The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Jennifer Lopez steps out in stilettos and mini skirt ahead of Ben Affleck’s 50th birthday
Jennifer Lopez is putting her high heels on! The Hollywood star continues to show her impeccable style after returning to her home in Los Angeles, following some hard times during her romantic honeymoon with Ben Affleck in Europe. GrosbyGroup The 53-year-old...
Kate McKinnon ‘Felt Ashamed’ Breaking Character on ‘SNL,’ Cries During Exit Interview: ‘Telling Lorne Was Really Hard’
Kate McKinnon revealed on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” last month that she left “Saturday Night Live” because “my body was tired, and I felt like it was time,” but the Emmy winner gave a far more in-depth exit interview while appearing on Vulture’s “Good One” podcast. As the interview notes, McKinnon broke down in tears several times throughout the conversation. She couldn’t hold tears back when asked about telling “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels about her exit.
Megan Thee Stallion to Drop Sophomore Album ‘Traumazine’ Amid Ongoing Label Issues
Before her album announcement on Thursday morning, Megan thanked her “hotties” on Twitter for the love and support she’s received through what she has described as lingering label issues ahead of her release. More from Variety. Megan Thee Stallion Details Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting: 'He Said, 'Dance,...
Amazon Freevee Reveals ‘High School’ Premiere Date and Teaser (TV News Roundup)
Amazon Freevee has released the first teaser trailer of “High School,” set to premiere Oct. 14 on the streamer. Based on the 2019 memoir of the same name by indie pop duo Tegan and Sara Quin, the eight-episode drama series revolves around the memories of the twin sisters while growing up in the ’90s and searching for their own identities. “High School” stars TikTok creators Railey and Seazynn Gilliland, along with Esther McGregor, Olivia Rouyre, Amanda Fix, Brianne Tju, Geena Meszaros, CJ Valleroy, Nate Corddry and special guests stars Cobie Smulders and Kyle Bornheimer. The series is executive produced by Clea DuVall,...
‘A League of Their Own’: There’s Still No Crying in Baseball — Just Room for Fixing Old Errors
A League of Their Own is a pretty darn perfect movie. The Penny Marshall-directed film from 1992, about the women recruited to play professional baseball while so many men were off fighting World War II, is a crackerjack sports movie, a winning ensemble comedy, and a well-hit drama about female empowerment in an era when the concept seemed utterly foreign. It’s got all-star performances by Geena Davis, Tom Hanks (it’s the role that kicked off his Hall of Fame run in the Nineties), Madonna (never better as an actor), and more. 10 out of 10. No notes.
