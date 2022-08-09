ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. Council approves 1% sales tax for November ballot

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Since the end of 2021, there’s been no additional county wide sales tax in place in Beaufort county. That came after residents voted down a referendum that would’ve kept the tax at seven percent. Now county leaders are giving new option for voters that would go into place come 2023.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Deep Center helps lead fees and fines reform in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The state of Georgia ranks second in the nation for reliance on fines and fees revenue, according to the Deep Center. The Savannah-based non-profit is working to change that. Chatham County is one of five areas selected to get involved in Cities and Counties for...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Group in Beaufort conducting search for Stuart’s Town

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - A group in the city of Beaufort is digging holes all around the city, looking for something they might not ever be able to find. It’s called the search for Stuart’s Town. “There was a Scottish colony somewhere in this locality, it was founded...
BEAUFORT, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaufort County, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Business
City
Hardeeville, SC
City
Bluffton, SC
State
South Carolina State
City
Beaufort, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Government
blufftontoday.com

Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church

A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
YEMASSEE, SC
wtoc.com

Groundbreaking for new Liberty County fire station

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Midway will see some big fire department changes soon. Liberty County officials broke ground on a new county fire station Friday. Construction is already underway for Liberty County’s Fire Station One. Officials say this project is years in the making. The new...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Hilton Head fire chief Retirement

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hilton Head's fire chief, Brad Tadlock, is calling it quits after 34 years of service, announcing his retirement on Wednesday afternoon. He will be retiring on Oct. 3. Information on who will fill his position has yet to be announced. Tadlock started as an...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Abatement#Chelsea#Referendums#Infrastructure#Linus Business
WJCL

Overnight structure fire ignited in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A structure near 7000 La Roche Ave. in Savannah caught fire overnight. When WJCL arrived on the scene, the structure was engulfed in flames. We're working on getting more information on what caused the fire.
blufftontoday.com

Beaufort County principals of the year honored before classes resume

The Beaufort County School District announced its principals and assistant principals of the year just before the end of its summer break. Classes are scheduled to begin for the 2022-23 academic year on Monday. Winter break is scheduled for Dec. 20 to Jan. 4, spring break is April 7-14, and the school year will end June 2.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

National Farmers Market Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week is National Farmers Market Week, an opportunity to show how much value markets bring to their communities. The Forsyth Farmers Market is doing just that with a special celebration Saturday. Meghan Eberly, the Marketing Operations Coordinator for the Forsyth Farmers Market, joined WTOC on...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
WSAV News 3

Savannah Gardens resident says AC was out for 5 days, another months

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With hot and dangerous heat waves, there have been concerns with some Savannah Gardens Apartments occupied units having reportedly broken air conditioner units.  “I was without air for five days,” said a woman who has lived at the apartments for 3 years. She chose not to identify herself because she fears retaliation.   […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

New Bryan County distribution center announced, 200+ jobs to be created

ELLABELL, Ga. — A global restaurant supply company is making a multimillion-dollar expansion in Bryan County. On Wednesday, Governor Brian Kemp announced WebstaurantStore is building a new distribution facility in Ellabell. The new facility creates 213 new job positions. It will be used to handle the distribution of large...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy