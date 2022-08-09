ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vogue

Welcome To Fashion’s New World! Why Everything’s Changing – And Who’s Behind It

There was a moment, midway through the Balenciaga show at the New York Stock Exchange in May, when the venue’s countless stock-ticker displays began to freak out, screens flashing and pixelating in time with the techno soundtrack as Latex-masked models clad in satirically large business suits stomped by, never breaking stride. Aha, I thought: Yes, truly we are living in the extended-dance-remix era of late capitalism. Everything’s breaking down – global pandemic, culture war, actual war, climate crisis, inflation, what even is crypto, anyway? – but the song keeps playing on its endless loop, and so we keep dancing to its beat.
Vogue

Katie Holmes Gives The Boho Halter A Fresh Summer Feel

Katie Holmes has been out and about with her new man, composer and musician Bobby Wooten III, this past week in New York City. The couple has been taking romantic strolls in the park (ah, blossoming love!). For their latest outing on Tuesday, the duo braved the heatwave in light, summery looks. It was Holmes’s statement top that immediately caught our eye: a bohemian halter top with XL fringe.
Vogue

Ganni X Levi’s Latest Collaboration Is All About Natural Dyes

Ganni’s creative director Ditte Reffstrup is obsessed with collabs. But while many modern-day fashion collaborations are designed to shift more product, for Ganni, responsibility has got to be at the core. “From the beginning, we’ve always said we cannot do any collabs without [them] being somehow responsible,” Reffstrup tells Vogue from the brand’s headquarters in Copenhagen. “It’s [about] always pushing each other to be better versions of ourselves.”
Vogue

Introducing Vogue World: New York, A Fashion Show And Street Fair Coming To NYFW

In celebration of its 130th anniversary, Vogue will present a live editorial fashion show, street fair and special surprises during New York Fashion Week next month. Vogue World: New York will be a first-of-a-kind event – featuring a runway show presenting our favourite looks from the autumn/winter 2022 collections, with pieces from Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci, Valentino, Burberry, Coach, Michael Kors, Brother Vellies, Bode, Conner Ives, Christopher John Rogers, Collina Strada, Matty Bovan, Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch and many other designers. In-person and virtual attendees will also have the chance to shop limited-edition pieces. The event will take place on 12 September.
Vogue

Designer Lauren Rodriguez Wore Vintage Vivienne Westwood To Marry Chase Hall On Their Street In New York

Lauren Rodriguez and Chase Hall met in the spring of 2014. She, the founder, creative director, and designer of Lorod, was hosting a party at the New York City home they now share. He, an artist whose paintings have been acquired by the Whitney and the Hammer Museum, among others, was attending with mutual friends. The two have been inseparable ever since.
The List

The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche

Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Vogue

Vogue’s Best-Dressed Celebrities Of The Summer

For some, the summer of 2022 represented a passport to freedom. “Goodbye trousers, hello nose ring!” seems to have been Katie Holmes’s thought process. Others have made it their mission to raise up brands that stand for something (Telfar’s stocks are up thanks to Beyoncé, whose Birkins are in storage), or rewear past looks as part of a shift towards a greener industry outlook (Alessandra Rich polka dots are officially the Duchess of Cambridge’s uniform).
Vogue

5 Things To Know About Ganni’s Joyful SS23 Show

After showing digitally last season, Ganni – a mainstay of the Copenhagen Fashion Week schedule – came back with a hotly-anticipated physical show that didn’t disappoint. Fittingly, the Scandi brand’s spring/summer 2023 collection, entitled Joyride, was an ode to the Danish capital, beginning with two models whizzing down the runway on bikes. Below, see Vogue’s five key takeaways from the show.
Vogue

Margot Robbie’s Ibiza Wardrobe Is Perfect

If you’re not on holiday right now, it might seem like the entire world is in Ibiza. More specifically, Formentera, the smallest of ​​the Balearic islands, where the water rivals the Maldives and there’s less talk of Ushuaïa. Margot Robbie has been coasting around the...
Deadline

‘Bullet Train’ Heading For $12M+ Second Weekend During Sluggish Summer Frame – Friday PM Update

Those cricket noises you’re hearing are the sound of the summer box office slowing down. Sony’s No. 1 movie from last weekend, David Leitch’s Bullet Train, will hold the top spot again in a session that technically doesn’t have any uber wide releases backed by a multi-million dollar major studio campaign spend. The Brad Pitt action title is looking at $12.6M, -58%, after a $3.75M Friday at 4,357 theaters. The pic by the end of the weekend is eyeing $53.6M through ten days. Some rival distributors believe the pic by the end of its run has a shot at $100M ultimately, and that...
MOVIES
Vogue

Kylie Jenner Is The Alternative Denim Queen

Kylie Jenner is a committed supporter of emerging brands. The beauty mogul loves the caché that comes with wearing a one-of-a-kind piece by a Central Saint Martins graduate or an upcycled look from a conceptual label that would never have the budget for influencer marketing. Yes, these directional outfits are frequently paired with rare Hermès bags and It-girl Amina Muaddis, but every little helps in the celebrity sphere that peddles big-name companies.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Good Squish Is The London Hair Accessory Brand Chloë Sevigny Loves

It was a purchase by everyone’s favourite cool-girl, Chloë Sevigny, that really kicked things off for Good Squish. Founded by casting director, Billie Cronin, the London hair accessory brand was born out of boredom during lockdown, after Cronin learned to sew. Cronin was no stranger to wearing her...
BEAUTY & FASHION

