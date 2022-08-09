UPDATE: As of 6:20 p.m., Route 220 reopened in both directions. Route 220 is closed in both directions between Route 154 just north of Laporte Borough in Laporte Township and Route 87 in Dushore, Cherry Township, Sullivan County, due to a vehicle crash with downed utilities. A detour using Route 87 and Route 154 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to PennDOT. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO