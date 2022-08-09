Read full article on original website
Related
Don’t Pay: Government says campaign for energy bill payers’ strike is ‘highly irresponsible’
The government has said a campaign for energy customers to go on strike and refuse to pay rising tariffs is “highly irresponsible”.A campaign group called Don't Pay says 70,000 people have so far pledged to cancel their direct debits for gas and electricity in protest of escalating costs.The government’s energy price cap, set by regulator Ofgem, is currently set at £1,971 a year for a typical household – but it is predicted to rise to well over £3,000 from 1 October.There are also warnings that prices could go even higher in April 2023, hitting around £3,700 on current trajectories. Don’t...
UK energy bills – six ways to reduce the impact of soaring prices
Be it a loft insulation drive or a lower price cap, there are many ways to help – but action must be swift and extensive
100,000 people have now pledged not to pay bills from October
We’re in the midst of a cost of living crisis, where British citizens are finding the cost of fuel, food and energy bills have reached extortionate prices. Now, more than 100,000 people have pledged not to pay bills from October when the next price hike is expected to hit households across the nation.
Martin Lewis says government must double energy bill help for poorest
Ministers will need to at least double the amount of support given last time to help protect the poorest households from rising energy bills, the consumer rights campaigner Martin Lewis has said. In February, the then chancellor, Rishi Sunak, now vying for the Conservative party leadership, announced that eligible UK...
RELATED PEOPLE
A third of Brits face poverty with energy bills set to hit $5,000
Nearly one third of households in the United Kingdom will face poverty this winter after paying energy bills that are set to soar again in January, campaigners say.
More than 100,000 people join Don’t Pay UK in protest against energy price rises
More than 100,000 people have pledged to cancel their direct debits for gas and electricity from October in protest against rocketing energy prices, according to a campaign group. Don’t Pay UK, which launched in June this year, said its campaign had reached “millions of people” and the support received so...
BBC
Aboyne businesses struggle as energy bills soar
Businesses in a village that contends with some of Scotland's most extreme temperatures say soaring energy prices may force them to close. The mercury in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, has regularly reached record-breaking highs and lows in recent years. Local firms now fear sky-rocketing energy costs could force them out of business.
Energy crisis has pushed families to the brink
The Labour party’s failure to offer a comprehensive set of social and economic policies to address the crisis facing the poorest members of society is beyond cautious. It is inexplicable (With Keir Starmer on holiday, Labour treads water on cost of living, 10 August). As detailed in your coverage, the evidence of the crisis is overwhelming and the impact devastating. It is leading to a downward spiral, from food and fuel poverty to increased destitution and dependency on food, clothes and even bed banks as winter approaches. Charities are now preparing to provide “warm spaces” – in the sixth wealthiest country in the world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Energy bills: Charities warn people against not paying
People are being warned of the consequences of not paying their energy bills, as a campaign to refuse payment gathers supporters. The Don't Pay group, which is demanding a reduction of bills to an affordable level, says more than 80,000 people have pledged to cancel their direct debit payments from 1 October.
US inflation falls to 8.5%, raising hopes price gains have peaked – as it happened
US stocks rally, dollar falls sharply after ‘rare pleasant surprise’ from consumer price report; UK ministers to meet energy bosses on Thursday to discuss cost of living crisis
BBC
Energy bills could go up before October price cap rise
Energy bills could increase ahead of the expected rise in October, the UK's energy regulator has revealed. Ofgem and industry body Energy UK said it was "possible" for suppliers to raise customers' direct debits before the new cap on energy prices kicks in. Any rises would be to help spread...
UK recession looms as households feel pain of soaring energy bills
Britons are bracing themselves for more tough times ahead as the economy starts to shrink and a new forecast suggests average annual energy bills could exceed £5,000 ($6,000) next year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Energy bills to hit £4,266 in January after Ofgem changes price cap rules
Energy bills for the average UK household are on course to surge to a devastating £4,266 a year in January, experts have warned.That will come after a rise to more than £3,500 in October as the cost-of-living crisis deepens throughout this year and into 2023, according to figures from Cornwall Insight, an energy consultancy. Ofgem is set to put the price cap at £4,266 for the average household in the three months from the beginning of January. Cornwall Insight said that this was around £650 more than its previous forecast, thanks to large rises in the wholesale cost of gas....
BBC
Last resident in doomed Wishaw flats refuses to leave
The last resident of a housing estate due to be demolished has said the council will need to double its offer to get him to leave. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours in his block on the Gowkthrapple housing estate in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, since December. The 66-year-old wants at...
Price cap predictions hiked again in fresh £5,300 warning on bills
The cost of an average family’s annual energy bill could reach nearly £5,300 from April if current sky-high wholesale prices for gas and electricity do not fall soon.In a new forecast, models designed by experts at energy consultancy Auxilione predicted that the price cap on energy bills could reach £3,628 in October, from £1,971 today.It could then rise again to £4,538 in January and peak at £5,277 in April.This is the worst forecast yet for the millions of households set to face crippling bills this winter.It is also the latest in a series of progressively worsening forecasts. The predictions are...
Oil falls 2% on expectations that U.S. Gulf supply disruption will ease
NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices plunged around 2% on Friday, on expectations that supply disruptions in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico would be short-term, while recession fears clouded the demand outlook.
biztoc.com
265 Billion In Added Value To Evaporate From Germany Economy Amid Energy Crisis, Study Warns
$265 Billion In Added Value To Evaporate From Germany Economy Amid Energy Crisis, Study Warns. A new report published by the Employment Research (IAB) on Tuesday outlines how Germany's economy will lose a whopping 260 billion euros ($265 billion) in added value by the end of the decade due to high energy prices sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine which will have severe ramifications on the labor market, according to Reuters.
BBC
Zimbabwe hails gold coin success and wants to issue more
Gold coins used as currency in Zimbabwe will soon be available in smaller denominations, the central bank says. Sky-rocketing inflation saw people rushing to cash in their Zimbabwean dollars for US dollars, to stop their savings losing value. This led to a shortage of US currency and drove up exchange...
Labour pledges to scrap ‘outrageous’ premium for energy prepayment meters
Labour has said it would eliminate the “premium” that means people with energy prepayment meters, who are often on low incomes, are charged more than those on direct debits. About 4 million domestic customers use prepayment meters, and their price cap is about 2% higher than for direct...
U.S. consumer price growth unchanged for July
Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices did not rise in July due to a sharp drop in the cost of gasoline, delivering the first notable sign of relief for Americans who have watched inflation climb over the past two years.
Comments / 0