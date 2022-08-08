ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

Fargo 12U All-Stars eliminated at Little League Midwest Regional

(KFGO/KNFL) The Fargo 12U All-Stars’ bid to reach the Little League Midwest Regional final fell just short. Davenport, Iowa took an early lead and held on for a 3-2 win in Whitestown, IN today. Davenport scored a pair of runs in the top of the 2nd inning. It remained...
FARGO, ND

