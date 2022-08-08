Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Giants’ Logan Webb aims to continue party vs. Pirates
The San Francisco Giants will host an on-field, 10-year reunion of their 2012 World Series championship team before Saturday night’s
Cards look to ride 1-2 punch in bid to knock down Brewers
The St. Louis Cardinals are trending in the right direction with their two candidates for the National League’s MVP award
Mariners look to beat Rangers for 10th straight time
The Seattle Mariners will aim to maintain their mastery of the Texas Rangers on Saturday when the American League West
jackfmfargo.com
Fargo 12U All-Stars eliminated at Little League Midwest Regional
(KFGO/KNFL) The Fargo 12U All-Stars’ bid to reach the Little League Midwest Regional final fell just short. Davenport, Iowa took an early lead and held on for a 3-2 win in Whitestown, IN today. Davenport scored a pair of runs in the top of the 2nd inning. It remained...
Comments / 0