BBC
Russell Martin: It is up Swansea City to 'energise' fans, says head coach
Head coach Russell Martin says it is up to Swansea City to "energise" unhappy fans after a poor start to the season. Swansea exited the EFL Cup at League One Oxford on Tuesday having taken only one point from their first two Championship games of the campaign. Martin accepts his...
BBC
The Hundred: How Eoin Morgan & Trevor Bayliss have turned around London Spirit's fortunes
You can't keep a good man down for long, as Eoin Morgan has shown in the opening 10 days of The Hundred. A poor run with England led to his retirement from international duty, but the 35-year-old has found form with the bat and superbly guided London Spirit to three wins from their opening three matches, the latest a nine-run win over defending champions Southern Brave.
BBC
Carabao Cup second round: Leicester City drawn at Stockport County and Tranmere host Newcastle
Leicester City will travel to League Two Stockport County in the second round of the Carabao Cup, with Newcastle United visiting fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers. Frank Lampard's Everton have been drawn away to League One Fleetwood Town. Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa also face third-tier opposition in Bolton Wanderers. The second-round...
BBC
Robert Page: Wales to sign up manager 'in forthcoming weeks', says FAW president
Wales manager Robert Page is close to agreeing a new "long-term" deal, says Football Association of Wales (FAW) president Steve Williams. Page, 47, has led the team to their first World Cup finals in 64 years. He took charge when Ryan Giggs stepped away, temporarily at first, in November 2020...
Breaking: Harvey Elliott Signs New Liverpool Contract
Liverpool have announced that midfielder Harvey Elliott has signed a new long-term contract at the club.
Willian In Talks With Fulham - Could Brazilian Return To The Premier League?
After a year away from England, former Chelsea man Willian could be on his way back to London to begin a ninth year in England's top flight.
Jack Leach: ‘It’s been a nice realisation that maybe my ceiling is higher’
England spinner suffered concussion this summer but won his coach’s praise and tells Felix White he has a new sense of worth in the Test team
BBC
Eurovision: Excitement as Leeds and Sheffield battle to host 2023 event
Eurovision fever has been evident on the streets of Yorkshire after Leeds and Sheffield made the shortlist to host next year's song contest. Spice Girls star Mel B threw her weight behind the bid by her home city of Leeds and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard gave his backing to Sheffield.
'We Strive To Effect Positive Change' - Liverpool Football Club On Tackling Unacceptable Fan Behaviour
According to an official statement, Liverpool Football Club has seen a notable increase in the number of fans sanctioned due to the use of discriminatory behaviour.
'This Is Why That Game Will Be Very Tight' - William Gallas Explains Why Chelsea Won't Beat Tottenham Hotspur
Despite playing for Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal, a trio of rivals, William Gallas has predicted the Blues to not come out on top when they face Antonio Conte's side on Sunday.
BBC
Football legend Tony Adams MBE is our latest signing for Strictly 2022!
Tony Adams MBE is a former English football player and manager. Tony Adams MBE said: “To say I’m excited is an understatement - the lure of the sequins and the call of the salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes. Am absolutely thrilled to be giving it my all on this year’s 20th anniversary of Strictly Come Dancing. I can’t wait to meet my partner - god help her - and start the dancing.”
BBC
Lampard on leaders, transfers, Gerrard and Iwobi
Everton manager Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media about Saturday's lunchtime kick-off with Aston Villa. Lampard said having leaders "is a big deal in any dressing room" after signing James Tarkowski, Amadou Onana and Conor Coady this summer. Lampard would not discuss any further incomings or outgoings, but...
Rio Ferdinand Finds It 'Weird' How Manchester City Fans Did Not Oppose The Raheem Sterling Sale
Raheem Sterling joined Chelsea this summer in a deal worth up to £47.5 million after several clubs showed an interest in the winger but former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has said he finds it 'weird' how Manchester City fans were not against the player leaving.
