Ronda Rousey And More Reacts To the Death of Legendary ‘Judo’ Gene LeBell at 89
Gene LeBell, the legendary “Judo” icon, has passed away at 89. It’s no secret that LeBell introduced judo to MMA. During Ronda Rousey’s UFC career, he was her mentor. Ex-UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, and other prominent mixed martial arts (MMA) names have reacted to the recent passing of judo legend Gene LeBell.
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
stillrealtous.com
Madcap Moss Dating Former WWE Star?
Madcap Moss has been on the rise over the last few months, and it seems like things are looking up for Happy Corbin’s former lackey. Not only is Madcap Moss finding success in the ring, but it also looks like he’s finding success in his personal life as well.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retiring From Wrestling?
Everyone has to hang up the boots at some point and it looks like Mickie James is hinting at retirement. James last competed last month in Impact Wrestling when she was defeated by Chelsea Green. After the match the former Impact Knockouts Champion was asked what’s next and she said “you’re only as good as your last match” before declaring that she was going home.
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
wrestlingrumors.net
Another Wrestling Legend Preparing For His Final Match
One more time? Last month, Ric Flair wrestled his last match in front of thousands of people in Nashville, Tennessee. That is the special kind of show that only a legend is going to get and Flair would certainly meet that criteria. While there are few names in wrestling on Flair’s level, there are several other legends who would be interested in one last hurrah and another has added his name to the list.
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star Shares Photo Of MJF On Instagram
The MJF and AEW situation has become akin to Joseph "Coop" Cooper from "BASEketball," in that we still have no clue where this guy is. The disgruntled AEW star hasn't been seen since the June 1 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Los Angeles, when he launched into a tirade against AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan that had fans questioning how much was real, storyline, or somewhere in between. The promo came on the heels of a controversial AEW Double or Nothing weekend, where MJF reportedly no-showed a meet-and-greet, may or may not have bought a plane ticket out of Las Vegas, and then ultimately appeared at Double or Nothing anyway, losing to Wardlow in dominating fashion.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Heading to AEW?
There was a tease for a former WWE talent to appear soon on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. In a pre-recorded promo, Miro discussed the House of Black on AEW. House of Black has been attempting to convince Miro to join their group in recent weeks, but Miro hasn’t made the commitment.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Announced For Upcoming WWE Special
Eight months into 2022, it's easy to forget that Charlotte Flair was dominating the "WWE SmackDown" women's division during the early part of the year. Flair held the "SmackDown" Women's Championship through the first four months of the year, defending the title against Naomi and later Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38. But since losing the title to Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Flair has been nowhere to be seen on WWE programming, with the promotion claiming the 15-time women's champion would miss time due to a fractured radius.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Names Two AEW Stars He Would Love To See In WWE
Booker T sees a good amount of WWE shining in two AEW stars, and one of them had a previous run with the company. Booker was joined by his "Hall of Fame" co-host Brad Gilmore when a fan pitched the idea of Wardlow and Andrade El Idolo moving on to WWE.
PWMania
WWE Tag Team Split Up by Triple H
Under Triple H’s direction as head of WWE creative, a lot has changed. He’s changed the product in numerous ways and brought back former stars. A tag team was split up during the WWE Main Event taping on Monday night as Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are no longer a tag team.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (8/12/22)
As the journey to Clash at The Castle continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s comeback from last week’s SmackDown is expected to be followed up, but as of this writing, WWE has not confirmed whether they will be in a segment or a match.
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio Teases Passing On His Mask To Another WWE Star
Rey Mysterio recently celebrated his 20-year anniversary in WWE on the July 25th edition of "Monday Night Raw." For those 20 years, and even prior to that, Mysterio had been the underdog of many fights he went into, as he — billed only at 5'6" — is smaller than the typical WWE wrestler. His height would not deter him, however, as the luchador would go on to find massive success in WWE, becoming Grand Slam Champion for the company in 2019 following his United States Championship win.
wrestlingrumors.net
Ric Flair Reveals Serious Medical Issues He Had During His Last Match
That’s not a good thing to hear. There are all kinds of legends in wrestling but it is fairly rare to see a legend getting to be in the ring again. It is even rarer for someone to be in the ring decades after they have reached that top level. That was the case last month when Ric Flair wrestled his last match at 73 years old. However, things did not go as planned multiple times during the match.
PWMania
Bill Goldberg: “I Am Done Saying I’m Sorry” Over Career-Ending Injury to Bret Hart
Bret Hart has expressed his frustration throughout the years regarding the career-ending injury he sustained in a match against Bill Goldberg at the WCW Starrcade PPV in 1999. In a spring 2022 interview, Hart claimed that Goldberg “hurt everybody he worked with.”. Goldberg spoke on Hart’s ongoing public criticism...
wrestlinginc.com
More Former WWE Stars Expected Back For 8/12 SmackDown
Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque became the new WWE Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, several former WWE Superstars have made their returns to the company. Last month at SummerSlam, Dakota Kai made her return after being released from WWE in April. IYO SKY also made her WWE main roster debut alongside Kai at SummerSlam.
411mania.com
Mickie James: ‘I Feel I’m Done in Wrestling’
– Earlier this week, Mickie James posted on Twitter, writing that she feels like she’s “done” in pro wrestling. She wrote, “No. I feel I’m done in wrestling. But you can #watchalong with me & @RealNickAldis tonight on @millionsdotco!!!”. Earlier today, James responded to a...
PWMania
Kevin Nash Says He Will Never Wrestle Again Even for “Saudi Money”
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the “Summer of ’92” and what it was like touring with wrestlers like Shawn Michaels, Bam Bam Bigelow being held at gunpoint, drinking beers with Lex Luger, and more on the most recent episode of the “Kliq This” podcast with Sean Oliver.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Cody Rhodes Returning To WWE
It’s been a while since fans have seen Cody Rhodes on WWE programming as he last competed in the Hell in a Cell premium live event back on June 5. Cody was able to defeat Seth Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle, and he was then written off TV so he could undergo surgery.
