Vogue
Welcome To Fashion’s New World! Why Everything’s Changing – And Who’s Behind It
There was a moment, midway through the Balenciaga show at the New York Stock Exchange in May, when the venue’s countless stock-ticker displays began to freak out, screens flashing and pixelating in time with the techno soundtrack as Latex-masked models clad in satirically large business suits stomped by, never breaking stride. Aha, I thought: Yes, truly we are living in the extended-dance-remix era of late capitalism. Everything’s breaking down – global pandemic, culture war, actual war, climate crisis, inflation, what even is crypto, anyway? – but the song keeps playing on its endless loop, and so we keep dancing to its beat.
Vogue
Katie Holmes Gives The Boho Halter A Fresh Summer Feel
Katie Holmes has been out and about with her new man, composer and musician Bobby Wooten III, this past week in New York City. The couple has been taking romantic strolls in the park (ah, blossoming love!). For their latest outing on Tuesday, the duo braved the heatwave in light, summery looks. It was Holmes’s statement top that immediately caught our eye: a bohemian halter top with XL fringe.
Vogue
Ganni X Levi’s Latest Collaboration Is All About Natural Dyes
Ganni’s creative director Ditte Reffstrup is obsessed with collabs. But while many modern-day fashion collaborations are designed to shift more product, for Ganni, responsibility has got to be at the core. “From the beginning, we’ve always said we cannot do any collabs without [them] being somehow responsible,” Reffstrup tells Vogue from the brand’s headquarters in Copenhagen. “It’s [about] always pushing each other to be better versions of ourselves.”
Vogue
Introducing Vogue World: New York, A Fashion Show And Street Fair Coming To NYFW
In celebration of its 130th anniversary, Vogue will present a live editorial fashion show, street fair and special surprises during New York Fashion Week next month. Vogue World: New York will be a first-of-a-kind event – featuring a runway show presenting our favourite looks from the autumn/winter 2022 collections, with pieces from Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci, Valentino, Burberry, Coach, Michael Kors, Brother Vellies, Bode, Conner Ives, Christopher John Rogers, Collina Strada, Matty Bovan, Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch and many other designers. In-person and virtual attendees will also have the chance to shop limited-edition pieces. The event will take place on 12 September.
Vogue
Designer Lauren Rodriguez Wore Vintage Vivienne Westwood To Marry Chase Hall On Their Street In New York
Lauren Rodriguez and Chase Hall met in the spring of 2014. She, the founder, creative director, and designer of Lorod, was hosting a party at the New York City home they now share. He, an artist whose paintings have been acquired by the Whitney and the Hammer Museum, among others, was attending with mutual friends. The two have been inseparable ever since.
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Jennifer Lopez steps out in stilettos and mini skirt ahead of Ben Affleck’s 50th birthday
Jennifer Lopez is putting her high heels on! The Hollywood star continues to show her impeccable style after returning to her home in Los Angeles, following some hard times during her romantic honeymoon with Ben Affleck in Europe. GrosbyGroup The 53-year-old...
Vogue
Vogue’s Best-Dressed Celebrities Of The Summer
For some, the summer of 2022 represented a passport to freedom. “Goodbye trousers, hello nose ring!” seems to have been Katie Holmes’s thought process. Others have made it their mission to raise up brands that stand for something (Telfar’s stocks are up thanks to Beyoncé, whose Birkins are in storage), or rewear past looks as part of a shift towards a greener industry outlook (Alessandra Rich polka dots are officially the Duchess of Cambridge’s uniform).
Vogue
5 Things To Know About Ganni’s Joyful SS23 Show
After showing digitally last season, Ganni – a mainstay of the Copenhagen Fashion Week schedule – came back with a hotly-anticipated physical show that didn’t disappoint. Fittingly, the Scandi brand’s spring/summer 2023 collection, entitled Joyride, was an ode to the Danish capital, beginning with two models whizzing down the runway on bikes. Below, see Vogue’s five key takeaways from the show.
Vogue
Eclectic Dressing Is All The Rage In Copenhagen Right Now
Are the days of Scandi minimalism over? If the streets of Copenhagen Fashion Week are anything to go by, the answer is, quite frankly, yes. From neon brights and crop tops to cowboy hats and sequin skirts, eclectic dressing is all the rage in the Danish capital. Of course, there’s...
Vogue
The Best Airbnbs In Los Angeles That Epitomise California Dreamin’
Wondering which listing wins the title of “Best Airbnb Los Angeles”? You’re not alone. As it turns out, California dreamin’ is a much sought-after state of mind: Airbnb recently revealed that Los Angeles was its top destination for long-term stays in 2022. Oh, the glamorous yet...
Vogue
Margot Robbie’s Ibiza Wardrobe Is Perfect
If you’re not on holiday right now, it might seem like the entire world is in Ibiza. More specifically, Formentera, the smallest of the Balearic islands, where the water rivals the Maldives and there’s less talk of Ushuaïa. Margot Robbie has been coasting around the...
Review: Composer Lina González-Granados makes a big splash in the big outdoors in her Bowl debut
The L.A. Opera's new resident conductor, Lina González-Granados, made her local debut leading the L.A. Phil at the Hollywood Bowl on Thursday night.
‘Bullet Train’ Heading For $12M+ Second Weekend During Sluggish Summer Frame – Friday PM Update
Those cricket noises you’re hearing are the sound of the summer box office slowing down. Sony’s No. 1 movie from last weekend, David Leitch’s Bullet Train, will hold the top spot again in a session that technically doesn’t have any uber wide releases backed by a multi-million dollar major studio campaign spend. The Brad Pitt action title is looking at $12.6M, -58%, after a $3.75M Friday at 4,357 theaters. The pic by the end of the weekend is eyeing $53.6M through ten days. Some rival distributors believe the pic by the end of its run has a shot at $100M ultimately, and that...
Vogue
Kylie Jenner Is The Alternative Denim Queen
Kylie Jenner is a committed supporter of emerging brands. The beauty mogul loves the caché that comes with wearing a one-of-a-kind piece by a Central Saint Martins graduate or an upcycled look from a conceptual label that would never have the budget for influencer marketing. Yes, these directional outfits are frequently paired with rare Hermès bags and It-girl Amina Muaddis, but every little helps in the celebrity sphere that peddles big-name companies.
Vogue
Good Squish Is The London Hair Accessory Brand Chloë Sevigny Loves
It was a purchase by everyone’s favourite cool-girl, Chloë Sevigny, that really kicked things off for Good Squish. Founded by casting director, Billie Cronin, the London hair accessory brand was born out of boredom during lockdown, after Cronin learned to sew. Cronin was no stranger to wearing her...
