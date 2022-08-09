Read full article on original website
Bicyclist killed after being struck head-on by a car in Allegan County Friday morning
PULLMAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A bicyclist was killed Friday morning in Allegan County’s Lee Township, after being struck head-on by a car that crossed the centerline. Around 10:15 a.m. first responders were dispatched to 102nd Avenue near 56th Street. A deputy with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office who was first on scene found the bicyclist deceased from injuries sustained in the crash. During the investigation deputies were able to locate a damaged vehicle believed to be involved in the crash.
20-year-old in critical condition after being struck by car
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after stepping into the path of a vehicle on northbound US-131 Friday morning. The Michigan State Police (MSP) say the driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash. All lanes of northbound US-131 at Leonard Street...
1 injured in SE Grand Rapids shooting, suspect at large
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is injured following a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids early Friday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the incident occurred near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Burton Street before 2:30 a.m. We’re told the victim was sitting inside a car...
Family mourns woman killed by driver: ‘Why would someone do that?’
Family is demanding justice for Sandy Villarreal, a Kalamazoo woman hit and killed by a driver in a Walmart parking lot on Tuesday.
Intoxicated woman fatally shoots boyfriend in Northern Michigan, calls 911
EMMET COUNTY, MI – A 48-year-old woman allegedly fatally shot her boyfriend while intoxicated then called 911 to report it, police said. At 8:48 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, a woman called Emmet County dispatch and said she had just shot her boyfriend, WPBN/WGTU reports. Deputies responded to a home on State Road in Friendship Township and found the woman holding a gun. They also found a deceased 50-year-old man with bullet wounds.
One shot, police looking for suspect in Muskegon
Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in Muskegon.
‘All I knew was she was gone’: Family mourns woman killed in Walmart parking lot
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Sandy Villarreal loved to walk everywhere. She loved spending time outside and walking was a good way she could do that, her granddaughter LauRee Adams said. Villarreal, 65, had walked to Walmart, 501 N. 9th St., around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. She was in...
70-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle after checking mail in west Michigan
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 70-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle after she checked her mail Wednesday morning in west Michigan. Police said Roberta Sites, of Allegan County's Gun Plain Township, was crossing Marsh Road near Pierce Road after getting the mail when she was hit by an SUV. Sites was pronounced dead at the scene.
Court doc: Suspect ‘laid in wait’ to hit, kill woman in parking lot
Thursday afternoon, a man was charged with the murder of a woman after deputies and witnesses say he ran her over in a Walmart parking lot.
Kent County Sheriff's Office: missing woman found safe, returned home
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a missing person in the area of Whitneyville and 68th Street Southeast in Caledonia Township.
One dead after fatal crash in Allegan County
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A person has died after being hit by a vehicle on Marsh Road near Pierce Road in Gun Plain Township Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. The roadways are now open as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a tweet by MSP. The scene has been...
Grand Rapids man charged with leaving gun accessible to children, leading to teen’s death
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County prosecutors have charged a man for allegedly leaving a handgun accessible to children, which later resulted in the accidental shooting death of a 13-year-old boy. The 60-year-old Grand Rapids man was charged with involuntary manslaughter, Prosecutor Christopher Becker announced Thursday, Aug. 11. The...
Holland Police Log August 11-12, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Mother of 13-year-old accidentally shot and killed in Grand Rapids reacts to charge against gun owner
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The grandfather of a teenager who is already charged with accidentally shooting and killing a fellow teenager in Grand Rapids is now facing charges four months later. The grandfather, George Gross Jr. is charged with involuntary manslaughter for not locking up his gun which led...
Portage woman was killed in a crash on I-94
A Portage woman was killed in a crash on I-94. It happened on Monday, August 8 at 4:45 a.m., when troopers were called to a crash on I-80 going east at the Ripley Street exit. Officials say that a Subaru started going slowly to merge to the Toll Road exit ramp, when a Buick rear-ended it.
One in custody after armed robbery at Target near Kzoo
A suspect is in custody after an armed robbery near Kalamazoo on Thursday.
Mother of drowning victim wants to change the discussion around lake safety
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — On days like Thursday when the waves are up to 6 feet, the danger on Lake Michigan can be obvious. However, it's not just the days when the red flags are flying that can be deadly along the lakeshore. Brandi Donley, the mother of a...
GRPD: 2 dead, child found safe in Grand Rapids home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is currently investigating, after two people were found dead at a home on the southeast side of the city. A man and a woman were deceased at a home on Oakdale Street Southeast, police say. Both victims were adults. Also...
Homeowners on 60th St. between Burlingame and Clyde Park fed up with speeding truck drivers
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A group of homeowners are fed up with truck drivers speeding through their country neighborhood. They live on 60th Street between Burlingame and Clyde Park Avenue. Betty Verburg and several of her neighbors have lived on 60th Street for decades. They say their quiet county...
Caught on camera: Kent Co. family recovers stolen truck found miles away
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Plainfield Township family has recovered a truck stolen from the driveway of their home last week. The family said the Ford F-250 was taken while they were inside watching television on Friday. The thief ditched the vehicle nearly 20 miles away near a business...
