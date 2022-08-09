ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

154 Hallock Ave

GORGEOUS TWO BEDROOM NOW AVAILABLE - This gorgeous and spacious two bedroom one bathroom apartment is now available!. In the kitchen: All stainless steel appliance, including stainless steel fridge, stainless steel oven, stainless steel microwave, stainless steel dishwasher. The cabinets are high end white; Granite countertops; Tile floors; Tile backsplash, Very high end.
NEW HAVEN, CT
42-46 Maple St

Newly renovated small 1 bdrm apartment located in Seymour... - Newly renovated small 1 bedroom apartment in Seymour available. Frig, stove & microwave included. Central AC, off-street parking & large yard. No smoking & no pets please. $1050 per month. 1st month rent plus 2 month security deposit to move in. Credit & background check. Available to move in immediately.
SEYMOUR, CT
252 Goffe St

Renovated 3BR APT for Rent! - Three bedroom, one bathroom luxury unit in the popular neighborhood of Beaver Hills. Unit is newly renovated with modern touches and beautiful well thought out features. Gorgeous open layout with a very spacious presence. There is hardwood flooring through the unit complementary to the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
117 North Street

Spacious 2 bedroom located in Seymour!!! - Spacious 2 bedroom apartment located in a private, sunny setting. Includes appliances and wall to wall carpeting. Electric heat & hot water. Freshly painted and updated. Laundry facilities are located in each building. Plenty of off street parking. Sorry no pets. More vacancies available at www.oakbridgeman.com.
SEYMOUR, CT
21 Clinton Ave

The IVE at Clinton - At IVE, we know you work hard to pay for your rent, and that’s why we work hard so you can get a better apartment for less rent! This beautifully revIVEd apartment has modern interiors, sustainable features and a tremendous location, all at a great price! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and updated bathrooms come standard. Highly efficient heating systems with Nest ™ wifi thermostats and LED lighting put more money in your pocket. Most apartments have a Washer/Dryer in the unit, which means you never have to carry your laundry to a laundromat. Located steps from Norwalk Hospital it’s a shopper’s paradise with quick access to all of the top retailers in America, restaurants, I-95 and a quick drive to get to Historic South Norwalk and the train station!
NORWALK, CT
Well-situated Building at the Intersection of Downtown + East Rock!

Building is located in the intersection of downtown and East Rock, with easy access to neighborhood favorites such as Blue State, Koffee, Pokemoto, and Oriental Pantry. 38 Trumbull is around the corner from downtown & Yale! The property is across the street from the Yale Shuttle on Trumbull St. and Orange St.
WestfairOnline

Splash Car Wash acquires Brewster rival

Fast Lane Oil Change & Car Wash in Brewster has been acquired by Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut. The acquisition marks Splash’s 36th car wash in New York State; the company has operated a Brewster location since 2007, which was also an acquisition. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BREWSTER, NY
WestfairOnline

Crumbl Cookies opening in Fairfield

Crumbl Cookies, a nationwide dessert-focused retail chain, is opening its second Fairfield County location on Aug. 12 at 2261 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The new store will operate Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. It will begin offering take-out, curbside and delivery functions on Aug. 17.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
nehomemag.com

Shopping in Westport, Connecticut

Mar Silver is well-known for her innate style and instinct for all things chic, so design lovers enthusiastically welcomed the reopening of her atelier. The bright-and-airy gallery-like space features thoughtfully displayed furniture and art set against brilliant white walls. Offerings include a mix of pieces designed by Silver, vintage finds, and unique objects collected by the designer on her world travels. Works by Alex Katz, Paul Manes, and Alex Silver currently hang on the walls.
WESTPORT, CT
New Britain Herald

PET OF THE WEEK: Skitch

*I want to live with cat savvy kids over age 14. *I prefer to be the only pet so I can get all the attention. *I am a great cat with lots of potential. I need a patient family that has owned shy cats before and will give me space as I adjust to a new home.
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

135 new housing units open at The Audubon in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s no shortage of new construction in the Elm City. On Wednesday, city leaders marked the official opening of “Phase 2” of the mixed-use development project “The Audubon New Haven.” They cut the ribbon on 135 new luxury apartments, which includes nearly 7,000 square-feet of ground-floor retail space on Orange […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

New Look Holiday Inn Express Celebrates with Ribbon Cutting

The Holiday Inn Express at White Oaks in Bridgeport will look significantly different to guests as full-sail renovations have now been completed. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new-look hotel took place on Thursday morning and the public had the opportunity to see the interior changes later Thursday evening during an open house.
therealdeal.com

Richard Gere revealed as discount buyer of Paul Simon’s estate

Richard Gere is on a discount tour of the tri-state area real estate market. The “Pretty Woman” actor been revealed as the mystery buyer of the 32-acre Connecticut estate that Paul Simon and Edie Brickell sold last month at a multimillion-dollar loss. Mansion Global reported the property traded to a trust tied to a recent sale in upstate New York by Gere.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Eyewitness News

3 state park swimming areas closed due to water quality concerns

(WFSB) - Three Connecticut state park swimming areas were deemed off limits on Wednesday. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the beaches at Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth, Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswwold, and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield were closed to swimmers.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
newcanaanite.com

Police: Apparent Self-Immolation Near Mulch Pile at Waveny

Police say a man appeared to kill himself near the town mulch pile at Waveny on Wednesday. At about 8:46 p.m. on Aug. 10, New Canaan Police officers were dispatched to that area of Lapham Road on a report of a possible fire in the woods, according to a press release issued by NCPD.
NEW CANAAN, CT

