3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen Walters
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen Walters
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
insideradio.com
Deal Digest: Salem Sells In Seattle, Buddy Shula Heads To Key West.
Seattle – Salem Media Group has filed a pair of deals to sell two of its AMs in market No. 12. In the first deal, Salem has filed a $500,00 deal to buy talk “AM 1590 The Answer” KLFE to Relevant Radio. As an expanded band station KLFE is coupled with Salem’s KNTS, so it will require a waiver from the Federal Communications Commission to spin the station to a third-party. While the FCC decides whether to permit the sale, Relevant Radio will operate KLFE under a time brokerage agreement until closing. It will become the first station in the market for the Catholic radio programmer.
MetroTimes
Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival comes to Hart Plaza
The elements of a perfect summer day in the city are good food, good music, and good people. All will be served up at Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival. The fest will feature some of the best in barbecue with more than 20 food vendors, in addition to 50 retail vendors stationed throughout the weekend.
pdxmonthly.com
10 Portland Stores on Our Radar Screens Right Now
Is it just us, or does it seem as though Portland is feeling itself again? We’re out and about, seeing and being seen, making the most of summer before it slips away. So it's time for a check-in on the city’s retail scene, which is, like the rest of us, suddenly preening.
2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit
Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
CBS 46
What’s been filmed, what’s filming in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta and Georgia locales have been used extensively in Hollywood productions. Downtown’s Westin Peachtree Plaza was the site of one of the city’s first climatic film scenes, in 1979′s “Sharky’s Machine.” The Burt Reynolds crime drama ended with an assassin being shot by Reynolds near the top floor of the hotel and falling to his death.
Video: Father, daughter removed from Frontier flight after pilot turns plane around
A man and his 2-year-old daughter were removed from a Frontier Airlines flight Sunday.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
Built from the top down?! Detroit tower making history in North America
Right on the border of Greektown and Central Business District, a new Detroit landmark is on the rise. It’s called Exchange.
fox2detroit.com
Meet the guys behind viral YouTube page 'Wayne County Lyfe'
According to the group's social media account, they're "3 of Wayne County's most loveable idiots" and have gotten pretty good at impersonating the typical figures you run into in Wayne County. Just ask the millions of people that have seen their clips.
opb.org
How a ‘little old lady’ nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules
OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
Unidentified Flying Object Seen in Vicksburg. Can You Explain It?
Okay, we really need to figure this out. In the early hours of Wednesday (8/10) morning, a cylindrically shaped light was spotted in the sky in the Vicksburg area. The person who spotted it is asking to remain anonymous. To be clear, they're not claiming this is a UFO or spacecraft of any kind. They genuinely want answers about what they witnessed.
The Ultimate Oregon Bucket List: Natural Wonders Edition
Oregon has so many things to see and do. How do you pick the best options?. We’re here to help with the Ultimate Oregon Bucket List: Natural Wonders Edition. Basically, the places you really need to see around the state. You won’t find anything human-made here. You also won’t find (too many) recommendations for how to experience these places. That’s really up to you.
Nordic Northwest to host first-ever Viking Beer Festival
Check out the Aug. 20 festival for beer tastings, Viking reenactments, music, food and more. Costumes are encouraged.Nordic Northwest will host its first-ever Viking Beer Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Fogelbo, a historic site just outside Beaverton. From 3 to 10 p.m., the new festival for the cultural nonprofit will offer beer tastings alongside Viking reenactments — including combat — as well as live music, games, Nordic food, a Viking ship and more. "My goal is to reinvent what a beer fest is," said event manager Shawn MacArthur. "With this unique festival, we're pairing Viking reenactors with music, performances,...
Oregon and the KKK: A push to end Catholic schools
1920s: In Oregon, the Ku Klux Klan focused on banning the private schools, and saw political success along the way. When the resurrected Ku Klux Klan arrived here a century ago and rose to dominate state politics, Oregon was 98% white. Even in Portland, the Western stronghold of the white-supremacist group, there were only 1,556 Black residents. So the reconstituted Klan, which spread like wildfire in the early 1920s, chose a new minority group to target — Catholics — part of a newer wave of immigrants who changed the composition and flavor of many American cities. Part...
These are Oregon’s 2021-2022 Master Gardeners of the year
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Forty-eight dedicated Oregon State University Extension Master Gardener volunteers have been recognized for service to their counties and communities. The awardees are among the nearly 2,300 Master Gardeners who work with Extension to share their knowledge of sustainable gardening practices across 27 Oregon counties and 85 educational gardens. In 2021, volunteers put in 84,293 hours, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jantzen Beach Cracker Barrel abruptly closes
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man and woman looking for a bite to eat Tuesday morning were shocked to find the Jantzen Beach Cracker Barrel closed and boarded up. Others who live and work in the area were just as surprised. "What's going on?" asked Steve Goodwin. KGW reached out...
100K-pound construction machine topples, trapping operator in Portland
An operator is trapped after a construction crane tipped over with them still inside on Friday, pinning them inside.
Former PPB officer, LGBTQ trailblazer Mike Garvey dies at 68
Mike Garvey, who may have been PPB's first openly gay male officer, passed away on Monday at the age of 68 of prostate cancer.
Local woman builds new apartment building for parents, longtime friends
If you've been in inner Southeast Portland lately, you may have noticed a 34,000-square-foot building that was recently finished.
Lee Farms Sunflower Festival opens Aug. 19
The festival will feature more than 30 varieties of sunflowers, a painted lady butterfly release is planned as well.Tualatin's Lee Farms will host its annual Sunflower Festival from Aug. 19 through Sept. 4. The event, which began in 2019, will feature more than 30 varieties of sunflowers as well as a scenic hayride and sunflower maze. "Our hayride actually takes you from kind of our main farm area out to the maze … just kind of this big loop around the farm," said Teagan Lee Milera, who is a sixth-generation Lee family farmer. The sunflower maze, which encompasses about 3...
