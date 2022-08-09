Read full article on original website
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
3 Vineyards and Wineries in and Around Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
bctv.org
Join Berks County Parks for FREE Summer Concert on Sunday, August 14
Olivet Boys & Girls Club to Host Virtual Concert “Hope For The Holidays”. Enjoy the natural beauty of our parks while enjoying live music during our third installment of the Berks County Parks and Recreation FREE Summer Concert Series on Sunday, August 14! Each concert throughout the summer will include three musical acts at Gring’s Mill Amphitheater, free parking and on-site food trucks – the perfect recipe for a summer day out with the family!
wlvr.org
Get your tail on the Musikfest trail and win concert tickets
St. Luke’s University Health Network is encouraging people to think about their health while enjoying Musikfest. The initiative, called the “Get Your Tail on the Trail Musikfest Walking Challenge,” features signs posted throughout the event with a QR code that concert goers can scan and track their steps for a chance to win tickets to one of next year’s headliners.
wlvr.org
Cheap fills: Amid inflation, Musikfest mug refills brimming, but local businesses offer price options
Every year, a few weeks after the Fourth of July, countless Lehigh Valley residents perform their annual summer ritual of dusting off – and washing out – their colorful Musikfest mugs for soaking up beer, bands and boisterous fun. Some will buy a new plastic mug to add...
Sunflower Farms Are Guaranteed to Brighten Your Summer, and One of Most Beautiful Is in Chester County
Sunflower farms are ideal places to snap perfect family photos and enjoy a beautiful day while frolicking among the gorgeous flowers, writes Laura Swartz for Philadelphia Magazine. The Philadelphia region is home to seven such farms, and one of them is just a short drive away right here in Chester...
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 24+ Auto Shows, Wine Tastings, Summer Concerts And More
Ready for some summer fun? Head to Parx Casino for an exciting live concert, peruse the shops in Yardley for 2nd Saturday or rev your engines at the New Hope Auto Show!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar.
lebtown.com
Ice Cream Wars: Lickdale Campground (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Grocery store eliminates food dessert in Reading neighborhood
Ideal Food Basket, a fresh produce grocery store, opened last Tuesday, and with the long-anticipated snipping of their red ribbon a neighborhood food desert in Reading was eliminated. The family-owned grocery store provided the first 100 shoppers with a complimentary grab bag stuffed with free groceries and a $10 coupon...
Munchie's Ice Cream is a family-run spot that stays open late for sweet snacks
Twenty-three-year-old Alyssa Cuculino used the winnings from a 50-50 raffle to start Munchies Ice Cream, a chilled-out snack stop that stays open until midnight most nights of the week.
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]
It's time for new restaurant highlights. Lancaster has so much to offer when it comes to food, whether you're a picky eater or all about exploring cuisines and foods - there's something for everyone.
Bucks County Playhouse’s Upcoming Performance to See Big-Time Broadway Players Grace the Stage
The Bucks County Playhouse originally opened in 1939.Image via iStock. Three well-known Broadway actors will be coming to New Hope to perform in an upcoming production at the Bucks County Playhouse. Lesli Marchertia wrote about the upcoming show for the Bucks County Herald.
bctv.org
Penn State Berks Presents Animal Adventures with Ed Laquidara
Ed Laquidara, founder and curator of Animal Adventures, New England’s largest privately owned animal rescue center of its kind, and his animal friends will visit Penn State Berks at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, on the Perkins Student Center Lawn Tent. This event is free and open to the public.
PhillyBite
Exploring Hawk Falls at Hickory Run State Park
- If you enjoy hiking, you should try Exploring Hawk Falls at Hickory-Run State Park. This park is surrounded by more than 40 miles of trails and is a great place to take a family hike. Hawk Falls is located in the park's northern area near Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania. The hike is mostly downhill, with a few sections that can be slippery. Once you've arrived at the top, you'll be able to view the beautiful waterfall from a rock outcrop.
An Immigrant From El Salvador, Owner of Phoenixville Restaurant Found His Niche in Art of Pizza-Making
José Antonio Rosa, owner of the popular Liberty Square Pizza & Restaurant, arrived in America in the 1980s and found his niche in pizza-making in the city of Phoenixville, writes Rodrigo Campos-Sanchez for Al Día.
More Than A Pretty Decoration: The Meaning Behind Barn Stars
Recently I spent a weekend in Lancaster, Pa and one thing that I noticed as I was driving around God's country was all the stars on the barns. Then when I returned home to the Southern Tier, I noticed a few barns that had stars on them as well. When...
Northeast Philadelphia salvage shop closing, giving away everything for free
The Philly Reclaim salvage shop in Tacony is closing on Monday, Aug. 15, and all of its contents are being given away for free. The catch: All patrons must haul the items — varying from cabinets, sinks and wood paneling — away themselves.
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]
Funnel cake and family fun, it's (almost) the season for community fairs in Lancaster County. Over the next two months, there are a handful of local fairs happening throughout the county. Here are some of them, worth checking out.
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PA
Along charming Old Philadelphia Pike in Smoketown, you'll find DJ's Taste of the 50's. This diner-style restaurant offers all those old diner classics such as burgers, fries and shakes, at an affordable price.
Philadelphia Ice Cream Shop Named Among Best In America
This week's gonna be a hot one. What better way to keep cool than with ice cream? A food and travel website suggests heading to one shop in Philadelphia. Franklin Ice Cream Bar was named the best ice cream shop in Pennsylvania on Thrillist's newest list. The shop specializes in...
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Popular toy auction, based in Lancaster County, begins two-day bidding war
LANCASTER, Pa. — A nationally known toy auction based in Lancaster County is back for the week. Morphy Auctions features thousands of unique toys and collectibles. It also holds the world record for the highest-grossing one-day toy auction of all time, when it earned nearly $8 million in 2007.
