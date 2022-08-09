ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Ongoing issue: Waste services delayed in Kalamazoo neighborhoods

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yard waste services were delayed for Kalamazoo residents Wednesday, an ongoing issue neighbors said has happened multiple times throughout the summer. “It (garbage can) sat out for a number of days before we got tired of waiting and took it back into the garage," Kalamazoo resident Michael Parr said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

A great golf course to check out in Kalamazoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems we’ve been celebrating and highlighting green spaces all summer, including many golf courses around West Michigan and our next stop takes us to Kalamazoo! Eastern Hills Golf Course has a 27 hole layout. It’s owned by the city of Kalamazoo and regularly hosts city and county tournaments and today we’re taking you there!
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Kalamazoo, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
City
Kalamazoo, MI
abc57.com

Whirlpool donates backpacks in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Whirlpool Cooperation is putting together and donating backpacks with school supplies for Berrien County schools this year. The bags will be distributed at 600 W Main Street, Benton Harbor, Michigan 49022. Volunteers will pack 975 K-5 bags and 525 6-12 grade bags. For more information go...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Bird Scooters migrate out of Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Bird Scooters are getting the boot in Benton Harbor and St. Joseph!. City officials confirmed both received a notice from Bird saying they are ending their summer-long experiment. It comes after the scooter rental service reported only one percent of rental time in the last five weeks.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
My Magic GR

Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022

You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
COOPERSVILLE, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Upton
WOOD

DEA brings Operation Engage to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities. One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage. The initiative is meant to help...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Battle Creek intersection reopens after 2nd crash in same area

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A crash shut down another Battle Creek intersection Friday. Calhoun County dispatchers informed us that Michigan Avenue and Washington Avenue was closed until about 2:15 p.m. The crash occurred near the scene of a different crash earlier in the day. This story is developing and...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jobs Act#Infrastructure Investment
wincountry.com

South Haven celebrates blueberries all weekend

SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The National Blueberry Festival is underway through Sunday in South Haven. Blueberry Central Market is located at the Huron Street Pavilion, with fresh blueberries, blueberry pies, jams, plants, teas, and jewelry. Hours are Friday and Saturday 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
abc57.com

Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor cease Bird Scooter services

BERRRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- Bird Scooters will no longer be in Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor anymore. Bird Scooters informed both cities this month that it would end the service in 30 days. The scooters came to Saint Joseph on Memorial Day weekend but had a rocky start. WSJM says...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Fox17

Road closed following Battle Creek water main break

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A water main break in Battle Creek has prompted a traffic closure while repairs are being made. Dispatchers say the water main broke near Frelinghuysen Avenue and North Avenue Friday morning. We’re told the area between the intersection and Harvard Street will be shut down...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Around the Board Game Cafe opens in Plainwell

Inspiration struck Eric Luthy four years ago. A fan of tabletop gaming since the 1980s, Luthy came across an article about a board game café in Chicago. Soon, Luthy and his wife Susan—whose own interest in board games had begun in earnest about a year prior—started having discussions about what it would be like to operate a board game café of their own.
PLAINWELL, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
JONESVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy