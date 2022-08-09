Transcriptomic analysis in the striatum reveals the involvement of Nurr1 in the social behavior of prenatally valproic acid-exposed male mice

Read full article on original website
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study
Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
Drinking hydrogen water improves photoreceptor structure and function in retinal degeneration 6 mice
Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a genetically heterogeneous group of inherited retinal disorders involving the progressive dysfunction of photoreceptors and the retinal pigment epithelium, for which there is currently no treatment. The rd6 mouse is a natural model of autosomal recessive retinal degeneration. Given the known contributions of oxidative stress caused by reactive oxygen species (ROS) and selective inhibition of potent ROS peroxynitrite and OHÂ·by H2 gas we have previously demonstrated, we hypothesized that ingestion of H2 water may delay the progression of photoreceptor death in rd6 mice. H2 mice showed significantly higher retinal thickness as compared to controls on optical coherence tomography. Histopathological and morphometric analyses revealed higher thickness of the outer nuclear layer for H2 mice than controls, as well as higher counts of opsin red/green-positive cells. RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) analysis of differentially expressed genes in the H2 group versus control group revealed 1996 genes with significantly different expressions. Gene and pathway ontology analysis showed substantial upregulation of genes responsible for phototransduction in H2 mice. Our results show that drinking water high in H2 (1.2"“1.6Â ppm) had neuroprotective effects and inhibited photoreceptor death in mice, and suggest the potential of H2 for the treatment of RP.
Identification of novel genes whose expression in adipose tissue affects body fat mass and distribution: an RNA-Seq and Mendelian Randomization study
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Many studies have shown that abdominal adiposity is more strongly related to health risks than peripheral adiposity. However, the underlying pathways are still poorly understood. In this cross-sectional study using data from RNA-sequencing experiments and whole-body MRI scans of 200 participants in the EPIC-Potsdam cohort, our aim was to identify novel genes whose gene expression in subcutaneous adipose tissue has an effect on body fat mass (BFM) and body fat distribution (BFD). The analysis identified 625 genes associated with adiposity, of which 531 encode a known protein and 487 are novel candidate genes for obesity. Enrichment analyses indicated that BFM-associated genes were characterized by their higher than expected involvement in cellular, regulatory and immune system processes, and BFD-associated genes by their involvement in cellular, metabolic, and regulatory processes. Mendelian Randomization analyses suggested that the gene expression of 69 genes was causally related to BFM and BFD. Six genes were replicated in UK Biobank. In this study, we identified novel genes for BFM and BFD that are BFM- and BFD-specific, involved in different molecular processes, and whose up-/downregulated gene expression may causally contribute to obesity.
Correction: Developing and validating a multivariable prediction model which predicts progression of intermediate to late age-related macular degeneration-the PINNACLE trial protocol
The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in an author name. The correction is to the first name of Hrvoje Bogunovic, currently spelt 'Hvroje'. The authors apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected. Clinical and Experimental Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton,...
Genetic substrates of bipolar disorder risk in Latino families
Genetic studies of bipolar disorder (BP) have been conducted in the Latin American population, to date, in several countries, including Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica, Colombia, and, to a lesser extent, Brazil. These studies focused primarily on linkage-based designs utilizing families with multiplex cases of BP. Significant BP loci were identified on Chromosomes 18, 5 and 8, and fine mapping suggested several genes of interest underlying these linkage peaks. More recently, studies in these same pedigrees yielded significant linkage loci for BP endophenotypes, including measures of activity, sleep cycles, and personality traits. Building from findings in other populations, candidate gene association analyses in Latinos from Mexican and Central American ancestry confirmed the role of several genes (including CACNA1C and ANK3) in conferring BP risk. Although GWAS, methylation, and deep sequencing studies have only begun in these populations, there is evidence that CNVs and rare SNPs both play a role in BP risk of these populations. Large segments of the Latino populations in the Americas remain largely unstudied regarding BP genetics, but evidence to date has shown that this type of research can be successfully conducted in these populations and that the genetic underpinnings of BP in these cohorts share at least some characteristics with risk genes identified in European and other populations.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Will ‘Centaurus’ be the next global coronavirus variant? Indian cases offers clues
The BA.2.75 variant is rising fast in the country, but hospitalization rates are low so far. You have full access to this article via your institution. As countries await the end of COVID-19 surges caused by the variant BA.5, researchers are on the lookout for what will come next. An...
Coronavirus spike protein activated natural immune response, damaged heart muscle cells
Heart damage is common among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, leading many to wonder how the virus affects the heart. Now, researchers have found that the spike protein from the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus can lead to heart muscle injury through the inflammatory process, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in Chicago on July 25-28, offers the latest research on basic and translational cardiovascular science.
Publisher Correction: A T cell resilience model associated with response to immunotherapy in multiple tumor types
In the version of this article initially published, author Trang Vu's name was shown as Vu Trang. The URL in ref. 12 should have been https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2018.10.024. Further, the top labels in Extended Data Fig. 9a were truncated. The errors have been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Potential selection of unrelated donor based on HLA-DPB1 T-cell epitope matching using data from a single-center analysis
HLA matching at second-field level is the main factor for the selection of the best unrelated hematopoietic stem cell donor (UD) [1], whereas the match at locus DPB1 according to the T-cell epitope (TCE) algorithm [2] represents a well-described application of epitope matching in the field of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Avoiding a nonpermissive HLA-DPB1 TCE mismatched donor has been demonstrated to improve patient's prognosis and current recommendations includes this kind of selection [3]. Nonetheless, it is unclear to which extent the TCE matching could be applied in practice, with only one previous report [4]. A recent survey from the Italian Society of Immunogenetics and Biology of Transplantation (AIBT) showed that the use of TCE algorithm has increased from 24% to 65% of transplant centers between 2010 and 2019 [5]. However, some centers declared that the algorithm is difficult to apply due to the few patients with at least two potential UDs with an equal match grade with patients (i.e., both 10/10 or 9/10) but different DP permissiveness, for whom this selection would be applicable [6]. We aimed at calculating this number on our searches at the ASST Grande Ospedale Metropolitano Niguarda (Milano, Italy), in order to quantify this perception and to discuss possible limitations and improvements.
Split dose ATG strategy prevents grade III-IV acute GVHD and is associated with immune surrogates of GVL
Despite the efficacy of rabbit anti-thymocyte globulin ThymoglobulinÂ® (ATG) in preventing acute and chronic graft versus host disease (aGVHD, cGVHD), it has not shown a clear survival advantage [1]. Concerns over excessive graft T-cell depletion and delayed immune reconstitution has limited its broad use in the US [2, 3]. Recent data showed that residual tissueÂ host T-cells post-transplant contribute to acute GVHD pathogenesis [4]. Anti-CD3 administered on day âˆ’7 for host T-cell depletion has led to prevention of aGVHD and modulation of T-cell trafficking in an aGVHD animal model [5].
Genetic overlap between mood instability and alcohol-related phenotypes suggests shared biological underpinnings
Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a pervasive and devastating mental illness with high comorbidity rates with other mental disorders. Understanding the genetic architecture of this comorbidity could be improved by focusing on intermediate traits that show positive genetic correlation with the disorders. Thus, we aimed to characterize the shared vs. unique polygenicity of AUD, alcohol consumption (AC) and mood instability (MOOD)Â "“beyond genetic correlation, and boost discovery for jointly-associated loci. Summary statistics for MOOD (a binary measure of the tendency to report frequent mood swings), AC (number of standard drinks over a typical consumption week) and AUD GWASs (Ns"‰>"‰200,000) were analyzed to characterize the cross-phenotype associations between MOOD and AC, MOOD and AUD and AC and AUD. To do so, we used a newly established pipeline that combines (i) the bivariate causal mixture model (MiXeR) to quantify polygenic overlap and (ii) the conjunctional false discovery rate (conjFDR) to discover specific jointly associated genomic loci, which were mapped to genes and biological functions. MOOD was highly polygenic (10.4k single nucleotide polymorphisms, SNPs, SD"‰="‰2k) compared to AC (4.9k SNPs, SD"‰="‰0.6k) and AUD (4.3k SNPs, SD"‰="‰2k). The polygenic overlap of MOOD and AC was twice that of MOOD and AUD (98% vs. 49%), with opposite genetic correlation (âˆ’0.2 vs. 0.23), as confirmed in independent samples. MOOD&AUD associated SNPs were significantly enriched for brain genes, conversely to MOOD&AC. Among 38 jointly associated loci, fifteen were novel for MOOD, AC and AUD. MOOD, AC and AUD were also strongly associated at the phenotypic level. Overall, using multilevel polygenic quantification, joint loci discovery and functional annotation methods, we evidenced that the polygenic overlap between MOOD and AC/AUD implicated partlyÂ shared biological underpinnings, yet, clearly distinct functional patterns between MOOD&AC and MOOD&AUD, suggesting new mechanisms for the comorbidity of AUD with mood disorders.
Every islet matters: improving the impact of human islet research
Detailed characterization of human pancreatic islets is key to elucidating the pathophysiology of all forms of diabetes, especially type 2 diabetes. However, access to human pancreatic islets is limited. Pancreatic tissue for islet retrieval can be obtained from brain-dead organ donors or from individuals undergoing pancreatectomy, often referred to as 'living donors'. Different protocols for human islet procurement can substantially impact islet function. This variability, coupled with heterogeneity between individuals and islets, results in analytical challenges to separate genuine disease pathology or differences between human donors from experimental noise. There are currently no international guidelines for human donor phenotyping, islet procurement and functional characterization. This lack of standardization means that substantial investments from multiple international efforts towards improved understanding of diabetes pathology cannot be fully leveraged. In this Perspective, we overview the status of the field of human islet research, highlight the challenges and propose actions that could accelerate research progress and increase understanding of type 2 diabetes to slow its pandemic spreading.
Genetics follow up after rapid genomic sequencing in intensive care: current practices and recommendations for service delivery
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. The delivery of rapid genomic sequencing (rGS) to critically unwell children in intensive care occurs at a time of immense pressure and stress for parents. Contact with families after result disclosure, particularly after hospital discharge, presents an opportunity to meet their psychological, medical and information needs as they evolve. This study explores the preferences and perspectives of health professionals and parents of genetics follow up after rGS. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 30 parents, seven genetic counsellors (GCs) and four intensive care physicians with experience in rGS. Transcripts were analysed using reflexive thematic analysis. Current practices surrounding genetics follow up after rGS were highly variable, resulting in some families not receiving the ongoing care they needed. Reasons identified by families for wanting follow-up care represented only a subset of those identified by health professionals. While GCs routinely provided their details to allow parents to initiate further contact, this was not always sufficient for follow-up care. Health professionals identified both organisational and psychosocial barriers to conducting follow up. As rGS transforms the diagnostic pathway in rare disease, there is a need for a co-designed, standardised but flexible model for follow-up care with genetics professionals so that families' evolving needs are met.
Brain injury following mild hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy in neonates"“Ten-year experience in a tertiary perinatal center
We aimed to evaluate abnormal magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) findings in neonates with mild hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE). This was a single-center, retrospective study of mild HIE conducted from 2011 to 2020. Almost all neonates with mild HIE received management targeted to a temperature of 36"‰Â±"‰0.5Â°C for 72"‰h and underwent MRI (135 of 145). We evaluated medical records and assessed amplitude-integrated electroencephalography (aEEG).
Ubap1 knock-in mice reproduced the phenotype of SPG80
SPG80 is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by a pure type of juvenile-onset hereditary spastic paraplegia and is caused by a heterozygous mutation of the UBAP1 (ubiquitin-associated protein 1) gene. UBAP1 is one of the subunits of the endosomal sorting complex required for transport I and plays a role in endosome sorting by binding to ubiquitin-tagged proteins. In this study, we generated novel Ubap1+/E176Efx23 knock-in mice, in which the SOUBA domain of Ubap1 was completely deleted with the UMA domain being intact, as an animal model of SPG80. The knock-in mice with this heterozygous Ubap1 truncated mutation appeared normal at birth, but they developed progressive hind limb dysfunction several months later. Molecular pathologically, loss of neurons in the spinal cord and accumulation of ubiquitinated proteins were observed in Ubap1+/E176Efx23 knock-in mice. In addition, changes in the distributions of Rab5 and Rab7 in the spinal cord suggest that this mutation in Ubap1 disturbs endosome-mediated vesicular trafficking. This is the first report of a mouse model that reproduces the phenotype of SPG80. Our knock-in mice may provide a clue for understanding the molecular pathogenesis underlying UBAP1-related HSP and screening of therapeutic agents.
Role of Temporal artery biopsy in a sequential Giant Cell Arteritis fast-track pathway: a 5-year prospective study
Increasing number of centres are establishing sequential fast track pathways (FTP) for management of giant cell arteritis (GCA), with temporal artery ultrasound (US) replacing temporal artery biopsy (TAB) as the first investigational method. Biopsy is performed as second investigation, when US is negative/inconclusive. This study investigates the role of TAB in a sequential GCA-FTP and its utility in those with negative/inconclusive US.
Nitrosative stress in Parkinson's disease
Parkinson's Disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized, in part, by the loss of dopaminergic neurons within the nigral-striatal pathway. Multiple lines of evidence support a role for reactive nitrogen species (RNS) in degeneration of this pathway, specifically nitric oxide (NO). This review will focus on how RNS leads to loss of dopaminergic neurons in PD and whether RNS accumulation represents a central signal in the degenerative cascade. Herein, we provide an overview of how RNS accumulates in PD by considering the various cellular sources of RNS including nNOS, iNOS, nitrate, and nitrite reduction and describe evidence that these sources are upregulating RNS in PD. We document that over 1/3 of the proteins that deposit in Lewy Bodies, are post-translationally modified (S-nitrosylated) by RNS and provide a broad description of how this elicits deleterious effects in neurons. In doing so, we identify specific proteins that are modified by RNS in neurons which are implicated in PD pathogenesis, with an emphasis on exacerbation of synucleinopathy. How nitration of alpha-synuclein (aSyn) leads to aSyn misfolding and toxicity in PD models is outlined. Furthermore, we delineate how RNS modulates known PD-related phenotypes including axo-dendritic-, mitochondrial-, and dopamine-dysfunctions. Finally, we discuss successful outcomes of therapeutics that target S-nitrosylation of proteins in Parkinson's Disease related clinical trials. In conclusion, we argue that targeting RNS may be of therapeutic benefit for people in early clinical stages of PD.
Author Correction: Proteogenomic characterization of 2002 human cancers reveals pan-cancer molecular subtypes and associated pathways
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30342-3, published online 13 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the 'De novo proteome-based subtypes' section of the Results, which incorrectly read 's3 and s11 cell lines had consistent negative correlations in contrast to the other subtypes (Fig. 4d). This observation indicated that s3 and s11 cell lines (and, by extension, their tumor counterparts) tended to express essential genes highly (Fig. 4e).' The correct version states 's10' in place of 's11'.
Pandemic-Scale Phylogenomics Reveals The SARS-CoV-2 Recombination Landscape
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Abstract. Accurate and timely detection of recombinant lineages is...
