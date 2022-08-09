Read full article on original website
Suspect aimed at Richmond officers’ heads in shooting, court docs say; Bail set at $1M
RICHMOND, Ind. — Attempted murder charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting a Richmond police officer, and officials say video of the incident reportedly captured him aiming at the heads of officers. Phillip Lee, 47, is accused of shooting Richmond officer Seara Burton in the head during a traffic stop in front […]
Suspect in Richmond police shooting claimed years earlier he 'was not going back to jail and would shoot any officer or agent that encountered him'
RICHMOND, Indiana — The man accused of shooting Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton has an extensive criminal history that stretches over three decades, according to court records obtained by 13News. Those records show some Richmond Police officers knew the suspected shooter was a danger to police, and they raise...
Indiana cop wounded during traffic stop 'extremely critical'
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer shot in the head during a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics remained in “extremely critical” condition Thursday, her police chief said. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton is being treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, following the shooting Wednesday evening. “Surgery has been performed and she is initially showing slight signs of responsiveness. She has not regained consciousness and is still fighting for her life,” Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt said in a Facebook post Thursday night. Burton responded to a call about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from other officers to assist with the stop involving a man who was riding a moped, state police said in a release.
Neighbor recounts moments before Richmond officer shot
It was a night that Michelle Partin won’t ever forget. Partin says she was inside of her home when she witnessed the moment that 28-year-old Officer Seara Burton was shot Wednesday night.
ALLEGED SHOOTER OF RPD OFFICER HAS MASSIVE CRIMINAL RECORD
(Richmond, IN)--The man accused of shooting RPD Officer Seara Burton has a massive criminal record. 47-year-old Phillip Lee had been charged with child molesting last year. That stemmed from an allegation that he was making sexual comments to a teenage girl while he was in prison. According to Odyssey online court records, that charge was dismissed back in the spring. But plenty of other charges against Lee stuck in Wayne and Randolph. He had just served a four-year sentence in state prison after being convicted in 2018 for possessing drugs and syringes. Lee has previous convictions for burglary, escape, attempted burglary, possession of cocaine, and perjury. At the time of his arrest on child molesting charges, he was also tagged as a habitual offender.
Officer from Richmond, Indiana Police Department, suspect seriously injured in shootout
The Richmond police officer shot in eastern Indiana was seriously injured, as was the suspect, in a shootout.
Police officer, suspect injured in shootout in eastern Indiana
RICHMOND, Ind. — An eastern Indiana police officer was critically wounded and a man was injured in a shootout following a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics, authorities said. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton responded to a call about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from other officers to assist...
Indiana police officer ‘fighting for her life’ after traffic stop shooting; suspect hospitalized
An Indiana police officer is "fighting for her life" after she was shot during a traffic stop that also left the suspected shooter wounded on Wednesday evening, authorities said. Richmond Police K-9 Officer Seara Burton, 28, was seriously wounded during the shooting that unfolded around 6:30 p.m. near North 12th...
RPD OFFICER VERY CRITICAL, "FIGHTING FOR HER LIFE", ACCORDING TO CHIEF
(Richmond, IN)--A Richmond police officer was fighting for her life overnight and into Thursday morning after being shot in the head during a traffic stop near North 12 and C Streets at around 6 o’clock Wednesday night. 28-year-old Officer Seara Burton had recently become a canine officer and was involved in the stop of 47-year-old Phillip Lee, who was riding a scooter in the area. Officer Burton’s gave a positive indication for drugs. That’s when this happened.."a suspect drew a weapon and fired multiple shots at the officer," said a spokesperson with the Indiana State Police, which is now handling the investigation. Cedric Hunter witnessed the incident. "Next thing I hear is "pow" where he shot her and then two or three other officers came running up on the side of the porch," Hunter explained. Other officers returned fire at Lee, who was struck, taken into custody after a short chase, and then sent to Reid Health. Evidence was still being gathered late into the night Wednesday night. Here’s Richmond Police Chief Mike Britt. "The thing that we do know for certain is that my officer is in very critical condition fighting for her life. Those of you who do pray - I ask that you pray for her." Officer Burton was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. A Miami Valley representative at 5 o’clock Thursday morning declined to release the officer’s condition. Despite initial reports to the contrary, Lee did not die shortly after his apprehension and he was arrested on probable cause. His condition is also not being released. Following the shooting, off-duty RPD officers donned uniforms to help at the scene, gather at the city building, or travel to Miami Valley. "We've had an officer physically injured, but I also have some emotionally injured officers as well," Britt said. Again, there has been no updated information on the current condition of Officer Burton after being described as very critical overnight. She was going to get married next week.
RPD OFFICER SHOWS "SLIGHT SIGNS OF RESPONSIVENESS"
(Dayton, OH)--Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton remained in very critical condition Friday morning at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after being shot in the head on Wednesday evening, but there were some positive signs Thursday afternoon. According to the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police, Burton survived a surgery Thursday at Miami Valley. RPD Chief Mike Britt said at 8 o’clock Thursday night that she has not regained consciousness but has shown slight signs of responsiveness. There has been no update on the condition of the suspect, Phillip Lee. But, a judge has already found probable cause. A long list of charges against Lee includes attempted murder. Lee is not yet in the Wayne County Jail.
What we know about suspect in Richmond officer shooting: A look at his nearly 30-year criminal history
NOTE: Information in this story was gathered with the efforts of Courtney Spinelli and Lindsay Stone. RICHMOND, Ind. — New information has been confirmed about the criminal background of the man in custody for allegedly shooting a Richmond police officer Wednesday night during a traffic stop. Phillip Lee, 47, is accused of shooting 28-year-old police […]
Richmond officer shot graduated top of her class at K9 officer training
RICHMOND, Ind — Richmond Police K9 Officer Seara Burton and her K9 partner Brev graduated from Vohne Liche Kennels just last April. Vohne Liche provides rigorous, six-week training courses for K9 officers and their loyal companions. The owner and head trainer remember Seara’s time there fondly ”She did this out of the love for her […]
Chief: Richmond police officer 'fighting for her life' after shooting during traffic stop
RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond police officer is in critical condition following a shooting during a traffic stop Wednesday. According to preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police, Ofc. Seara Burton, a 4-year veteran of the Richmond Police Department, was conducting a traffic stop on a man at the corner of 12th and C streets when the man pulled out a gun and fired at the officer, striking her.
PRAYER VIGIL SET FOR INJURED OFFICER
(Richmond, IN)--A prayer vigil has been set Friday night for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton. The vigil will take place Friday night at 7 o’clock at the south side of the Richmond City Building. "Those of you who pray...I ask that you pray for her," said Police Chief Mike Britt. Attendees to the prayer vigil are asked to wear blue as a sign of support. Many other organizations around Richmond have also asked everyone to wear blue on Friday. That includes Richmond Community School students. "RCS would like everyone throughout our community to wear blue Friday to extend our thoughts and prayers to Officer Burton, her family, and others," said Superintendent Dr. Curtis Wright.
