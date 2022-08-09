Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
New Chelsea star will bring high standards to Stamford Bridge following Premier League success
Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has vowed to bring his high standards to the club after winning various accolades at Manchester City in his seven years at the northwest outfit. Sterling won four Premier Leagues, an FA Cup and five Carabao Cup titles in his time under Pep Guardiola and Manuel Pellegrini, although that elusive Champions League title remains a sticking point in his impressive trophy cabinet.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Reacts To Watching Sons Bronny And Bryce Play On The Same Team For The First Time: "This Is Insane. I'm Emotional...Wow."
LeBron James is one of the best players in the league and there's no doubt that he is well known for what he has managed to accomplish during his career. He has won 4 championships with 3 different teams, and some even believe that he is the greatest player to play the sport of basketball. When LeBron James retires, he will be missed by the entire NBA fanbase.
