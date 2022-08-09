Energy bills for the average UK household are on course to surge to a devastating £4,266 a year in January, experts have warned.That will come after a rise to more than £3,500 in October as the cost-of-living crisis deepens throughout this year and into 2023, according to figures from Cornwall Insight, an energy consultancy. Ofgem is set to put the price cap at £4,266 for the average household in the three months from the beginning of January. Cornwall Insight said that this was around £650 more than its previous forecast, thanks to large rises in the wholesale cost of gas....

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO