Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Former Sri Lankan President Requesting Thailand Visit
Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has requested a temporary stay in Thailand but says he is not seeking asylum, according to the Thai Foreign Ministry. He is expected to leave Singapore on Thursday and travel to Thailand’s capital, Bangkok. Rajapaksa fled to Singapore in mid-July after a series...
ASIA・
Voice of America
Future of Taliban's International Standing Seems Uncertain as Challenges Loom
Washington — A year after their forces swept through Afghanistan and surged to power, the Taliban still struggle to gain international recognition, even though several countries have engaged with the group in one way or another, especially to respond to an unfolding humanitarian crisis there. Most recently, Afghanistan made...
Voice of America
Guinea’s Military-appointed Government Dissolves Opposition Group
Dakar, senegal — Guinea’s military-appointed government this week announced the dissolution of the main opposition group, the National Front for the Defense of the Constitution, or FNDC. The decree Monday cited alleged violence and threats to national unity and peace. Critics and rights groups said the move threatened...
Voice of America
Sierra Leone Imposes Nationwide Curfew Amid Deadly Anti-Government Protests
Freetown, Sierra Leone — At least two police officers and one civilian died after a day of anti-government protests in Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, staff at the city's main mortuary said Wednesday. Sierra Leone's government previously said there had been deaths, but did not say how many, as protesters...
RELATED PEOPLE
Voice of America
Blinken Stresses ‘True Partnership’ on Tour of Africa
U.S. Secretary State Antony Blinken visited Rwanda on Thursday, the third and final leg of an Africa tour. At each stop, Blinken stressed that the United States is is not trying to dictate with whom African nations should form alliances. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine war: invasion ‘starting to fail’ and Russian forces suffering huge losses, says UK – as it happened
At a meeting of European defence ministers, Ben Wallace says Russia ‘unlikely to ever succeed in occupying Ukraine’
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
China Repeats Military Threats, Drops Promise Not to Send Troops
China on Wednesday repeated its military threats against Taiwan. The country also withdrew a promise not to send troops or administrators to Taiwan if it controls the island. China stated the policy in a document called "The Taiwan Question and China's Reunification in the New Era.” The document came after nearly a week of missile firings and military exercises around the island in reaction to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.
Voice of America
Sri Lanka's Ousted President Arrives in Thailand for Temporary Stay
Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in Thailand on Thursday, according to three Reuters witnesses, as he seeks temporary shelter in a second Southeast Asian country after fleeing his island nation last month amid mass protests. Rajapaksa arrived at Bangkok's Don Muang airport on a chartered flight from Singapore...
Voice of America
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Gets His Own Action Figure
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been leading his country in action against the Russian invasion. Now, a company in New York City is turning the eastern European leader into an action figure. FCTRY is a company in the Brooklyn area of New York City. It is launching an internet campaign...
Voice of America
Latvian Parliament Declares Russia State Sponsor of Terror
Latvia’s parliament declared Russia a state sponsor of terror Thursday for its targeted military attacks against civilians and public places. Lativia’s unicameral parliament, known as the Saeima, approved a resolution noting that Russia has supported and financed terrorist regimes and organizations for years. The Saeima used as examples...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
Ukraine's Zelenskyy Appeals for More Western Aid
KYIV, UKRAINE — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to Western allies Thursday for more money and munitions to keep fighting Russia 5½ months after Moscow invaded. "The sooner we stop Russia, the sooner we can feel safe," Zelenskyy, via a live link from Ukraine, told Western defense leaders...
Voice of America
Security Concerns Bring China Closer to Taliban
ISLAMABAD — The severe isolation of Afghanistan since the Taliban captured the country's capital a year ago has provided China an opportunity to become a major player in the country. Beijing has joined the international community in urging Kabul's new rulers to implement reforms, such as forming an inclusive...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 11
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:25 a.m.: Russia on Thursday condemned a resolution by Latvia's parliament that designated Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism," Reuters reported. "Considering that there is no...
Voice of America
Without Documentation, Afghan Refugees in Pakistan Struggle to Meet Needs
As the Taliban seized control of their country last year, hundreds of thousands of Afghans fled to neighboring countries. In Pakistan, many Afghan refugees are facing difficulties because of lack of documentation. Malik Waqar Ahmed of VOA reports from Islamabad; Ayesha Tanzeem narrates.
Voice of America
Myanmar’s Sanctions-Hit Junta Still Netting Vast Oil, Gas Profits
Bangkok — Vast oil and gas profits continue flowing to, and propping up, Myanmar’s military junta a year and a half into its bloody crackdown on nationwide resistance to the February 2021 coup, opposition and rights groups say. Joined by a growing number of U.S. lawmakers, they are...
Voice of America
Ukraine Refugees Help Ease Britain’s Labor Shortage
Like other countries in Europe, Britain is experiencing a labor shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But for thousands of Ukrainians fleeing war in their homeland, the deficiency provides crucial opportunities as they resettle in their new homes. For VOA, Tommy Walker reports from Newcastle upon Tyne in England.
Voice of America
LGBT Soldiers in Ukraine – Fighting for Their Homeland and Their Rights
They say they are fighting not only for Ukraine but also for equal rights. VOA talked to Ukrainian soldiers who are also members of the LGBTQ community. Lesia Bakalets has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.
Voice of America
US, China Trade Accusations Over Beijing’s Military Action Around Taiwan
Washington — China’s shutdown of several lines of military communication with the U.S. has left a heightened risk of dangerous miscalculation even after the conclusion of Beijing’s weeklong military drills around Taiwan, experts say. China’s Foreign Ministry announced eight countermeasures in response to the visit to Taiwan...
Comments / 0