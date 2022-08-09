Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Nature.com
Identification of novel genes whose expression in adipose tissue affects body fat mass and distribution: an RNA-Seq and Mendelian Randomization study
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Many studies have shown that abdominal adiposity is more strongly related to health risks than peripheral adiposity. However, the underlying pathways are still poorly understood. In this cross-sectional study using data from RNA-sequencing experiments and whole-body MRI scans of 200 participants in the EPIC-Potsdam cohort, our aim was to identify novel genes whose gene expression in subcutaneous adipose tissue has an effect on body fat mass (BFM) and body fat distribution (BFD). The analysis identified 625 genes associated with adiposity, of which 531 encode a known protein and 487 are novel candidate genes for obesity. Enrichment analyses indicated that BFM-associated genes were characterized by their higher than expected involvement in cellular, regulatory and immune system processes, and BFD-associated genes by their involvement in cellular, metabolic, and regulatory processes. Mendelian Randomization analyses suggested that the gene expression of 69 genes was causally related to BFM and BFD. Six genes were replicated in UK Biobank. In this study, we identified novel genes for BFM and BFD that are BFM- and BFD-specific, involved in different molecular processes, and whose up-/downregulated gene expression may causally contribute to obesity.
Nature.com
Correction: Developing and validating a multivariable prediction model which predicts progression of intermediate to late age-related macular degeneration-the PINNACLE trial protocol
The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in an author name. The correction is to the first name of Hrvoje Bogunovic, currently spelt 'Hvroje'. The authors apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected. Clinical and Experimental Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton,...
Nature.com
Drinking hydrogen water improves photoreceptor structure and function in retinal degeneration 6 mice
Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a genetically heterogeneous group of inherited retinal disorders involving the progressive dysfunction of photoreceptors and the retinal pigment epithelium, for which there is currently no treatment. The rd6 mouse is a natural model of autosomal recessive retinal degeneration. Given the known contributions of oxidative stress caused by reactive oxygen species (ROS) and selective inhibition of potent ROS peroxynitrite and OHÂ·by H2 gas we have previously demonstrated, we hypothesized that ingestion of H2 water may delay the progression of photoreceptor death in rd6 mice. H2 mice showed significantly higher retinal thickness as compared to controls on optical coherence tomography. Histopathological and morphometric analyses revealed higher thickness of the outer nuclear layer for H2 mice than controls, as well as higher counts of opsin red/green-positive cells. RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) analysis of differentially expressed genes in the H2 group versus control group revealed 1996 genes with significantly different expressions. Gene and pathway ontology analysis showed substantial upregulation of genes responsible for phototransduction in H2 mice. Our results show that drinking water high in H2 (1.2"“1.6Â ppm) had neuroprotective effects and inhibited photoreceptor death in mice, and suggest the potential of H2 for the treatment of RP.
Nature.com
Context-specific emergence and growth of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant of concern spread globally, causing...
Nature.com
Estimation of dust concentration by a novel machine vision system
The dust phenomenon is one of the main environmental problems that it reversely affects human health and economical and social activities. In the present research, a novel algorithm has been developed based on image processing to estimate dust concentration. An experimental setup was implemented to create airborne dust with different concentration values from 0 to 2750Â Âµg.mâˆ’3. The images of the different dust concentration values were acquired and analyzed by image processing technique. Different color and texture features were extracted from various color spaces. The extracted features were used to develop single and multivariable models by regression method. Totally 285 single variable models were obtained and compared to select efficient features among them. The best single variable model had a predictive accuracy of 91%. The features were used for multivariable modeling and the best model was selected with a predictive accuracy of 100% and a mean squared error of 1.44"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’23. The results showed the high ability of the developed machine vision system for estimating dust concentration with high speed and accuracy.
Nature.com
A BaTiO/WS composite for piezo-photocatalytic persulfate activation and ofloxacin degradation
Piezoelectric fields can decrease the recombination rate of photogenerated electrons and holes in semiconductors and therewith increase their photocatalytic activities. Here, a BaTiO3/WS2 composite is synthesized and characterized, which combines piezoelectric BaTiO3 nanofibers and WS2 nanosheets. The piezo-photocatalytic effect of the composite on the persulfate activation is studied by monitoring Ofloxacin (OFL) degradation efficiency. Under mechanical forces, LED lamp irradiation, and the addition of 10"‰mM persulfate, the OFL degradation efficiency reaches ~90% within 75"‰min, which is higher than efficiencies obtained for individual BaTiO3, WS2, or TiO3, widely used photocatalysts in the field of water treatment. The boosted degradation efficiency can be ascribed to the promotion of charge carrier separation, resulting from the synergetic effect of the heterostructure and the piezoelectric field induced by the vibration. Moreover, the prepared composite displays good stability over five successive cycles of the degradation process. GC"“MS analysis is used to survey the degradation pathway of OFL during the degradation process. Our results offer insight into strategies for preparing highly effective piezo-photocatalysts in the field of water purification.
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Human-centred mechanism design with Democratic AI
In the version of this article initially published, author Jan Balaguer's name was presented as Balaguer Jan. The error has now been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. These authors contributed equally: Raphael Koster, Jan Balaguer. Raphael Koster,Â Jan Balaguer,Â Andrea Tacchetti,Â Ari Weinstein,Â Tina Zhu,Â...
Nature.com
Neural network analysis of quasistationary magnetic fields in microcoils driven by short laser pulses
Optical generation of kilo-tesla scale magnetic fields enables prospective technologies and fundamental studies with unprecedentedly high magnetic field energy density. A question is the optimal configuration of proposed setups, where plenty of physical phenomena accompany the generation and complicate both theoretical studies and experimental realizations. Short laser drivers seem more suitable in many applications, though the process is tangled by an intrinsic transient nature. In this work, an artificial neural network is engaged for unravelling main features of the magnetic field excited with a picosecond laser pulse. The trained neural network acquires an ability to read the magnetic field values from experimental data, extremely facilitating interpretation of the experimental results. The conclusion is that the short sub-picosecond laser pulse may generate a quasi-stationary magnetic field structure living on a hundred picosecond time scale, when the induced current forms a closed circuit.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Comparative and demographic analysis of orang-utan genomes
Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/nature09687 Published online 26 January 2011. In this Article, we reported genome sequencing data from five Sumatran and five Bornean orang-utans. In re-analysing these data, Banes et al.1 found that eight of the ten samples were mislabelled, and we wish to correct the original publication according to their findings. In addition, Banes et al.1 find that one of the orang-utans that we had labelled as a maleÂ Sumatran is in fact a femaleÂ Tapanuli orang-utan (an orang-utan species that was unknown at the time of publication of our original Article and that was first reported in 2017 (ref. 2)).Â While we here correct the original tables to display theÂ correct names and IDs of the individuals studied, we do not correct the analyses in the original paper since the Tapanuli species was discovered onlyÂ after we had concluded our study. We refer the reader to Banes et al.1Â for further information.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Proteogenomic characterization of 2002 human cancers reveals pan-cancer molecular subtypes and associated pathways
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30342-3, published online 13 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the 'De novo proteome-based subtypes' section of the Results, which incorrectly read 's3 and s11 cell lines had consistent negative correlations in contrast to the other subtypes (Fig. 4d). This observation indicated that s3 and s11 cell lines (and, by extension, their tumor counterparts) tended to express essential genes highly (Fig. 4e).' The correct version states 's10' in place of 's11'.
Nature.com
COVID rebound is surprisingly common — even without Paxlovid
Viral levels resurge in more than 10% of untreated people with COVID-19, but early data hint that the rebound is even more pronounced after antiviral treatment. You have full access to this article via your institution. After the game-changing COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid began to be used in late 2021, researchers...
Nature.com
UK dental implantology training
Straumann supports several training courses within UK dental implantology, working with prestigious organisations to maintain the highest standards of education. The team continue to collaborate with the British Academy of Implant and Restorative Dentistry (BAIRD), supporting the Evidence Based & Clinical Implant Course, presented by Dr Hassan Maghaireh. The programme offers intensive, modular training and covers basic implant sciences, treatment planning, surgical and restorative skills, evidence-based implant dentistry, implant maintenance and managing complications.
Nature.com
Tunable room temperature magnetic skyrmions in centrosymmetric kagome magnet MnGaSn
The successful realization of skyrmion-based spintronic devices depends on the easy manipulation of underlying magnetic interactions in the skyrmion-hosting materials. Although the mechanism of skyrmion formation in non-centrosymmetric magnets is comprehensively established, the stabilization process of different skyrmion-like magnetic textures in centrosymmetric magnets needs further investigation. Here, we utilize Lorentz transmission electron microscopy study to report the finding of a tunable skyrmion lattice up to room temperature in a centrosymmetric kagome ferromagnet Mn4Ga2Sn. We demonstrate that a controlled switching between the topological skyrmions and non-topological type-II magnetic bubbles can be realized at the optimal magnetic anisotropy. We find that the topological skyrmions are the energetically most stable magnetic objects in the centrosymmetric hexagonal magnets, whereas application of in-plane magnetic field stabilizes type-II magnetic bubbles as an excited state. The present study is a significant step towards understanding of the skyrmion stabilization mechanism in centrosymmetric materials for their future applications.
Nature.com
Direct observation of ideal electromagnetic fluids
Near-zero-index (NZI) media have been theoretically identified as media where electromagnetic radiations behave like ideal electromagnetic fluids. Within NZI media, the electromagnetic power flow obeys equations similar to those of motion for the velocity field in an ideal fluid, so that optical turbulence is intrinsically inhibited. Here, we experimentally observe the electromagnetic power flow distribution of such an ideal electromagnetic fluid propagating within a cutoff waveguide by a semi-analytical reconstruction technique. This technique provides direct proof of the inhibition of electromagnetic vorticity at the NZI frequency, even in the presence of complex obstacles and topological changes in the waveguide. Phase uniformity and spatially-static field distributions, essential characteristics of NZI materials, are also observed. Measurement of the same structure outside the NZI frequency range reveals existence of vortices in the power flow, as expected for conventional optical systems. Therefore, our results provide an important step forward in the development of ideal electromagnetic fluids, and introduce a tool to explore the subwavelength behavior of NZI media including fully vectorial and phase information.
Nature.com
Pandemic-Scale Phylogenomics Reveals The SARS-CoV-2 Recombination Landscape
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Abstract. Accurate and timely detection of recombinant lineages is...
