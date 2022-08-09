Read full article on original website
Central New York school districts hit by inflation
Rising costs are hitting monthly budgets hard, and schools are no exception. In the Syracuse City School District, Chief Financial Officer Suzanne Slack says supply chain issues and rising prices are affecting the district. For example, last fall, because of a dairy supplier driver shortage, each pint of milk was...
localsyr.com
Syracuse hosting community event to envision future of I-81 neighborhoods
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse and its urban planning and design consultant will host a “Neighborhood Design Studio” public engagement event to hear from Central New York residents on the future of the I-81 neighborhoods. The city says that residents are invited to share...
waer.org
NY-22 Ballot: Democrat Sarah Klee Hood says she has experience the district needs
Democrat Sarah Klee Hood is the only woman in the race and said she has the lived and professional experience the district needs. Klee Hood and her husband are working full time, raising two daughters. “I just felt that we weren’t putting fourth candidates that actually represents what it looks...
localsyr.com
Syracuse’s Samaritan Center to fully reopen in September and needs help
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Samaritan Center, a community kitchen serving hundreds of meals a day, plans to resume dine-in service on September 12, 2022. The organization, however, needs dozens of volunteers to make that plan a reality. The Samaritan Center has served the Syracuse community since 1981 and...
Major employer cutting office space in half at Syracuse’s iconic downtown towers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of downtown Syracuse’s largest employers is planning to cut its office space in half at the twin towers that bear its name. Equitable, which has had a major presence downtown since 1967, told city officials earlier this summer it plans to consolidate its offices in the twin towers named after the life insurance company onto two floors and return space it formerly occupied on six other floors to the building’s landlord. It plans to keep its 740 workers, the company says.
starvedrock.media
Licenses and terminals for discussion Thursday in Utica
If you're curious about the Utica roundabout, you can learn more at the Village Board meeting Thursday night. Village Engineer Kevin Heitz will also talk about the motor – fuel tax road project and the continuing drainage projects. The Village Board may possibly amend its Video Gaming Ordinance. If...
Free Kids Lunches May End After Disrespectful Punks Vandalize CNY Restaurant
What is wrong with some people? A free lunch program for kids in Central New York may soon come to an end after a few disrespectful punks took advantage and vandalized the restaurant. Franco's Pizza in Ilion started the 'No Kids Hungry' campaign to make sure all kids had something...
Two of four restaurant inspection failures include insects; 71 operating acceptably
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Jul. 17 through Jul. 30. This represents two weeks of data.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
CDM and Housing Visions discuss Nestle 30 housing project
FULTON — Representatives from Construction, Design and Management (CDM) and Housing Visions spoke at the legislative committee meeting on Wednesday regarding their plans to bring multi-income housing to the former Nestle 30 Building in Fulton. CDM and Housing Visions have partnered for the project, planning to bring multi-income housing...
Affordable Children’s Clothing Option in CNY is No More After 7 Years
An affordable children's clothing option in Central New York will soon be no more after 7 years. Clothing isn't cheap. Let's face it. Nothing is nowadays. And with prices rising on just about everything, everyone is looking to save on anything, anywhere they can. Especially when it comes to clothes for children who grow out of them so fast. Why spend an arm and a leg on something they'll only wear half a year if you're lucky? That's why many parents shop at consignment shops. Unfortunately, there's one less option.
WKTV
Oneida County preparing for new state gun laws
If the new state gun laws go into effect in September as planned, Oneida County officials say they may have to enlist a vendor to comply with social media checks. Oneida County makes moves in anticipation of new NYS gun laws as legal challenge looms. Oneida County funds the county...
ithaca.com
The Historic State Diner Offers Well-Prepared Authentic Fare
I was having lunch the other day with a few friends and one asked if I had ever reviewed The State Diner. She said, “It’s been here forever!”. Actually, I’ve never reviewed it, so her query was all the incentive I needed. The State has not...
Congolese family finds hope in Syracuse thanks to the generosity of a Catholic priest, volunteers (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Congolese family that escaped genocide, then lived in a cramped refugee camp for over a decade, was given the chance at a new life in North Syracuse thanks a Catholic pastor and two local aid organizations. All Saints Church, with the help of Catholic Charities...
localsyr.com
City in Crisis: The reality of living in poverty; increased gun violence
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Play dates with friends, after-school programs, finishing up homework. That may be on your child’s after-school to-do list, but for some kids living in the City of Syracuse, it’s gun violence — oftentimes at no fault of their own. “When there’s violence...
wrvo.org
Local officials hope new semiconductor bill will bring more manufacturing to CNY
After President Biden signed the CHIPs and Science Act into law Tuesday, officials in central New York are waiting to hear if a chip manufacturer will land in Onondaga County. The county has been marketing the White Pine Commerce Park in Clay. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said it depends on which of the companies the county is negotiating with.
Why’s your boss in the Clinton Square fountain? CEO Soak raises funds for ALS research (video)
If your boss (or boss’s boss) jumped into the Clinton Square fountain today, it was for a good cause. On Thursday, a group of local leaders hopped into the downtown fountain for the Syracuse’s first CEO Soak, an event to raise funds and awareness for the ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter.
localsyr.com
Saving Face Barbershop to host “Barber-Q” fundraiser
(WSYR-TV) — Chances are you’ve been to a barbecue before, but have you ever been to a “Barber-Q?” This weekend, you’ll get the chance. The 13th annual Barber-Q fundraiser event is happening Saturday Aug. 13 at Saving Face Barbershop in Camillus. The event will benefit...
Who’s the boss now? Ownership of long-time Syracuse ad agency is going to employees
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Eric Mower, who turned his Syracuse-based ad agency into one of the largest independent marketing communications firms in the country, has sold ownership of the company to his employees. The agency said Wednesday that Mower transferred 100% ownership of the company to a newly formed employee stock...
localsyr.com
The untold history of Thornden Park in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — Last weekend marked the 20th anniversary of Shakespeare in the Park, a Shakespearean festival taking place in Syracuse’s Thornden Park. Robert Searing of the Onondaga Historical Association takes a deep dive into the remarkable history of how the park came to be what it is today.
localsyr.com
Section III football holds media day ahead of 2022 season
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another season of high school football inches closer in Central New York. On Thursday, teams gathered at Cicero-North Syracuse High School at the Michael J. Bragman Athletic Complex for media day ahead of the 2022 season. Many teams have been preparing on the field and...
