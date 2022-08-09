Arsenal’s forgotten centre-back Pablo Mari has joined Serie A new boys Monza on loan after spending on loan at fellow Italian outfit Udinese. Mari joined the Gunners on loan back in 2020 to ease the burden on their central defensive options, although he made just three appearances that season as the north London outfit struggled to an eighth-placed finish under Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO