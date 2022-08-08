Read full article on original website
ozarkradionews.com
Alton Woman Injured in One Vehicle Crash Wednesday Morning
Alton, Mo. – An Alton woman was injured in a Wednesday morning crash on US 160. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred four miles west of Alton at 7:25 a.m. on August 10. An eastbound 2014 Subaru driven by Harly Howell, 18 of Alton,...
mymoinfo.com
Salem Woman Seriously Injured in High Speed Van Crash
(Salem) A woman from Salem was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident Wednesday evening in Dent County. The Highway Patarol says the crash happened on ‘HH’ Highway, a tenth of mile south of Salem when 32-year-old Allie Haines was driving a Chrysler van at a high rate of speed.
KTLO
Man, teen injured in 1-vehicle accident in Ozark County
Two Theodosia residents were transported by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center after being hurt in a one-vehicle accident in Ozark County Tuesday morning. Forty-three-year-old Micheal Renne had minor injuries, and his passenger, a 15-year-old male, suffered moderate injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Renne and the teen...
Laclede County men charged in rural Missouri barn burglary
Two Laclede County men have been arrested and charged in connection with a barn and home burglary in neighboring Camden County, located in central Missouri.
KYTV
Teenager dies in crash in Laclede County, Mo.
NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager died in a crash in Laclede County on Monday. Troopers responded to the crash on Eidson Road, a half mile south of State Highway 32, around 10 a.m. Investigators say the driver’s truck traveled off the right side of the road, hit an...
Lebanon men arrested for burgling barn
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Laclede County men were arrested after Camden County deputies responded to suspicious activity at a barn in Montreal. Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence off State Road BB in Montreal in Camden County to address a report of several people loading items from a barn into […]
Deadly crash leaves one Lebanon teenager dead
LEBANON, Mo.- Monday afternoon two teenagers driving in Laclede County were involved in a car accident. The two teenagers were driving in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck hit an embankment and rolled into a pond off the side of the road, totaling the truck. One of the teenagers was pronounced dead on the […]
Ozark County Times
Traffic stop leads to two in handcuffs
Brian Harris and Amanda Bertolozzi was arrested by the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department during a traffic stop at 11 p.m. Aug. 1. Harris was arrested on an active felony warrant from Howell County and a misdemeanor warrant from Ozark County. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and 7.5 grams of methamphetamine and three pipes were located in the vehicle, according to a post on the OCSD Facebook page. Bertolozzi was arrested for the methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
18-year-old accused of firing gun at Phelps County Fair
An 18-year-old is accused of making a terrorist threat for allegedly firing a gun at the Phelps County Fair last weekend.
Ozark County Times
Sheriff forced to lay off seven more employees: Sheriff’s department budget issue becomes major crisis; two deputies, five other staffers let go last week
Times photo/Bruce Roberts Ozark County sheriff’s officials transport prisoners to the Ozark County courthouse Tuesday morning for court appearances. Deputies and Sheriff Cass Martin are taking on extra duties, like serving as bailiff during court, since Martin was forced to lay off seven employees recently due to a budget crisis.
howellcountynews.com
Bye, Bear!
"Hey, Willow Springs! This is Eagle country. Come get your bear," Mountain View Police Chief Jamie Perkins quipped in an online post. Last week, Chief Perkins took to Facebook to give the community an update on the increased bear activity within city limits. "In the past couple months, people have...
Ozark County Times
Woman pleads guilty to amended charge in 2020 fatal crash, given probation
In a surprising turn of events, Patricia L. Hobbs, previously charged with driving while intoxicated with drugs causing the death of 59-year-old Michael “Micky” Clark in a Feb. 17, 2020, crash on Highway 5, pleaded guilty by Alford plea to an amended charge of second-degree assault during the Aug. 3 Law Day. An Alford plea means Hobbs does not admit guilt but believes that the evidence would cause a jury to convict her.
Man charged after allegedly stealing over $8,000 worth of merchandise from Midway Antique Mall
A Koshkonong, Missouri man who allegedly stole over $8,000 worth of merchandise from the Midway Antique Mall on Sunday morning was arrested and charged on Monday. The post Man charged after allegedly stealing over $8,000 worth of merchandise from Midway Antique Mall appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Webster Co. man charged with child molestation gets 7 years
MARSHFIELD, Mo. — One of seven Webster County men charged with sexually abusing a child has been sentenced to seven years in prison on a reduced charge of child molestation. Jeremy Russell, 24, was originally charged with four felony counts of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape on a person less than 14 years […]
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon School lunches are undergoing a change that many area residents need to be aware of
School lunches are undergoing a change that many area residents need to be aware of. Jacy Overstreet is the Communications Director for the Lebanon R3 School District and explains the change, and why it’s occurring. Overstreet also says now is the time to apply for free or reduced lunches,...
