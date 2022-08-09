Read full article on original website
WBUR CitySpace announces new fall programming
From NPR Legal Correspondent Nina Totenberg to former U.S. Poet Laureate Robert Pinsky, CitySpace has events for every type of fan. WBUR, Boston's NPR news, is proud to announce the new fall season for CitySpace at The Lavine Broadcast Center, a state-of-the-art live event venue for cutting-edge conversations, adventurous art and innovative ideas.
New research on how to reduce poverty, and one group already doing the work
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Aug. 11. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Harvard economics professor Raj Chetty joins us to talk about his new research, which suggests that cross-class relationships are a key to reducing poverty. Then, we hear from Jon Feinman and Bobby Fullard from InnerCity Weightlifting, on how their gym in Boston is helping to do that work every day.
New research on how to reduce poverty, and the Boston gym doing it
Harvard economics professor Raj Chetty talks about his new research, which used data from over 70 million Facebook accounts. His findings suggest that friendships between people of high and low socioeconomic status is key to reducing poverty. Then, Jon Feinman and Bobby Fullard from InnerCity Weightlifting talk about their gym...
Democratic candidates for Massachusetts attorney general debate
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Aug. 10. Tiziana Dearing and WCVB's Sharman Sacchetti are our hosts:. We bring you a special one-hour debate between the three Democratic candidates for Massachusetts attorney general: Andrea Campbell, former Boston City Council president; labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan; and Quentin Palfrey, an attorney who has worked in the Obama and Biden administrations. The debate is part of our continuing political coverage this midterm season, hosted in partnership with The Boston Globe and WCVB Channel 5.
Activists stage sit-in to demand name change of Faneuil Hall Marketplace
Faneuil Hall is one of the most famous sites in Boston. There’s a longtime effort in the works by activists and ministers to rename it because of its namesake's role in the slave trade. Rev. Kevin Peterson sees this fight as a spiritual one. “On a certain level, racism...
WATCH: Democrats in attorney general primary race debate
The three Democratic candidates for Massachusetts attorney general met to debate Wednesday at 11 a.m. Andrea Campbell, Shannon Liss-Riordan and Quentin Palfrey took the stage at WBUR's CitySpace in the hopes of winning voters' support ahead of the the Sept. 6 primary. Incumbent Maura Healey is running for governor, which created space for a wide-open Democratic primary.
Hayden says grand jury will investigate incident involving off-duty MBTA officer
Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden says a grand jury will investigate the case of a transit police officer accused of pointing a gun at a motorist. The case has raised questions about how Hayden's office has handled the matter and has prompted calls for Hayden's resignation. In a statement...
State auditor candidates vie for voters' attention in often overlooked race
Two Democrats and a Republican are competing to succeed Massachusetts State Auditor Suzanne Bump as one of the state's top watchdogs. But the candidates face a major challenge to getting elected: Few voters are familiar with the state auditor's work and why it matters. "It's down at the bottom of...
Boston City Council to debate pay hikes
Boston city councilors plan to discuss a proposal Wednesday to boost their pay by 11%, as well as hike the salaries for other top city officials, including the mayor, police and fire commissioners. The proposal, filed by Mayor Michelle Wu this week, would increase the maximum pay for councilors to...
New project over Mass. Pike may stitch long-separated neighborhoods back together
Construction is ramping up on the first project of its kind in Boston in 40 years. Parcel 12 is a two-building complex connected by a public plaza that stretches across the Massachusetts Turnpike at Newbury Street at Massachusetts Avenue. Construction crews are already done building the decking that will support...
Provincetown restaurants ordered to close in 'sewer emergency'
Provincetown declared a "sewer emergency" Thursday morning, ordering some restaurants and food service businesses in the heart of the seaside town to close. Town officials said critical repairs must be made to prevent a public health emergency caused by sewer overflows, and estimate the repair work will take 48 hours.
Boston-area commuter rail trips 'effectively free' during month-long Orange Line shutdown
MBTA commuter rail trips throughout Boston — and as far out as Lynn, Reading and Weymouth — are about to essentially become free for a month, thanks to the upcoming 30-day closure of the entire Orange Line for long-deferred repairs. As an alternative during the disruptive shutdown, T...
