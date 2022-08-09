(Richmond, IN)--The man accused of shooting RPD Officer Seara Burton has a massive criminal record. 47-year-old Phillip Lee had been charged with child molesting last year. That stemmed from an allegation that he was making sexual comments to a teenage girl while he was in prison. According to Odyssey online court records, that charge was dismissed back in the spring. But plenty of other charges against Lee stuck in Wayne and Randolph. He had just served a four-year sentence in state prison after being convicted in 2018 for possessing drugs and syringes. Lee has previous convictions for burglary, escape, attempted burglary, possession of cocaine, and perjury. At the time of his arrest on child molesting charges, he was also tagged as a habitual offender.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO