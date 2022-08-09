Read full article on original website
Olivia Newton-John Funeral Arrangements in Native Australia Revealed
Olivia Newton-John will receive a state funeral in Australia. While appearing on Australia's A Current Affair program Monday following the news of the star's death at age 73, Newton-John's niece, Tottie Goldsmith, revealed that the Grease star's family has been formally offered a state funeral by the nation, which they plan to accept.
Dame Olivia Newton-John had a long and varied career in music and film, but will be most fondly remembered as Sandy from Grease.The Australian singer and actress immortalised the role of the goody-goody high school student who joins Rydell High and transforms into a super-sexy greaser in a bid to win the affections of love interest Danny Zuko, played by John Travolta.The 1978 film and its accompanying soundtrack – still much loved more than 40 years later – catapulted Dame Olivia to international fame, although she had already scored a healthy level of success in her native Australia and in...
Screen legend Olivia Newton-John will be honoured with a state memorial service in her adoptive homeland Australia, authorities said Thursday, touting an upbeat sendoff for the late Grammy-winning actress. The cause of death was not stated, but the 73-year-old Newton-John had spent three decades trying to -- as she put it -- "win over" breast cancer.
From the moment she appeared in the opening scene of Grease, running down the beach and kissing John Travolta while silhouetted by the setting sun, Olivia Newton-John was always going to be best remembered as Sandy Olsson. Released in June 1978, the film was an instant hit and quickly became the highest-grossing screen musical of its era. Newton-John’s performance of “Hopelessly Devoted To You” was nominated for an Oscar, while the image of her in blonde curls breathing: “Tell me about it, stud,” before stamping out her cigarette with a red high heel and launching into “You’re The One That...
After a long battle with cancer, millions of people around the world — including close friend and Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter — are celebrating the life and times of Olivia Newton-John. The singer-songwriter succumbed to the disease at the age of 73 on August 8, 2022 at her Santa Ynez Valley home in California. Her husband, John Easterling, broke the news of her demise on Instagram, posting a photograph of her which he captioned, “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Grease’ slides to the top of streaming charts following news of Olivia Newton-John’s death
Just days after the passing of iconic pop queen Olivia-Newton John, her best-known movie has shot to the top of the streaming charts as nostalgic fans revisit Grease to say goodbye to its beloved female lead. The actor/singer, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in May of 2017, passed away...
Fox News
Famous 'Grease' car signed by Olivia Newton-John up for auction
It is a piece of Hollywood memorabilia that has new meaning. One of the famous cars from the film "Grease" is coming up for auction at the Mecum Auctions event in Monterey, California, on August 20. The black custom 1949 Mercury known as "Hell's Chariot" was raced by the villain,...
