eaglecountryonline.com
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Department Investigating Fraudulent Check & Money Order Scam
Several incidents have been reported, including the sale of vehicles. (Brookville, Ind.) - Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies would like to warn citizens of possible fraudulent transactions taking place through online sales of merchandise. Deputies are investigating several incidents of items, including vehicles, being purchased with the use of fraudulent...
Suspect in Richmond police shooting claimed years earlier he 'was not going back to jail and would shoot any officer or agent that encountered him'
RICHMOND, Indiana — The man accused of shooting Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton has an extensive criminal history that stretches over three decades, according to court records obtained by 13News. Those records show some Richmond Police officers knew the suspected shooter was a danger to police, and they raise...
hometownstations.com
Celina couple arrested on federal charges
CELINA, OH (WLIO) - A Celina couple is in federal custody for taking part in the January 6th incident at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. Don and Shawndale Chilcoat are in the Lucas County Jail on the federal charges of Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Entering and Remaining in the Gallery of Congress; Disorderly Conduct on Capital Grounds; Parade, Demonstrate, or Picket in any of the Capitol Buildings; and Obstruction or Impeding any Official Proceeding.
Man accused of shooting Richmond cop held on $1 million bond
The man accused of shooting Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton has been charged and is being held on $1 million bond, online court records show.
Muncie woman to serve 6 years in stolen vehicle hit and run case
A Muncie woman learned her sentence after pleading guilty to crashing a stolen vehicle into multiple other vehicles while running away from the police.
Henry County dad arrested after leading police on chase with an unsecured toddler
Police arrested a Henry County man after they say he lead them on a chase with a toddler unsecured in the passenger seat.
1017thepoint.com
ALLEGED SHOOTER OF RPD OFFICER HAS MASSIVE CRIMINAL RECORD
(Richmond, IN)--The man accused of shooting RPD Officer Seara Burton has a massive criminal record. 47-year-old Phillip Lee had been charged with child molesting last year. That stemmed from an allegation that he was making sexual comments to a teenage girl while he was in prison. According to Odyssey online court records, that charge was dismissed back in the spring. But plenty of other charges against Lee stuck in Wayne and Randolph. He had just served a four-year sentence in state prison after being convicted in 2018 for possessing drugs and syringes. Lee has previous convictions for burglary, escape, attempted burglary, possession of cocaine, and perjury. At the time of his arrest on child molesting charges, he was also tagged as a habitual offender.
peakofohio.com
Grand Jury indicts 27 including Reck on aggravated possession of drugs
The Logan County Grand Jury indicted 27 people earlier this week. The following is a list followed by their charges. Krista Reck: Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree; Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree; Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, a felony of the third degree; Possession of L.S.D., a felony of the fifth degree; Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.
Local law enforcement offers prayers to Richmond police officer shot during traffic stop
DAYTON — Local law enforcement agencies across the area expressed their support to Richmond Police K-9 Officer, Seara Burton, who was shot Wednesday evening in Richmond, IN responding to call from other officers to assist with a traffic stop. >>Richmond police officer, shot during traffic stop, in critical condition,...
2 arrested following Heroin Interdiction Team detail in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY — Two people were arrested following a Heroin Interdiction Team (HIT) detail in Mercer County on Tuesday. The detail focused on stopping the use and transportation of narcotics, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. >> Detectives seeking information on fatal hit-and-run crash in Dayton; can...
UPDATE: EMA: Standoff involving pursuit, shooting suspect in Clinton County has ended
CLINTON COUNTY — UPDATE @ 4:30 p.m.:. All law enforcement operations have ended following an over six-hour standoff with a suspect accused of trying to breach an FBI office in Cincinnati, and being involved in a shootout with officers in Clinton County, according to the county’s EMA spokesperson.
Fox 19
3 hurt when chase ends in Walmart parking lot crash
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - Three people were hurt when a car involved in a chase crashed in the Franklin Walmart parking lot Wednesday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Troopers say they tried to stop the stolen car around 7 p.m. when it took off. OSP says the suspect...
wrtv.com
Suspect in shooting of Richmond police officer has criminal history dating back to 1994
RICHMOND — The suspect in the shooting of a Richmond police officer is what some would call a 'career criminal' with convictions dating back to 1994. Phillip M. Lee, 47, of Richmond has served more than 20 years in prison for different crimes, according to records obtained by WRTV Investigates, and had just been released from prison on December 31, 2021 after serving 3.5 years in state prison on drug offenses.
Officer from Richmond, Indiana Police Department, suspect seriously injured in shootout
The Richmond police officer shot in eastern Indiana was seriously injured, as was the suspect, in a shootout.
1017thepoint.com
RPD OFFICER SHOWS "SLIGHT SIGNS OF RESPONSIVENESS"
(Dayton, OH)--Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton remained in very critical condition Friday morning at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after being shot in the head on Wednesday evening, but there were some positive signs Thursday afternoon. According to the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police, Burton survived a surgery Thursday at Miami Valley. RPD Chief Mike Britt said at 8 o’clock Thursday night that she has not regained consciousness but has shown slight signs of responsiveness. There has been no update on the condition of the suspect, Phillip Lee. But, a judge has already found probable cause. A long list of charges against Lee includes attempted murder. Lee is not yet in the Wayne County Jail.
Three men facing felonies for crime spree at Kings Island
The men are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of cash, credit cards, gift cards, cellphones and electronics from unlocked vehicles and storage bins for roller coaster riders.
WLWT 5
Police officer, suspect injured in shootout in eastern Indiana
RICHMOND, Ind. — An eastern Indiana police officer was critically wounded and a man was injured in a shootout following a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics, authorities said. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton responded to a call about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from other officers to assist...
Indiana police officer 'fighting for life' after being shot during traffic stop
The officer is in critical condition after she was shot during a traffic stop Wednesday and a suspect is hospitalized after officers shot him, police said.
cbs4indy.com
No charges filed in Anderson shootings that left 2 dead, 3 injured
ANDERSON, Ind. — Two June shootings that lead Anderson community leaders to take action has been ruled to have been in self-defense. The shootings happened at 16th and Madison. Just after midnight, police were called out to a shooting. Two people were found shot. A few hours later, another shooting happened in the same place with three people shot.
WLWT 5
Woman arrested after 6-year-old caught drinking alcohol inside gas station
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A six-year-old Butler County boy was caught drinking alcohol, not once but twice in two different locations on the same night. Victoria Hampton, 26, of Hanover Township, was arrested and charged with child endangering and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Court records state the child was in her care. It's not clear if she is the child's mother.
