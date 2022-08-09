ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muhlenberg Township, PA

bctv.org

Join Berks County Parks for FREE Summer Concert on Sunday, August 14

Olivet Boys & Girls Club to Host Virtual Concert “Hope For The Holidays”. Enjoy the natural beauty of our parks while enjoying live music during our third installment of the Berks County Parks and Recreation FREE Summer Concert Series on Sunday, August 14! Each concert throughout the summer will include three musical acts at Gring’s Mill Amphitheater, free parking and on-site food trucks – the perfect recipe for a summer day out with the family!
BERKS COUNTY, PA
wlvr.org

Get your tail on the Musikfest trail and win concert tickets

St. Luke’s University Health Network is encouraging people to think about their health while enjoying Musikfest. The initiative, called the “Get Your Tail on the Trail Musikfest Walking Challenge,” features signs posted throughout the event with a QR code that concert goers can scan and track their steps for a chance to win tickets to one of next year’s headliners.
BETHLEHEM, PA
visitbuckscounty.com

What's Up This Weekend: 24+ Auto Shows, Wine Tastings, Summer Concerts And More

Ready for some summer fun? Head to Parx Casino for an exciting live concert, peruse the shops in Yardley for 2nd Saturday or rev your engines at the New Hope Auto Show!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Ice Cream Wars: Lickdale Campground (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
WITF

Grocery store eliminates food dessert in Reading neighborhood

Ideal Food Basket, a fresh produce grocery store, opened last Tuesday, and with the long-anticipated snipping of their red ribbon a neighborhood food desert in Reading was eliminated. The family-owned grocery store provided the first 100 shoppers with a complimentary grab bag stuffed with free groceries and a $10 coupon...
READING, PA
bctv.org

Penn State Berks Presents Animal Adventures with Ed Laquidara

Ed Laquidara, founder and curator of Animal Adventures, New England’s largest privately owned animal rescue center of its kind, and his animal friends will visit Penn State Berks at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, on the Perkins Student Center Lawn Tent. This event is free and open to the public.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring Hawk Falls at Hickory Run State Park

- If you enjoy hiking, you should try Exploring Hawk Falls at Hickory-Run State Park. This park is surrounded by more than 40 miles of trails and is a great place to take a family hike. Hawk Falls is located in the park's northern area near Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania. The hike is mostly downhill, with a few sections that can be slippery. Once you've arrived at the top, you'll be able to view the beautiful waterfall from a rock outcrop.
JIM THORPE, PA
