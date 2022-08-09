ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voice of America

Former Sri Lankan President Requesting Thailand Visit

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has requested a temporary stay in Thailand but says he is not seeking asylum, according to the Thai Foreign Ministry. He is expected to leave Singapore on Thursday and travel to Thailand’s capital, Bangkok. Rajapaksa fled to Singapore in mid-July after a series...
ASIA
Voice of America

Future of Taliban's International Standing Seems Uncertain as Challenges Loom

Washington — A year after their forces swept through Afghanistan and surged to power, the Taliban still struggle to gain international recognition, even though several countries have engaged with the group in one way or another, especially to respond to an unfolding humanitarian crisis there. Most recently, Afghanistan made...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Guinea’s Military-appointed Government Dissolves Opposition Group

Dakar, senegal — Guinea’s military-appointed government this week announced the dissolution of the main opposition group, the National Front for the Defense of the Constitution, or FNDC. The decree Monday cited alleged violence and threats to national unity and peace. Critics and rights groups said the move threatened...
WORLD
Voice of America

Sierra Leone Imposes Nationwide Curfew Amid Deadly Anti-Government Protests

Freetown, Sierra Leone — At least two police officers and one civilian died after a day of anti-government protests in Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, staff at the city's main mortuary said Wednesday. Sierra Leone's government previously said there had been deaths, but did not say how many, as protesters...
ADVOCACY
Voice of America

Blinken Stresses ‘True Partnership’ on Tour of Africa

U.S. Secretary State Antony Blinken visited Rwanda on Thursday, the third and final leg of an Africa tour. At each stop, Blinken stressed that the United States is is not trying to dictate with whom African nations should form alliances. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
Voice of America

China Repeats Military Threats, Drops Promise Not to Send Troops

China on Wednesday repeated its military threats against Taiwan. The country also withdrew a promise not to send troops or administrators to Taiwan if it controls the island. China stated the policy in a document called "The Taiwan Question and China's Reunification in the New Era.” The document came after nearly a week of missile firings and military exercises around the island in reaction to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Sri Lanka's Ousted President Arrives in Thailand for Temporary Stay

Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in Thailand on Thursday, according to three Reuters witnesses, as he seeks temporary shelter in a second Southeast Asian country after fleeing his island nation last month amid mass protests. Rajapaksa arrived at Bangkok's Don Muang airport on a chartered flight from Singapore...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Gets His Own Action Figure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been leading his country in action against the Russian invasion. Now, a company in New York City is turning the eastern European leader into an action figure. FCTRY is a company in the Brooklyn area of New York City. It is launching an internet campaign...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Voice of America

Latvian Parliament Declares Russia State Sponsor of Terror

Latvia’s parliament declared Russia a state sponsor of terror Thursday for its targeted military attacks against civilians and public places. Lativia’s unicameral parliament, known as the Saeima, approved a resolution noting that Russia has supported and financed terrorist regimes and organizations for years. The Saeima used as examples...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Appeals for More Western Aid

KYIV, UKRAINE — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to Western allies Thursday for more money and munitions to keep fighting Russia 5½ months after Moscow invaded. "The sooner we stop Russia, the sooner we can feel safe," Zelenskyy, via a live link from Ukraine, told Western defense leaders...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Security Concerns Bring China Closer to Taliban

ISLAMABAD — The severe isolation of Afghanistan since the Taliban captured the country's capital a year ago has provided China an opportunity to become a major player in the country. Beijing has joined the international community in urging Kabul's new rulers to implement reforms, such as forming an inclusive...
CHINA
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 11

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:25 a.m.: Russia on Thursday condemned a resolution by Latvia's parliament that designated Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism," Reuters reported. "Considering that there is no...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Without Documentation, Afghan Refugees in Pakistan Struggle to Meet Needs

As the Taliban seized control of their country last year, hundreds of thousands of Afghans fled to neighboring countries. In Pakistan, many Afghan refugees are facing difficulties because of lack of documentation. Malik Waqar Ahmed of VOA reports from Islamabad; Ayesha Tanzeem narrates.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Myanmar’s Sanctions-Hit Junta Still Netting Vast Oil, Gas Profits

Bangkok — Vast oil and gas profits continue flowing to, and propping up, Myanmar’s military junta a year and a half into its bloody crackdown on nationwide resistance to the February 2021 coup, opposition and rights groups say. Joined by a growing number of U.S. lawmakers, they are...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Ukraine Refugees Help Ease Britain’s Labor Shortage

Like other countries in Europe, Britain is experiencing a labor shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But for thousands of Ukrainians fleeing war in their homeland, the deficiency provides crucial opportunities as they resettle in their new homes. For VOA, Tommy Walker reports from Newcastle upon Tyne in England.
WORLD
Voice of America

US, China Trade Accusations Over Beijing’s Military Action Around Taiwan

Washington — China’s shutdown of several lines of military communication with the U.S. has left a heightened risk of dangerous miscalculation even after the conclusion of Beijing’s weeklong military drills around Taiwan, experts say. China’s Foreign Ministry announced eight countermeasures in response to the visit to Taiwan...
