wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. Council approves 1% sales tax for November ballot
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Since the end of 2021, there’s been no additional county wide sales tax in place in Beaufort county. That came after residents voted down a referendum that would’ve kept the tax at seven percent. Now county leaders are giving new option for voters that would go into place come 2023.
wtoc.com
Deep Center helps lead fees and fines reform in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The state of Georgia ranks second in the nation for reliance on fines and fees revenue, according to the Deep Center. The Savannah-based non-profit is working to change that. Chatham County is one of five areas selected to get involved in Cities and Counties for...
WJCL
Residents living near the new Islands Expressway meet with those involved with the project
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — An Islands Expressway study is coming as neighbors met with county commissions to voice their concerns over crashes and construction. On a daily basis, cars travel the bridge nonstop, but residents says safety concerns are a priority with frequent car accidents. "Let me tell you...
wtoc.com
Group in Beaufort conducting search for Stuart’s Town
BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - A group in the city of Beaufort is digging holes all around the city, looking for something they might not ever be able to find. It’s called the search for Stuart’s Town. “There was a Scottish colony somewhere in this locality, it was founded...
blufftontoday.com
Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church
A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
wtoc.com
Groundbreaking for new Liberty County fire station
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Midway will see some big fire department changes soon. Liberty County officials broke ground on a new county fire station Friday. Construction is already underway for Liberty County’s Fire Station One. Officials say this project is years in the making. The new...
The Post and Courier
Video of carriage horse's fall in downtown Charleston not defamatory, judge says
A judge ruled that the Charleston Animal Society and its allies did not defame a local carriage company by publishing a video showing one of its horses fall and lay in the street during a downtown tour. Charleston County Master-in-Equity Judge Mikell Scarborough's ruling brings to an end a four-year...
WJCL
Hilton Head fire chief Retirement
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hilton Head's fire chief, Brad Tadlock, is calling it quits after 34 years of service, announcing his retirement on Wednesday afternoon. He will be retiring on Oct. 3. Information on who will fill his position has yet to be announced. Tadlock started as an...
WTGS
Bryan County officials say Hyundai deal funds county infrastructure improvements
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Hyundai Electric Vehicle Mega-Site is set to open up in Bryan County in 2025, and officials estimated that it will create over 8,000 jobs. Matthew Kent, the communications manager for Bryan County, explained how his county and those surrounding it are going to financially support the expected growth.
WJCL
Overnight structure fire ignited in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A structure near 7000 La Roche Ave. in Savannah caught fire overnight. When WJCL arrived on the scene, the structure was engulfed in flames. We're working on getting more information on what caused the fire.
blufftontoday.com
Beaufort County principals of the year honored before classes resume
The Beaufort County School District announced its principals and assistant principals of the year just before the end of its summer break. Classes are scheduled to begin for the 2022-23 academic year on Monday. Winter break is scheduled for Dec. 20 to Jan. 4, spring break is April 7-14, and the school year will end June 2.
wtoc.com
National Farmers Market Week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week is National Farmers Market Week, an opportunity to show how much value markets bring to their communities. The Forsyth Farmers Market is doing just that with a special celebration Saturday. Meghan Eberly, the Marketing Operations Coordinator for the Forsyth Farmers Market, joined WTOC on...
wtoc.com
‘We don’t know what to expect’, Demolition started on Clearview Homes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Demolition is underway on a low-income housing complex in Savannah. Just a fraction of the homes in Clearview are already torn down. It’s been eight months since several families were forced to leave. “Some of that was ugly,” said Charles Daniels Sr., a neighbor.
Savannah Gardens resident says AC was out for 5 days, another months
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With hot and dangerous heat waves, there have been concerns with some Savannah Gardens Apartments occupied units having reportedly broken air conditioner units. “I was without air for five days,” said a woman who has lived at the apartments for 3 years. She chose not to identify herself because she fears retaliation. […]
wtoc.com
COVID cases rising as schools begin class, new testing options available
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many schools in the Coastal Empire are wrapping up their first full week of school today. The classroom experience may be back to normal after years of dealing with the pandemic but the threat of COVID-19 hasn’t gone away. Case numbers have been increasing and...
wtoc.com
City of Savannah posts survey to gain community input on police chief search
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah has posted a survey to get the community’s input on the police chief search. The city said the survey will help them get input on things like what traits, expertise and experiences matter most to residents in the next police chief.
WJCL
New Bryan County distribution center announced, 200+ jobs to be created
ELLABELL, Ga. — A global restaurant supply company is making a multimillion-dollar expansion in Bryan County. On Wednesday, Governor Brian Kemp announced WebstaurantStore is building a new distribution facility in Ellabell. The new facility creates 213 new job positions. It will be used to handle the distribution of large...
'Bored' Teens Capture Massive Alligator In South Carolina
The teens were issued citations after reportedly tying up the gator and throwing objects at it.
The Post and Courier
Discount grocer closes 2nd Charleston-area store this year; new chicken restaurant on way
A discount grocer recently shuttered a second location in the Charleston area this year. Save A Lot at 5060 Dorchester Road in the recently upgraded and renamed Shoppes at Montague Corners, formerly Oak Ridge Plaza, has joined a store in Goose Creek that also closed earlier this year. Each store...
Georgia rapper admits COVID-19 relief fraud, drug possession
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Chatham County man could face up to nearly three decades in in prison after admitting he fraudulently obtained funds intended for COVID-19 small business assistance and possessed illegal drugs. STORY: Illegal rooftop pool filled with 60 tons of water discovered on Brooklyn building, officials say.
