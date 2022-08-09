(Richmond, IN)--A Richmond police officer was fighting for her life overnight and into Thursday morning after being shot in the head during a traffic stop near North 12 and C Streets at around 6 o’clock Wednesday night. 28-year-old Officer Seara Burton had recently become a canine officer and was involved in the stop of 47-year-old Phillip Lee, who was riding a scooter in the area. Officer Burton’s gave a positive indication for drugs. That’s when this happened.."a suspect drew a weapon and fired multiple shots at the officer," said a spokesperson with the Indiana State Police, which is now handling the investigation. Cedric Hunter witnessed the incident. "Next thing I hear is "pow" where he shot her and then two or three other officers came running up on the side of the porch," Hunter explained. Other officers returned fire at Lee, who was struck, taken into custody after a short chase, and then sent to Reid Health. Evidence was still being gathered late into the night Wednesday night. Here’s Richmond Police Chief Mike Britt. "The thing that we do know for certain is that my officer is in very critical condition fighting for her life. Those of you who do pray - I ask that you pray for her." Officer Burton was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. A Miami Valley representative at 5 o’clock Thursday morning declined to release the officer’s condition. Despite initial reports to the contrary, Lee did not die shortly after his apprehension and he was arrested on probable cause. His condition is also not being released. Following the shooting, off-duty RPD officers donned uniforms to help at the scene, gather at the city building, or travel to Miami Valley. "We've had an officer physically injured, but I also have some emotionally injured officers as well," Britt said. Again, there has been no updated information on the current condition of Officer Burton after being described as very critical overnight. She was going to get married next week.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO