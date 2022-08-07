Read full article on original website
McDonagh excited by opportunity to play for Predators
EDINA, Minn. -- Ryan McDonagh said he is excited for the opportunity to play for the Nashville Predators this season. The Predators acquired the 33-year-old defenseman in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning on July 3 for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward prospect Grant Mismash. McDonagh played five seasons...
Canes Announce Prospects Showcase Schedule
RALEIGH, N.C. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the schedule for the 2022 NHL Prospects Showcase, presented by Invisalign, to take place from Sept. 16-19 at Invisalign Arena in Morrisville, N.C., and PNC Arena in Raleigh. Admission to all games is free.
Chen, Mariano show off hockey skills in 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'
Olympic figure skater renovates Salt Lake City Sports Complex where he grew up skating. Nathan Chen is known for his ice skating skills, but on Friday fans will get a glimpse of his puck-handling skills. The Olympic gold medalist figure skater hit the ice with contractor/television personality Rob Mariano to...
Red Wings re-sign Jake Walman to one-year contract
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today re-signed defenseman Jake Walman to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $1.05 million. Walman, 26, skated in 19 games with the Red Wings in 2021-22, recording four assists and four penalty minutes in 17:28 average time on ice. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound blueliner was acquired from the St. Louis Blues on March 21 with center Oskar Sundqvist and a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for defensemen Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski. Walman also suited up in 32 games for the Blues last season, tallying six points (3-3-6), a plus-three rating and six penalty minutes. He made his NHL debut with the Blues during the 2019-20 season and has totaled 12 points (4-8-12) and 18 penalty minutes in 76 career games. The Toronto, Ont., native turned pro following his junior season (2016-17) at Providence College and played 169 games in the American Hockey League between the Chicago Wolves, Binghamton Devils and San Antonio Rampage, compiling 63 points (17-46-63) and 106 penalty minutes. Walman also chipped in three points (2-1-3) in eight appearances with the Wolves during the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs.
Oilers superfan Stelter dies at age 6
Encouraged team to 'Play La Bamba, baby,' was inspiration during playoff run. Ben Stelter, the Edmonton Oilers superfan who befriended captain Connor McDavid and encouraged them to "Play La Bamba, baby" after each win in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, has died at the age of 6. Ben's father, Mike...
Three Lucky Long Island Dads Win 'Ultimate Hockey Dad'
Hockey dads were nominated by their kids, received special visits from Sparky the Dragon on Tuesday. The New York Islanders Ultimate Hockey Dad program, presented by Cardworks Acquiring, allowed fans to submit a summary as to why their dad is the "Ultimate Hockey Dad." While there are too many great hockey dads to count, three winners were chosen, and they each received a special visit from Sparky the Dragon at their homes on Tuesday.
Maple Leafs prospect Knies willing to be patient on road to NHL
TORONTO -- Matthew Knies said it was a difficult decision not to sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs after his freshman NCAA season but the right one. "I don't think I was ready to make the step yet, off the ice, on the ice, I don't think I was mature enough as a player, as a person," the forward prospect said at Maple Leafs Development Camp in July.
State Your Case: Can Ovechkin score 50 again?
NHL.com writers debate whether Capitals forward can reach mark this season at age 37. Alex Ovechkin scored 50 goals last season, the ninth time the Washington Capitals forward has reached the half-century mark in 17 NHL seasons. The Russia-born forward has 780 goals in 1,274 regular-season games, the third-highest goal...
Three questions facing Buffalo Sabres
23-year-old forward Mittelstadt meeting expectations among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Buffalo Sabres. [Sabres 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. How will Owen Power handle the pressure...
Canes Re-Sign Necas To Two-Year Contract
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has re-signed forward Martin Necas to a two-year, $6 million contract. The deal will pay Necas $2.5 million in the 2022-23 NHL season and $3.5 million in the 2023-24 NHL season.
One hundred percent of the time, Joel Hanley works every time
Whenever called upon, the veteran defenseman delivers a consistent effort on the blueline. 2021-22 stats: Three goals, four assists and six points in 44 games. Contract: One year remaining at a cap hit of $750,000. Performance evaluation. Hanley earned a great deal of respect from former Stars head coach Rick...
Summer Spotlight: Erik Gudbranson
Summer signing expected to add experience, physicality to the CBJ blue line. Birth date: Jan. 7, 1992 (age 30) Stats: 78 GP, 6-11-17 (with Calgary) Contract: Signed through 2025-26 season (Four years remaining before UFA status) The Blue Jackets have one of the best offensive defensemen in the NHL in...
Young Stars Classic Single Game Tickets on Sale This Friday at 10am
…2022 Young Stars Classic, presented by Toyota, runs September 16-19 in Penticton, BC. Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Canucks along with the City of Penticton announced today that single game tickets and double header packages for the 2022 Young Stars Classic, presented by Toyota, will go on sale Friday, August 12 at 10:00am. The tournament will take place at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) in Penticton, BC from Friday, September 16 to Monday, September 19, 2022.
Three questions facing Arizona Coyotes
Chychrun bouncing back amid trade rumors, 14-game road trip among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8 to Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Arizona Coyotes. [Coyotes 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. What...
Ryan Miller Night set for January 19, 2023
Ryan Miller will be honored on Thursday, January 19, 2023 when the Buffalo Sabres face the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center, the team announced Thursday morning. The Sabres will celebrate the career of the goaltending great as he will be inducted into the Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame and have his No. 30 retired to the rafters in a pregame banner-raising ceremony.
On Tap: Day 2 of World Junior Championship
Spotlight on Canada forward Bedard; Wallstedt, Sweden face Switzerland. Wednesday is the second day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. On Tap for Day 2. All games on NHL Network in U.S., TSN and RDS in Canada. Sweden vs. Switzerland...
Clayton Keller 'Feeling Really Good,' Looking Forward to Training Camp
Coyotes star eager for season to kick off following months of injury rehab. Clayton Keller considered himself lucky. The Arizona Coyotes' two-time All-Star had played 359 regular season NHL games without sustaining a serious injury, but that changed March 30 when he fractured his leg after a scary collision with the end boards late in a game against the San Jose Sharks.
Summer Spotlight: Mathieu Olivier
Forward acquired this summer should provide a physical presence for the Blue Jackets. Birth date: Feb. 11, 1997 (age 25) Birthplace: Biloxi, Miss. Stats: 10 GP, 0-1-1 (with Nashville) Contract: Signed through 2022-23 season (One year remaining before RFA status) The Blue Jackets went into the offseason looking to add...
Three questions facing Boston Bruins
Marchand, McAvoy injuries, Montgomery's impact as new coach among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Boston Bruins. [Bruins 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can the Bruins revisit...
Red Wings Reset: 2022-23 defensemen breakdown
After welcoming new head coach Derek Lalonde and his coaching staff, adding foundational pieces through the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and making a flurry of free-agency signings, all the changes that Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman executed over the past five months will be on display when the team hits the ice for the first time for Training Camp next month.
