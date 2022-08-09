Read full article on original website
Mike H
2d ago
they Are not a celebrity couple. they are just a couple of insurrectionists who tried to help overthrow democracy. if they are in Rochester, it must be for done sort of medical issue being treated at the Mayo Clinic. I guess that 2 billion dollars he received from the Saudis will help pay for it
cathy p
3d ago
if they are in Rochester it can't be good. what celebrity would fly to Rochester? I think it was for Mayo
Sandra Vanek
3d ago
he recently said that he had been treated for throat cancer so maybe something related to that
