Boston, MA

WBUR

WBUR CitySpace announces new fall programming

From NPR Legal Correspondent Nina Totenberg to former U.S. Poet Laureate Robert Pinsky, CitySpace has events for every type of fan. WBUR, Boston's NPR news, is proud to announce the new fall season for CitySpace at The Lavine Broadcast Center, a state-of-the-art live event venue for cutting-edge conversations, adventurous art and innovative ideas.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

New research on how to reduce poverty, and one group already doing the work

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Aug. 11. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Harvard economics professor Raj Chetty joins us to talk about his new research, which suggests that cross-class relationships are a key to reducing poverty. Then, we hear from Jon Feinman and Bobby Fullard from InnerCity Weightlifting, on how their gym in Boston is helping to do that work every day.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

New research on how to reduce poverty, and the Boston gym doing it

Harvard economics professor Raj Chetty talks about his new research, which used data from over 70 million Facebook accounts. His findings suggest that friendships between people of high and low socioeconomic status is key to reducing poverty. Then, Jon Feinman and Bobby Fullard from InnerCity Weightlifting talk about their gym...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Democratic candidates for Massachusetts attorney general debate

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Aug. 10. Tiziana Dearing and WCVB's Sharman Sacchetti are our hosts:. We bring you a special one-hour debate between the three Democratic candidates for Massachusetts attorney general: Andrea Campbell, former Boston City Council president; labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan; and Quentin Palfrey, an attorney who has worked in the Obama and Biden administrations. The debate is part of our continuing political coverage this midterm season, hosted in partnership with The Boston Globe and WCVB Channel 5.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

WATCH: Democrats in attorney general primary race debate

The three Democratic candidates for Massachusetts attorney general met to debate Wednesday at 11 a.m. Andrea Campbell, Shannon Liss-Riordan and Quentin Palfrey took the stage at WBUR's CitySpace in the hopes of winning voters' support ahead of the the Sept. 6 primary. Incumbent Maura Healey is running for governor, which created space for a wide-open Democratic primary.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Boston City Council to debate pay hikes

Boston city councilors plan to discuss a proposal Wednesday to boost their pay by 11%, as well as hike the salaries for other top city officials, including the mayor, police and fire commissioners. The proposal, filed by Mayor Michelle Wu this week, would increase the maximum pay for councilors to...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Provincetown restaurants ordered to close in 'sewer emergency'

Provincetown declared a "sewer emergency" Thursday morning, ordering some restaurants and food service businesses in the heart of the seaside town to close. Town officials said critical repairs must be made to prevent a public health emergency caused by sewer overflows, and estimate the repair work will take 48 hours.
PROVINCETOWN, MA

