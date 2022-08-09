ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipton, IA

98.1 KHAK

Century Old Dubuque Company Continues US Expansion

It’s always cool to watch a local company succeed, especially one that’s roots span back 100 years. This is the case for a lumberyard whose roots have been in Northeast Iowa since the United States President was Theodore Roosevelt in 1904. Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., headquartered in...
DUBUQUE, IA
104.5 KDAT

Popular Cedar Rapids Spot For Kids Undergoing a Change

They are synonymous with family fun and after nearly three decades, their name will soon reflect it. While The Play Station in Cedar Rapids slightly pre-dates the Sony Playstation gaming console, the owners of the Cedar Rapids (and Eldridge, Iowa near the Quad Cities) staple have decided in part due to increasing confusion, to make a name change. But almost everything else will stay the same.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

New Theater and Entertainment Complex Coming to Tiffin

Des Moines-based Fridley Theaters has a reputation across Iowa and Nebraska for building "massive new entertainment centers" in smaller towns across the state. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, a new one is on its way to another bustling Eastern Iowa community. A video on the Fridley Theaters' Facebook page...
TIFFIN, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa City Is Home to the Area’s First Plant Bar

Just be sure not to use the beverage in your hand to water the plants and you'll be fine!. During the pandemic, a place with the coolest name ever and an equally cool concept opened in central Iowa. Pots & Shots opened in the Des Moines area in 2021 as a unique place for plant-lovers to gather and get their drink on, while also partaking in one of their other favorite pastimes. You can actually stop by, order a glass of wine, and be immersed in greenery, with experts helping you pick out the perfect houseplant.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Sun Sets on First Century of Popular Linn County Park [VIDEO]

It opened in 1922 as a much smaller park than it is today and a century later, visitors still fall in love when they visit. The area that is now Palisades-Kepler State Park, just outside Mount Vernon, Iowa, first began to welcome visitors in the 1890s. That's when James Minott bought 160 acres of land on the Cedar River. State Parks says he built an inn that also included a restaurant and general store. He rented boats and sold land to people who wanted to build cottages they could stay in during the summer. Before long, approximately 200 people lived there.
LINN COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget

August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
IOWA STATE
WQAD

After AC unit stolen, group One Eighty supported by community

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nonprofit organization One Eighty had its outdoor air conditioning unit stolen from its new Hope Center location in Davenport, and its call for help was answered by the community. On Aug. 10, the group posted a photo on Facebook of the missing unit, asking the community...
DAVENPORT, IA
98.1 KHAK

Remembering Olivia Newton-John’s Final Performances in Iowa

As the tributes continue to pour in for singer and actress Olivia Newton-John, many people who got to see her in concert are cherishing the memories that were made at the show they got to see. Seeing your favorite star on screen is one thing, but getting to see and hear her in person is something even more special. Olivia Newton-John toured all over the world and was no stranger here in the state of Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Operation Quickfind Canceled: Maleah Madley

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said the Operation Quickfind has been canceled as Madley has been located. No other details are available at this time. Cedar Rapids police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Police say Maleah Madley was last seen near Peace Avenue Northwest at...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

