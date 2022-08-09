Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Matthew Wilson
Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Rev. Dr. Matthew Wilson of the Providence Missionary Baptist Church of Marion, Alabama. Pastor Wilson is a powerful speaker, pastor and has a heart for Tuscaloosa, Marion and West Alabama. He is a strong advocate for the community and our youth and works tirelessly.
Nick’s Kids donate Habitat house to help Tuscaloosa family
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – The Nick’s Kids Foundation donated a house in honor of the 2021 SEC Championship. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom Habitat home was built primarily with the help of volunteers. The University of Alabama football coaches’ wives, including Terry Saban and Carolyn Golding, did landscape work Wednesday at the house located on Ash Street. […]
Nick’s Kids Dedicates Organization’s 19th Habitat for Humanity Championship House
Terry Saban bent the rules for a good cause and dedicated the 19th "Championship" house her nonprofit organization has built in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in Tuscaloosa. Kanika Cotton and her two children were the guests of honor at a ceremony Thursday morning at their new Habitat home on...
Northport, Alabama Citizen of the Year Awards Coming in October
The Northport Citizen of the Year, Inc. announced the 45th Annual Northport Citizen of the Year Luncheon. According to the events Facebook Page they are thanking everyone for their “consideration over the last two years as we have postponed the event twice due to concerns over COVID-19.”. The event...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
University of Alabama Condemns “Unauthorized” Sorority Rush Documentary
Leadership at the University of Alabama did not mince words Friday when they condemned reports that a major media company has been secretly documenting the sorority Rush process in Tuscaloosa this week. Shane Dorrill, the University's Vice President of Communications, said UA administrators did not give any third-party entity the...
City of Tuscaloosa Asks Residents for Feedback on Local Lakes
According to a recent press release, the city of Tuscaloosa is holding a "come-and-go" feedback session to hear public concerns and new ideas for Lake Nicol and Harris Lake as part of the Elevate Tuscaloosa initiative. The town hall-style meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 22 from 3 p.m. to...
Stillman College Giving Away Needed Sanitary Items In Tuscaloosa
It's back-to-school season in West Alabama and Stillman College is doing its part to help the community stay safe this upcoming school year. Many may feel like we're out of the woods when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the CDC data tracker, nationwide COVID-19 cases are just over 90,000,000.
PHOTOS: First Day of School in Tuscaloosa 2022
Take a look at some photos from the first day of the 2022-2023 school year here in West Alabama!. Tuscaloosa Restaurants and Businesses That Opened in 2022. New Year... New Tuscaloosa restaurants and businesses! 2022 welcomed in some great spots for shopping, good eats and business in the Druid City area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adolphus Jackson is first Black president of Alabama Dental Association
Looking back, Adolphus Jackson, D.M.D., first decided he was going to be a dentist while an elementary school student in Birmingham’s Rising-West Princeton community. Now, he’s president of the Alabama Dental Association (ALDA)—the first Black person to assume the post. “Alabama has realized [that] it doesn’t matter...
wbrc.com
Barbers offer free haircuts to kids returning to school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer break is officially over for kids in Tuscaloosa City and County Schools. Local barber Trey Lorenza wanted to make sure kids went to school looking good and feeling confident. Lorenza, who goes by “Trey the Barber,” offered kids in the Tuscaloosa-area free haircuts Tuesday. This...
Oldest Black church in Jefferson County celebrates 165 years
Mt. Joy Baptist Church in Trussville, the only church in Jefferson County founded by enslaved people and still active, has been worshiping since 1857. That history remains important to the 200-member congregation, said the Rev. Larry Hollman, pastor since 1992. The church sits on 2.5 acres it has owned since...
wvtm13.com
'Our faith is still strong': Hueytown church in need of $800K to rebuild after devastating fire
HUEYTOWN, Ala. — A Hueytown pastor is asking the public for donations after hischurch was completely destroyed in a fire last Friday. According to the GoFundMe account created by Rev. Dr. Charles Winston Jr., New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church is in need of $800,000 to replace the building and its contents. Winston said he is reaching out to the public for help after building engineers said the church has "insufficient insurance to rebuild."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa City School host kickoff to school starting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City School employees gathered Monday morning to kickoff a new school year in style. Administrators wanted everyone together to offer encouragement and get excited about what the new year has to offer. They call the meeting “Institute” but it was more like a pep rally...
Tuscaloosa’s College Hill Baptist Hosts Free Back-to-School Bash
Tuscaloosa’s College Hill Baptist Church is hosting a FREE “Back to School Bash” to help support students and families headed into the new school year. The church is located at 600 24th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404. At College Hill, they want the youth to be "Change...
wvtm13.com
Northport man injured in accident in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A Northport man was injured in a fatal accident involving a tractor-trailer in Montgomery Thursday. ALEA Troopers said Mikayla Ramsey, 23, of Coker, was driving a Nissan Sentra and Justin McBride, 23, of Northport, was the passenger. Ramsey hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer, driven by John Hill,...
wbrc.com
Minor Community School mom says her kindergartener was mistakenly put on a bus and was missing for more than an hour
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a frantic day for a mother of a kindergartener who tried to pick her daughter up from her second day of school but couldn’t find her!. To make matters worse, the mom said school leaders were stumped too!. It’s 3 p.m. on...
Bham Now
11 popular hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Birmingham + what to order
When you’re looking for fantastic food in a casual, unfussy atmosphere, Birmingham has plenty to offer. Check out 11 hole-in-the-wall restaurants in The Magic City to add to your must-try list, plus get recommendations on what to order from our audience. Bham Now audience’s top recommendations for hole-in-the-wall restaurants...
birminghamtimes.com
After 4 Homicides in Under 4 Hours, Birmingham Mayor Woodfin Issues Statement
After four homicides in under four hours early Friday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin quickly released a statement about the “senseless violence” and again called on residents to do more to promote public safety. “Our police will do everything possible to protect the public and investigate crime. But each...
Stillman College Seeks To Involve Community In Upcoming Events
In college, there are many memorable events that happen throughout the year. Homecoming is undeniably the most anticipated event in college, especially at a HBCU. It's like a family reunion on campus when everyone returns and hits the scene. The parties are non-stop, the food is always good and the overall atmosphere is like no other.
Popular Tuscaloosa BBQ Restaurant Closes It’s Doors
There is another Tuscaloosa business that has announced its closing. Tuscaloosa has plenty of great bbq restaurants that residents hold close to their hearts. Full moon bbq is a t town favorite. There is no way you can mention bbq in Alabama and not speak about Dreamland Bbq. The place...
Catfish 100.1
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
875K+
Views
ABOUT
Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/
Comments / 0