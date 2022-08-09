ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Montgomery comes up big again as Cardinals beat Brewers 3-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Montgomery pitched six strong innings for second straight scoreless outing for his new team, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado both homered, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 Friday night. St. Louis, which has won 11 of 14, pushed its lead over Milwaukee in the NL Central to 1.5 games. The Cardinals won their ninth straight at home, the longest streak since a nine-game run June 2-29, 2015. Victor Caratini had three hits and an RBI for Milwaukee, which had a two-game winning streak snapped. Montgomery (5-3), acquired from the New York Yankees in a trade for outfielder Harrison Bader on Aug. 2, allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked two. The left-hander pitched five scoreless innings in a 1-0 win over the Yankees in his Cardinals debut last Saturday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Storm secure No. 4 seed, spoil Fowles' home finale for Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tina Charles had 23 points and nine rebounds, Jewell Loyd scored 21 points and the Seattle Storm secured the No. 4 seed in the WNBA playoffs with a 96-69 victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Friday night, spoiling Sylvia Fowles’ final regular-season home game. Seattle (22-13), which closes the season on Sunday against first-place Las Vegas, will host a first-round series next week against the Washington Mystics. Minnesota (14-21) plays at Connecticut on Sunday, hoping for the final playoff spot. Fowles, who helped Minnesota win two WNBA titles, retires as the league’s career leader in field-goal...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy