ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

New regulations for IV wellness businesses in Ala.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’ve probably seen the IV wellness businesses popping up across Alabama. The treatments are advertised as a quick solution for dehydration, hangovers, fatigue to name a few. The state issued new, important regulations for these businesses on Thursday, August 11, 2022. This news comes after...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Ivey welcomes South Dakota Governor to Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A potentially positive update about the health and well being of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey came in the form of a series of photos sent by her office on Friday of her greeting an important guest to the state. The Governor’s office put out a release...
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

How the Foreclosure Rate in Alabama Compares to the Nation

Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Columbia, AL
State
California State
Local
Alabama Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
Local
Alabama Health
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
apr.org

COVID-19 cases once again on the rise in Alabama

Nearly all Alabama counties are at heightened risk for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports most of the counties in the state have a high community transmission level of the coronavirus. The CDC recommends residents mask indoors and get regularly tested as symptoms present themselves. The Alabama Department of Public Health is encouraging the same precautions.
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

Mary Belk: Stop making fun of Alabama

‘Only in Alabama.” Now, that’s a statement that’ll get me riled up. Sometimes it’s said as criticism, but it’s always meant to ridicule and make fun of a whole population of folks, including you and me. I’m pretty sure people who actually think “only in...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Best Health Care Systems#The Better Benefits Guide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
themadisonrecord.com

Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
AUBURN, AL
aldailynews.com

Nearly 800 Alabamians sign up for rapid worker training programs

Nearly 800 Alabamians have signed up for a new, rapid workforce training platform launched earlier this year by the Alabama Community College System. As of Wednesday, 292 people had completed the certificate programs that take about three weeks and combine online work and on-site training at campuses around the state.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Vice reportedly making Alabama sorority rush documentary; university says ‘surreptitious filming’ is ‘deplorable’

University of Alabama officials confirmed reports of “unauthorized recordings” of students involved in sorority recruitment Friday, amid rumors of an upcoming Vice documentary exploring Rush Week in Tuscaloosa. “The University is aware of reports that outside parties have facilitated unauthorized recordings of our students involved in Panhellenic recruitment,”...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
873K+
Views
ABOUT

Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy