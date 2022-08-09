ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

927thevan.com

Bicyclist killed after being struck head-on by a car in Allegan County Friday morning

PULLMAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A bicyclist was killed Friday morning in Allegan County’s Lee Township, after being struck head-on by a car that crossed the centerline. Around 10:15 a.m. first responders were dispatched to 102nd Avenue near 56th Street. A deputy with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office who was first on scene found the bicyclist deceased from injuries sustained in the crash. During the investigation deputies were able to locate a damaged vehicle believed to be involved in the crash.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

1 injured in SE Grand Rapids shooting, suspect at large

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is injured following a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids early Friday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the incident occurred near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Burton Street before 2:30 a.m. We’re told the victim was sitting inside a car...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Intoxicated woman fatally shoots boyfriend in Northern Michigan, calls 911

EMMET COUNTY, MI – A 48-year-old woman allegedly fatally shot her boyfriend while intoxicated then called 911 to report it, police said. At 8:48 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, a woman called Emmet County dispatch and said she had just shot her boyfriend, WPBN/WGTU reports. Deputies responded to a home on State Road in Friendship Township and found the woman holding a gun. They also found a deceased 50-year-old man with bullet wounds.
EMMET COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

70-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle after checking mail in west Michigan

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 70-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle after she checked her mail Wednesday morning in west Michigan. Police said Roberta Sites, of Allegan County's Gun Plain Township, was crossing Marsh Road near Pierce Road after getting the mail when she was hit by an SUV. Sites was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

One dead after fatal crash in Allegan County

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A person has died after being hit by a vehicle on Marsh Road near Pierce Road in Gun Plain Township Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. The roadways are now open as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a tweet by MSP. The scene has been...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
927thevan.com

Holland Police Log August 11-12, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
95.3 MNC

Portage woman was killed in a crash on I-94

A Portage woman was killed in a crash on I-94. It happened on Monday, August 8 at 4:45 a.m., when troopers were called to a crash on I-80 going east at the Ripley Street exit. Officials say that a Subaru started going slowly to merge to the Toll Road exit ramp, when a Buick rear-ended it.
PORTAGE, MI
Fox17

GRPD: 2 dead, child found safe in Grand Rapids home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is currently investigating, after two people were found dead at a home on the southeast side of the city. A man and a woman were deceased at a home on Oakdale Street Southeast, police say. Both victims were adults. Also...

