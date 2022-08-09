This is the Radio Boston rundown for Aug. 10. Tiziana Dearing and WCVB's Sharman Sacchetti are our hosts:. We bring you a special one-hour debate between the three Democratic candidates for Massachusetts attorney general: Andrea Campbell, former Boston City Council president; labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan; and Quentin Palfrey, an attorney who has worked in the Obama and Biden administrations. The debate is part of our continuing political coverage this midterm season, hosted in partnership with The Boston Globe and WCVB Channel 5.

