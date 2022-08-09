ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudsonville, MI

Bicyclist killed after being struck head-on by a car in Allegan County Friday morning

PULLMAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A bicyclist was killed Friday morning in Allegan County’s Lee Township, after being struck head-on by a car that crossed the centerline. Around 10:15 a.m. first responders were dispatched to 102nd Avenue near 56th Street. A deputy with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office who was first on scene found the bicyclist deceased from injuries sustained in the crash. During the investigation deputies were able to locate a damaged vehicle believed to be involved in the crash.
16-year-old girl dies in Georgetown Township rollover crash

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 16-year-old Hudsonville girl has died after a rollover crash in Georgetown Township Monday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at around 2 p.m. east of 40th Avenue on Bauer Road. We're told the teen driver was heading west when the...
Holland Police Log August 11-12, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
Phillip Lawrence Wightman

Phillip Lawrence Wightman, 81 of Fennville, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his home. Born February 1, 1941, in Douglas, Michigan, he was the son of the late Chester and Hilda (Stein) Wightman and the husband of Fae Ann (Christensen) Wightman. Phil was a hard worker who...
Hendrick Jan Bloemendal

Hendrik Jan Bloemendal, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Hendrik served in the Dutch Navy prior to coming to the United States and proudly served in the U.S. National Guard for three years. Together, he and his wife, Arlene, raised their 6 children. He enjoyed vacationing with his family and created many wonderful memories with them over the years. He sang in 2 choirs over the years and was an avid harmonica player. He worked for 23 years as a butcher at IGA, 25 years for the Russ’ Commissary, and retired from Zeeland Public Schools after serving there for 5 years. He was loved and will be dearly missed.
Benson and Nessel raise millions for their reelection campaigns

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson are reporting record amounts of fundraising in their bids for a second term. Benson is reporting $2.1 million raised from January 1 through August 5, 2022, and Nessel reported raising almost $1.6 million...
