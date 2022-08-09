Read full article on original website
Century Old Dubuque Company Continues US Expansion
It’s always cool to watch a local company succeed, especially one that’s roots span back 100 years. This is the case for a lumberyard whose roots have been in Northeast Iowa since the United States President was Theodore Roosevelt in 1904. Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., headquartered in...
Popular Cedar Rapids Spot For Kids Undergoing a Change
They are synonymous with family fun and after nearly three decades, their name will soon reflect it. While The Play Station in Cedar Rapids slightly pre-dates the Sony Playstation gaming console, the owners of the Cedar Rapids (and Eldridge, Iowa near the Quad Cities) staple have decided in part due to increasing confusion, to make a name change. But almost everything else will stay the same.
Two New Businesses Opening in Northeast Cedar Rapids Development
An area of northeast Cedar Rapids that's already a hotbed of activity is preparing to welcome a pair of new businesses. The Fountains at the corner of Blairs Ferry and Edgewood Road NE will be welcoming a unique workout facility and a new restaurant. HOTWORX, a 24-hour infrared fitness studio,...
New Theater and Entertainment Complex Coming to Tiffin
Des Moines-based Fridley Theaters has a reputation across Iowa and Nebraska for building "massive new entertainment centers" in smaller towns across the state. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, a new one is on its way to another bustling Eastern Iowa community. A video on the Fridley Theaters' Facebook page...
Iowa City Is Home to the Area’s First Plant Bar
Just be sure not to use the beverage in your hand to water the plants and you'll be fine!. During the pandemic, a place with the coolest name ever and an equally cool concept opened in central Iowa. Pots & Shots opened in the Des Moines area in 2021 as a unique place for plant-lovers to gather and get their drink on, while also partaking in one of their other favorite pastimes. You can actually stop by, order a glass of wine, and be immersed in greenery, with experts helping you pick out the perfect houseplant.
Record Number of Fish Reeled in During This Year’s Fish-O-Rama [PHOTOS]
Last weekend's 20th Annual Fish-O-Rama at Robbins Lake at Ellis Park in Cedar Rapids was a huge success, with more tagged fish caught than any other year in the history of the charitable event. Fish-O-Rama, which is a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Corridor, had over...
“HOLY COW!” Field of Dreams Game Tickets Sell for $30,000.00
Take me out to the ball game. Take me out with the crowd. Buy me some peanuts and cracker jack. I don't care if I never get back. It's a fun song, but you may need to stop at the bank on your way to the ballpark. Snagging a ticket...
Iowa restaurant owner says third-party delivery law hasn’t been working
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — One Eastern Iowa restaurant owner said a new law that went into effect July 1 isn’t working, KCRG reports. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law that makes it so third-party delivery companies need to have a contract with the restaurant in order to use its likeness and menu on its website.
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
Sun Sets on First Century of Popular Linn County Park [VIDEO]
It opened in 1922 as a much smaller park than it is today and a century later, visitors still fall in love when they visit. The area that is now Palisades-Kepler State Park, just outside Mount Vernon, Iowa, first began to welcome visitors in the 1890s. That's when James Minott bought 160 acres of land on the Cedar River. State Parks says he built an inn that also included a restaurant and general store. He rented boats and sold land to people who wanted to build cottages they could stay in during the summer. Before long, approximately 200 people lived there.
Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget
August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
Amid ‘the most altered landscape in America,’ this 100-acre plot in Johnson County remains rich and wild
Before the first Europeans arrived in what would become Iowa, most of the land here was covered by wild prairie plants. Bison and elk once grazed in the northwest and central regions, and black bears populated the woodlands and brush in the eastern corridor. Around 85 percent of Iowa’s landscape...
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
College Students: Beware When Renting In Ames, Iowa City, And Cedar Falls
(UNDATED) — Monday, August 22nd is the first day of class for students at Iowa, Iowa State, and U-N-I — and college students who are looking for apartments for the school year should be careful not to get scammed. Consumer advocate Lara Sutherlin says crooks are making fake...
After AC unit stolen, group One Eighty supported by community
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nonprofit organization One Eighty had its outdoor air conditioning unit stolen from its new Hope Center location in Davenport, and its call for help was answered by the community. On Aug. 10, the group posted a photo on Facebook of the missing unit, asking the community...
Gov. Reynolds and IEDA announced $16 million in grant funding for three projects through Destination Iowa
Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, the $100 million program invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents. State officials have announced that the City of Marion has been awarded $3,000,000 toward the development of...
Remembering Olivia Newton-John’s Final Performances in Iowa
As the tributes continue to pour in for singer and actress Olivia Newton-John, many people who got to see her in concert are cherishing the memories that were made at the show they got to see. Seeing your favorite star on screen is one thing, but getting to see and hear her in person is something even more special. Olivia Newton-John toured all over the world and was no stranger here in the state of Iowa.
Operation Quickfind Canceled: Maleah Madley
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said the Operation Quickfind has been canceled as Madley has been located. No other details are available at this time. Cedar Rapids police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Police say Maleah Madley was last seen near Peace Avenue Northwest at...
Hot Air Balloons & a Car Show-The Perfect Way to Spend This Weekend
If you’re looking for an event to get your family outside and into the fresh air, then the Quad Cities Balloon Festival is a perfect choice. This year’s festival will be in Davenport, Iowa, held at Rhythm City Casino Resort this Friday and Saturday, August 12-13. Plus, there...
Iowa Little League Team is One Game Away from Little League World Series
Anyone who played little league baseball had dreams of one day reaching the little league world series. Getting to play in Williamsport Pennsylvania, being on ESPN, and trying to be the best little league team in the world was the goal of every 11 and 12-year-old little league baseball player.
