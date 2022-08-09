Read full article on original website
Work on natural gas system will cause 2 road closures in Kalamazoo area
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Consumers Energy will begin working to upgrade and modernize the natural gas system in the Kalamazoo area next week, causing two separate road closures and detours, the company said. The two closures are:. Monday, Aug. 15 to Monday, Aug. 29 on W. KL Ave. between 11th Street...
Local businesses weigh safety, bathroom availability in wake of public urination decriminalization
KALAMAZOO, MI-- The Kalamazoo City Commission’s recent decision to decriminalize urination and defecation in public has drawn the ire of some local business owners and brought the question, “Where can you relieve yourself downtown?” to the forefront. In downtown Kalamazoo, options include public restrooms inside the Kalamazoo...
Ongoing issue: Waste services delayed in Kalamazoo neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yard waste services were delayed for Kalamazoo residents Wednesday, an ongoing issue neighbors said has happened multiple times throughout the summer. “It (garbage can) sat out for a number of days before we got tired of waiting and took it back into the garage," Kalamazoo resident Michael Parr said.
A great golf course to check out in Kalamazoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems we’ve been celebrating and highlighting green spaces all summer, including many golf courses around West Michigan and our next stop takes us to Kalamazoo! Eastern Hills Golf Course has a 27 hole layout. It’s owned by the city of Kalamazoo and regularly hosts city and county tournaments and today we’re taking you there!
Whirlpool donates backpacks in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Whirlpool Cooperation is putting together and donating backpacks with school supplies for Berrien County schools this year. The bags will be distributed at 600 W Main Street, Benton Harbor, Michigan 49022. Volunteers will pack 975 K-5 bags and 525 6-12 grade bags. For more information go...
Receive free training, certification to remove lead from homes through Michigan scholarship
Michigan is offering training scholarships for people to become certified to remove lead from homes. The state hopes to increase the number of people certified to conduct lead-based paint hazard removal in Benton Harbor and across the state. There are many homes in Benton Harbor and other areas of Michigan...
Bird Scooters migrate out of Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Bird Scooters are getting the boot in Benton Harbor and St. Joseph!. City officials confirmed both received a notice from Bird saying they are ending their summer-long experiment. It comes after the scooter rental service reported only one percent of rental time in the last five weeks.
Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022
You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
DEA brings Operation Engage to West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities. One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage. The initiative is meant to help...
Kalamazoo Is A Great City To Take Your Racoon For A Walk Apparently
I've seen some unusual pets in my life. My brother has ferrets and birds, I've known people who have snakes and spiders, and even one person who kept a few llamas as pets. But a raccoon is one I've never personally seen... until this video went viral in Kalamazoo this week.
"Guys Who Give" Kalamazoo chapter may surpass quarter million mark in donations
On Tuesday the Kalamazoo branch of national, charitable group "Guys Who Give" announced it is nearing a major milestone: a quarter of a million dollars in total donations since the chapter was founded 5 years ago. Guys Who Give's 150 plus members each commit to a quarterly donation of $100...
Battle Creek intersection reopens after 2nd crash in same area
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A crash shut down another Battle Creek intersection Friday. Calhoun County dispatchers informed us that Michigan Avenue and Washington Avenue was closed until about 2:15 p.m. The crash occurred near the scene of a different crash earlier in the day. This story is developing and...
South Haven celebrates blueberries all weekend
SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The National Blueberry Festival is underway through Sunday in South Haven. Blueberry Central Market is located at the Huron Street Pavilion, with fresh blueberries, blueberry pies, jams, plants, teas, and jewelry. Hours are Friday and Saturday 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor cease Bird Scooter services
BERRRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- Bird Scooters will no longer be in Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor anymore. Bird Scooters informed both cities this month that it would end the service in 30 days. The scooters came to Saint Joseph on Memorial Day weekend but had a rocky start. WSJM says...
Road closed following Battle Creek water main break
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A water main break in Battle Creek has prompted a traffic closure while repairs are being made. Dispatchers say the water main broke near Frelinghuysen Avenue and North Avenue Friday morning. We’re told the area between the intersection and Harvard Street will be shut down...
Grand Rapids considers closing schools among options to combat declining enrollment
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids school leaders are considering closing school buildings, renovating or constructing new buildings, and right-sizing programs in response to the district’s declining enrollment. While no changes will occur this school year, the Grand Rapids Board of Education held a work session Monday to...
Around the Board Game Cafe opens in Plainwell
Inspiration struck Eric Luthy four years ago. A fan of tabletop gaming since the 1980s, Luthy came across an article about a board game café in Chicago. Soon, Luthy and his wife Susan—whose own interest in board games had begun in earnest about a year prior—started having discussions about what it would be like to operate a board game café of their own.
Kalamazoo County Youth Fair & Family Festival to be held August 10-13
The Kalamazoo County Youth Fair & Family Festival is returning for Summer 2022. The festival will be held from Wednesday, August 10-Saturday, August 13.
Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
Court doc: Suspect ‘laid in wait’ to hit, kill woman in parking lot
Thursday afternoon, a man was charged with the murder of a woman after deputies and witnesses say he ran her over in a Walmart parking lot.
