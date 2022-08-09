Read full article on original website
154 Hallock Ave
GORGEOUS TWO BEDROOM NOW AVAILABLE - This gorgeous and spacious two bedroom one bathroom apartment is now available!. In the kitchen: All stainless steel appliance, including stainless steel fridge, stainless steel oven, stainless steel microwave, stainless steel dishwasher. The cabinets are high end white; Granite countertops; Tile floors; Tile backsplash, Very high end.
42-46 Maple St
Newly renovated small 1 bdrm apartment located in Seymour... - Newly renovated small 1 bedroom apartment in Seymour available. Frig, stove & microwave included. Central AC, off-street parking & large yard. No smoking & no pets please. $1050 per month. 1st month rent plus 2 month security deposit to move in. Credit & background check. Available to move in immediately.
252 Goffe St
Renovated 3BR APT for Rent! - Three bedroom, one bathroom luxury unit in the popular neighborhood of Beaver Hills. Unit is newly renovated with modern touches and beautiful well thought out features. Gorgeous open layout with a very spacious presence. There is hardwood flooring through the unit complementary to the...
117 North Street
Spacious 2 bedroom located in Seymour!!! - Spacious 2 bedroom apartment located in a private, sunny setting. Includes appliances and wall to wall carpeting. Electric heat & hot water. Freshly painted and updated. Laundry facilities are located in each building. Plenty of off street parking. Sorry no pets. More vacancies available at www.oakbridgeman.com.
21 Clinton Ave
The IVE at Clinton - At IVE, we know you work hard to pay for your rent, and that’s why we work hard so you can get a better apartment for less rent! This beautifully revIVEd apartment has modern interiors, sustainable features and a tremendous location, all at a great price! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and updated bathrooms come standard. Highly efficient heating systems with Nest ™ wifi thermostats and LED lighting put more money in your pocket. Most apartments have a Washer/Dryer in the unit, which means you never have to carry your laundry to a laundromat. Located steps from Norwalk Hospital it’s a shopper’s paradise with quick access to all of the top retailers in America, restaurants, I-95 and a quick drive to get to Historic South Norwalk and the train station!
Well-situated Building at the Intersection of Downtown + East Rock!
Building is located in the intersection of downtown and East Rock, with easy access to neighborhood favorites such as Blue State, Koffee, Pokemoto, and Oriental Pantry. 38 Trumbull is around the corner from downtown & Yale! The property is across the street from the Yale Shuttle on Trumbull St. and Orange St.
Splash Car Wash acquires Brewster rival
Fast Lane Oil Change & Car Wash in Brewster has been acquired by Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut. The acquisition marks Splash’s 36th car wash in New York State; the company has operated a Brewster location since 2007, which was also an acquisition. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Crumbl Cookies opening in Fairfield
Crumbl Cookies, a nationwide dessert-focused retail chain, is opening its second Fairfield County location on Aug. 12 at 2261 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The new store will operate Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. It will begin offering take-out, curbside and delivery functions on Aug. 17.
nehomemag.com
Shopping in Westport, Connecticut
Mar Silver is well-known for her innate style and instinct for all things chic, so design lovers enthusiastically welcomed the reopening of her atelier. The bright-and-airy gallery-like space features thoughtfully displayed furniture and art set against brilliant white walls. Offerings include a mix of pieces designed by Silver, vintage finds, and unique objects collected by the designer on her world travels. Works by Alex Katz, Paul Manes, and Alex Silver currently hang on the walls.
New Britain Herald
PET OF THE WEEK: Skitch
*I want to live with cat savvy kids over age 14. *I prefer to be the only pet so I can get all the attention. *I am a great cat with lots of potential. I need a patient family that has owned shy cats before and will give me space as I adjust to a new home.
135 new housing units open at The Audubon in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s no shortage of new construction in the Elm City. On Wednesday, city leaders marked the official opening of “Phase 2” of the mixed-use development project “The Audubon New Haven.” They cut the ribbon on 135 new luxury apartments, which includes nearly 7,000 square-feet of ground-floor retail space on Orange […]
connect-bridgeport.com
New Look Holiday Inn Express Celebrates with Ribbon Cutting
The Holiday Inn Express at White Oaks in Bridgeport will look significantly different to guests as full-sail renovations have now been completed. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new-look hotel took place on Thursday morning and the public had the opportunity to see the interior changes later Thursday evening during an open house.
Two of the Wittiest Business Names in Connecticut Come Right From Wolcott
Don't you love it when a business/restaurant owner thinks up a brilliant name for their business? Something memorable that will draw them in by words alone. Two very different businesses in Wolcott have done that to me. For most of my life, I giggled every time I drove through Wolcott...
therealdeal.com
Richard Gere revealed as discount buyer of Paul Simon’s estate
Richard Gere is on a discount tour of the tri-state area real estate market. The “Pretty Woman” actor been revealed as the mystery buyer of the 32-acre Connecticut estate that Paul Simon and Edie Brickell sold last month at a multimillion-dollar loss. Mansion Global reported the property traded to a trust tied to a recent sale in upstate New York by Gere.
Hoboken, NJ landlord tried raising rent by $3,000 a month in eviction battle
HOBOKEN — A low-income Hudson County man could lose the place he calls home as the result of a lengthy legal dispute with his landlord. Jeff Trupiano has lived in his Hoboken apartment-turned-condo for over three decades. He moved into the rent-controlled unit at 703 Park Ave. in 1991 under a former owner.
Register Citizen
‘Long time coming’: Ground broken in New Haven’s Dixwell neighborhood for 69-unit complex with 55 affordable units
NEW HAVEN — Developers connected to a nearby city church broke ground Tuesday on a project to build 69 units of housing — including 55 affordable units — on the triangular former “Joe Grates” property off Dixwell Avenue and Orchard Street in the heart of the Dixwell neighborhood.
Perez Tire Center relocates from Bridgeport to Stratford
Perez Tire Center has relocated from Bridgeport to 1800 Stratford Ave. in Stratford.
Eyewitness News
3 state park swimming areas closed due to water quality concerns
(WFSB) - Three Connecticut state park swimming areas were deemed off limits on Wednesday. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the beaches at Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth, Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswwold, and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield were closed to swimmers.
Garnet Health announces cuts to hospital, outpatient care
The decision has left thousands of Garnet Health patients in Orange and Sullivan counties who rely on them for outpatient care scrambling to find new doctors.
newcanaanite.com
Police: Apparent Self-Immolation Near Mulch Pile at Waveny
Police say a man appeared to kill himself near the town mulch pile at Waveny on Wednesday. At about 8:46 p.m. on Aug. 10, New Canaan Police officers were dispatched to that area of Lapham Road on a report of a possible fire in the woods, according to a press release issued by NCPD.
