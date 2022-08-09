ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Matthew Wilson

Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Rev. Dr. Matthew Wilson of the Providence Missionary Baptist Church of Marion, Alabama. Pastor Wilson is a powerful speaker, pastor and has a heart for Tuscaloosa, Marion and West Alabama. He is a strong advocate for the community and our youth and works tirelessly.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Nick’s Kids donate Habitat house to help Tuscaloosa family

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – The Nick’s Kids Foundation donated a house in honor of the 2021 SEC Championship. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom Habitat home was built primarily with the help of volunteers. The University of Alabama football coaches’ wives, including Terry Saban and Carolyn Golding, did landscape work Wednesday at the house located on Ash Street. […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Society
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Society
92.9 WTUG

PHOTOS: First Day of School in Tuscaloosa 2022

Take a look at some photos from the first day of the 2022-2023 school year here in West Alabama!. Tuscaloosa Restaurants and Businesses That Opened in 2022. New Year... New Tuscaloosa restaurants and businesses! 2022 welcomed in some great spots for shopping, good eats and business in the Druid City area.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent Living#The Walk#Nutrition#Charity#Project Lifesaver#The Press Release#Caring Days Smith
wbrc.com

Barbers offer free haircuts to kids returning to school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer break is officially over for kids in Tuscaloosa City and County Schools. Local barber Trey Lorenza wanted to make sure kids went to school looking good and feeling confident. Lorenza, who goes by “Trey the Barber,” offered kids in the Tuscaloosa-area free haircuts Tuesday. This...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

'Our faith is still strong': Hueytown church in need of $800K to rebuild after devastating fire

HUEYTOWN, Ala. — A Hueytown pastor is asking the public for donations after hischurch was completely destroyed in a fire last Friday. According to the GoFundMe account created by Rev. Dr. Charles Winston Jr., New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church is in need of $800,000 to replace the building and its contents. Winston said he is reaching out to the public for help after building engineers said the church has "insufficient insurance to rebuild."
HUEYTOWN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa City School host kickoff to school starting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City School employees gathered Monday morning to kickoff a new school year in style. Administrators wanted everyone together to offer encouragement and get excited about what the new year has to offer. They call the meeting “Institute” but it was more like a pep rally...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Northport man injured in accident in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A Northport man was injured in a fatal accident involving a tractor-trailer in Montgomery Thursday. ALEA Troopers said Mikayla Ramsey, 23, of Coker, was driving a Nissan Sentra and Justin McBride, 23, of Northport, was the passenger. Ramsey hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer, driven by John Hill,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Bham Now

11 popular hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Birmingham + what to order

When you’re looking for fantastic food in a casual, unfussy atmosphere, Birmingham has plenty to offer. Check out 11 hole-in-the-wall restaurants in The Magic City to add to your must-try list, plus get recommendations on what to order from our audience. Bham Now audience’s top recommendations for hole-in-the-wall restaurants...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Catfish 100.1

Stillman College Seeks To Involve Community In Upcoming Events

In college, there are many memorable events that happen throughout the year. Homecoming is undeniably the most anticipated event in college, especially at a HBCU. It's like a family reunion on campus when everyone returns and hits the scene. The parties are non-stop, the food is always good and the overall atmosphere is like no other.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Popular Tuscaloosa BBQ Restaurant Closes It’s Doors

There is another Tuscaloosa business that has announced its closing. Tuscaloosa has plenty of great bbq restaurants that residents hold close to their hearts. Full moon bbq is a t town favorite. There is no way you can mention bbq in Alabama and not speak about Dreamland Bbq. The place...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
875K+
Views
ABOUT

Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy