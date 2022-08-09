Read full article on original website
The prognosis of non-small cell lung cancer patients according to endobronchial metastatic lesion
To evaluate the prognosis of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients according to endobronchial metastatic lesion (EML), especially those not identified on positron emission tomography or computed tomography. We evaluated progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) according to the presence of EML in patients with NSCLC who were diagnosed at a tertiary hospital between January 2010 and December 2019. A total of 364 patients were enrolled in this study. EML was found in 69 (19.0%) patients with NSCLC. In the patients with EML versus the patients without EML, median PFS was 7.0 (3.5"“13.5) and 9.5 (5.5"“17.5) months (P"‰="‰0.011), and median OS was 12.0 (6.0"“30.0) versus 20.0 (10.0"“39.0) months (P"‰="‰0.016), respectively. Median PFS and OS rates were highest in epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) (+) and EML (âˆ’) patients and lowest in EGFR (âˆ’) and EML (+) patients (P"‰<"‰0.001). By multivariate cox regression analysis, PFS in overall patients with NSCLC was significantly associated with EML, EGFR mutation, performance status, and pleural effusion. NSCLC patients with EML had worse prognoses of PFS and OS than patients without EML.
Drinking hydrogen water improves photoreceptor structure and function in retinal degeneration 6 mice
Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a genetically heterogeneous group of inherited retinal disorders involving the progressive dysfunction of photoreceptors and the retinal pigment epithelium, for which there is currently no treatment. The rd6 mouse is a natural model of autosomal recessive retinal degeneration. Given the known contributions of oxidative stress caused by reactive oxygen species (ROS) and selective inhibition of potent ROS peroxynitrite and OHÂ·by H2 gas we have previously demonstrated, we hypothesized that ingestion of H2 water may delay the progression of photoreceptor death in rd6 mice. H2 mice showed significantly higher retinal thickness as compared to controls on optical coherence tomography. Histopathological and morphometric analyses revealed higher thickness of the outer nuclear layer for H2 mice than controls, as well as higher counts of opsin red/green-positive cells. RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) analysis of differentially expressed genes in the H2 group versus control group revealed 1996 genes with significantly different expressions. Gene and pathway ontology analysis showed substantial upregulation of genes responsible for phototransduction in H2 mice. Our results show that drinking water high in H2 (1.2"“1.6Â ppm) had neuroprotective effects and inhibited photoreceptor death in mice, and suggest the potential of H2 for the treatment of RP.
Split dose ATG strategy prevents grade III-IV acute GVHD and is associated with immune surrogates of GVL
Despite the efficacy of rabbit anti-thymocyte globulin ThymoglobulinÂ® (ATG) in preventing acute and chronic graft versus host disease (aGVHD, cGVHD), it has not shown a clear survival advantage [1]. Concerns over excessive graft T-cell depletion and delayed immune reconstitution has limited its broad use in the US [2, 3]. Recent data showed that residual tissueÂ host T-cells post-transplant contribute to acute GVHD pathogenesis [4]. Anti-CD3 administered on day âˆ’7 for host T-cell depletion has led to prevention of aGVHD and modulation of T-cell trafficking in an aGVHD animal model [5].
Correction: Interaction between laminin-5Î³2 and integrin Î²1 promotes the tumor budding of colorectal cancer via the activation of Yes-associated proteins
When sorting out the original data, the authors noted the representative immunohistochemistry image of integrin Î²1 for the integrin Î²1 group in Fig. 4F was mistakenly uploaded when assembling the figure. Although this does not affect the final conclusion, we are still sorry for our mistake.
Correction To: Signaling pathways involved in ischemic stroke: molecular mechanisms and therapeutic interventions
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 278 (2022) Cite this article. Correction to: Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy https://doi.org/10.1038/s41392-022-01064-1, published online 06 July 2022. After online publication of the article1 the authors noticed, the legend for Fig. 2 contains textual error and captions of...
Publisher Correction: Cardiac disruption of SDHAF4-mediated mitochondrial complex II assembly promotes dilated cardiomyopathy
The original version of this Article omitted from the author list the 17th author Feng Gao, who is from the Key Laboratory of Aerospace Medicine of the Ministry of Education, School of Aerospace Medicine, Fourth Military Medical University, Xi'an, 710032, China. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Role of Temporal artery biopsy in a sequential Giant Cell Arteritis fast-track pathway: a 5-year prospective study
Increasing number of centres are establishing sequential fast track pathways (FTP) for management of giant cell arteritis (GCA), with temporal artery ultrasound (US) replacing temporal artery biopsy (TAB) as the first investigational method. Biopsy is performed as second investigation, when US is negative/inconclusive. This study investigates the role of TAB in a sequential GCA-FTP and its utility in those with negative/inconclusive US.
Correction: Developing and validating a multivariable prediction model which predicts progression of intermediate to late age-related macular degeneration-the PINNACLE trial protocol
The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in an author name. The correction is to the first name of Hrvoje Bogunovic, currently spelt 'Hvroje'. The authors apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected. Clinical and Experimental Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton,...
Correction: Urinary free cortisol excretion is associated with lumbar bone density in patients with adrenal Cushing's syndrome
The original version of this article contained errors in TableÂ 2. In it, several numbers were incorrectly given in columns corresponding to the Endocrinological examination. Table 2 Relationships with adrenal cortisol concentration and adrenal cortisol content. Full size table.
Dietary intake of beans and risk of disabling dementia: The Circulatory Risk in Communities Study (CIRCS)
European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. To examine whether bean intake (including soybeans) among Japanese adults is associated with risk of disabling dementia severe enough to require care under the national insurance system. Methods. This cohort study involved 3739 individuals aged 40 to 64 years. The participants were...
Pharmaceutical innovation sourcing
European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. You have full access to this article via your institution. A key aspect of debates about the efficiency of the biopharmaceutical industry in generating new medicines is the role of small and...
Topological nature of the liquid"“liquid phase transition in tetrahedral liquids
The first-order phase transition between two tetrahedral networks of different density-introduced as a hypothesis to account for the anomalous behaviour of certain thermodynamic properties of deeply supercooled water-has received strong support from a growing body of work in recent years. Here we show that this liquid"“liquid phase transition in tetrahedral networks can be described as a transition between an unentangled, low-density liquid and an entangled, high-density liquid, the latter containing an ensemble of topologically complex motifs. We first reveal this distinction in a rationally designed colloidal analogue of water. We show that this colloidal water model displays the well-known water thermodynamic anomalies as well as a liquid"“liquid critical point. We then investigate water, employing two widely used molecular models, to demonstrate that there is also a clear topological distinction between its two supercooled liquid networks, thereby establishing the generality of this observation, which might have far-reaching implications for understanding liquid"“liquid phase transitions in tetrahedral liquids.
'Poisoning' of the transcriptome by ultraconserved elements
Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Alternative RNA splicing allows an individual gene to encode functionally distinct RNA isoforms that can differ in stability, localization and protein-coding potential. This key process is regulated by splicing factors (SF), which bind to specific pre-mRNA sequences and enhance or repress splice-site recognition by the core spliceosome. Given their ability to modulate the transcriptome, SF levels are tightly regulated and their dysregulation causes many human diseases. One such complex regulatory mechanism relies on alternative splicing of ultraconserved elements (UCEs) in SF genes themselves.
The Leaf Clinical Trials Corpus: a new resource for query generation from clinical trial eligibility criteria
Identifying cohorts of patients based on eligibility criteria such as medical conditions, procedures, and medication use is critical to recruitment for clinical trials. Such criteria are often most naturally described in free-text, using language familiar to clinicians and researchers. In order to identify potential participants at scale, these criteria must first be translated into queries on clinical databases, which can be labor-intensive and error-prone. Natural language processing (NLP) methods offer a potential means of such conversion into database queries automatically. However they must first be trained and evaluated using corpora which capture clinical trials criteria in sufficient detail. In this paper, we introduce the Leaf Clinical Trials (LCT) corpus, a human-annotated corpus of over 1,000 clinical trial eligibility criteria descriptions using highly granular structured labels capturing a range of biomedical phenomena. We provide details of our schema, annotation process, corpus quality, and statistics. Additionally, we present baseline information extraction results on this corpus as benchmarks for future work.
Ubap1 knock-in mice reproduced the phenotype of SPG80
SPG80 is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by a pure type of juvenile-onset hereditary spastic paraplegia and is caused by a heterozygous mutation of the UBAP1 (ubiquitin-associated protein 1) gene. UBAP1 is one of the subunits of the endosomal sorting complex required for transport I and plays a role in endosome sorting by binding to ubiquitin-tagged proteins. In this study, we generated novel Ubap1+/E176Efx23 knock-in mice, in which the SOUBA domain of Ubap1 was completely deleted with the UMA domain being intact, as an animal model of SPG80. The knock-in mice with this heterozygous Ubap1 truncated mutation appeared normal at birth, but they developed progressive hind limb dysfunction several months later. Molecular pathologically, loss of neurons in the spinal cord and accumulation of ubiquitinated proteins were observed in Ubap1+/E176Efx23 knock-in mice. In addition, changes in the distributions of Rab5 and Rab7 in the spinal cord suggest that this mutation in Ubap1 disturbs endosome-mediated vesicular trafficking. This is the first report of a mouse model that reproduces the phenotype of SPG80. Our knock-in mice may provide a clue for understanding the molecular pathogenesis underlying UBAP1-related HSP and screening of therapeutic agents.
Engineered virus-like particles: paving the way for effective somatic genome editing
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 279 (2022) Cite this article. A recent publication in Cell describes the development and application of engineered virus-like particles (eVLPs) that efficiently package and deliver therapeutic gene-editing proteins, including base editors (BEs) and Cas9 nuclease, with the ability to overcome cargo packaging, release, and localization bottlenecks, representing potentially promising carrier for delivering gene-editing tools of therapeutic interest.1.
Nitrosative stress in Parkinson's disease
Parkinson's Disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized, in part, by the loss of dopaminergic neurons within the nigral-striatal pathway. Multiple lines of evidence support a role for reactive nitrogen species (RNS) in degeneration of this pathway, specifically nitric oxide (NO). This review will focus on how RNS leads to loss of dopaminergic neurons in PD and whether RNS accumulation represents a central signal in the degenerative cascade. Herein, we provide an overview of how RNS accumulates in PD by considering the various cellular sources of RNS including nNOS, iNOS, nitrate, and nitrite reduction and describe evidence that these sources are upregulating RNS in PD. We document that over 1/3 of the proteins that deposit in Lewy Bodies, are post-translationally modified (S-nitrosylated) by RNS and provide a broad description of how this elicits deleterious effects in neurons. In doing so, we identify specific proteins that are modified by RNS in neurons which are implicated in PD pathogenesis, with an emphasis on exacerbation of synucleinopathy. How nitration of alpha-synuclein (aSyn) leads to aSyn misfolding and toxicity in PD models is outlined. Furthermore, we delineate how RNS modulates known PD-related phenotypes including axo-dendritic-, mitochondrial-, and dopamine-dysfunctions. Finally, we discuss successful outcomes of therapeutics that target S-nitrosylation of proteins in Parkinson's Disease related clinical trials. In conclusion, we argue that targeting RNS may be of therapeutic benefit for people in early clinical stages of PD.
Deep learning methods to predict amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease progression
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a highly complex and heterogeneous neurodegenerative disease that affects motor neurons. Since life expectancy is relatively low, it is essential to promptly understand the course of the disease to better target the patient's treatment. Predictive models for disease progression are thus of great interest. One of the most extensive and well-studied open-access data resources for ALS is the Pooled Resource Open-Access ALS Clinical Trials (PRO-ACT) repository. In 2015, the DREAM-Phil Bowen ALS Prediction Prize4Life Challenge was held on PRO-ACT data, where competitors were asked to develop machine learning algorithms to predict disease progression measured through the slope of the ALSFRS score between 3 and 12Â months. However, although it has already been successfully applied in several studies on ALS patients, to the best of our knowledge deep learningÂ approaches still remain unexplored on the ALSFRS slope prediction in PRO-ACT cohort. Here, we investigate how deep learning models perform in predicting ALS progression using the PRO-ACT data. We developed three models based on different architectures that showed comparable or better performance with respect to the state-of-the-art models, thus representing a valid alternative to predict ALS disease progression.
Generation of a CRISPR activation mouse that enables modelling of aggressive lymphoma and interrogation of venetoclax resistance
CRISPR technologies have advanced cancer modelling in mice, but CRISPR activation (CRISPRa) methods have not been exploited in this context. We establish a CRISPRa mouse (dCas9a-SAMKI) for inducing gene expression in vivo and in vitro. Using dCas9a-SAMKI primary lymphocytes, we induce B cell restricted genes in T cells and vice versa, demonstrating the power of this system. There are limited models of aggressive double hit lymphoma. Therefore, we transactivate pro-survival BCL-2 in EÂµ-MycT/+;dCas9a-SAMKI/+ haematopoietic stem and progenitor cells. Mice transplanted with these cells rapidly develop lymphomas expressing high BCL-2 and MYC. Unlike standard EÂµ-Myc lymphomas, BCL-2 expressing lymphomas are highly sensitive to the BCL-2 inhibitor venetoclax. We perform genome-wide activation screens in these lymphoma cells and find a dominant role for the BCL-2 protein A1 in venetoclax resistance. Here we show the potential of our CRISPRa model for mimicking disease and providing insights into resistance mechanisms towards targeted therapies.
Artificial intelligence uncovers carcinogenic human metabolites
The genome of a eukaryotic cell is often vulnerable to both intrinsic and extrinsic threats owing to its constant exposure to a myriad of heterogeneous compounds. Despite the availability of innate DNA damage responses, some genomic lesions trigger malignant transformation of cells. Accurate prediction of carcinogens is an ever-challenging task owing to the limited information about bona fide (non-)carcinogens. We developed Metabokiller, an ensemble classifier that accurately recognizes carcinogens by quantitatively assessing their electrophilicity, their potential to induce proliferation, oxidative stress, genomic instability, epigenome alterations, and anti-apoptotic response. Concomitant with the carcinogenicity prediction, Metabokiller is fully interpretable and outperforms existing best-practice methods for carcinogenicity prediction. Metabokiller unraveled potential carcinogenic human metabolites. To cross-validate Metabokiller predictions, we performed multiple functional assays using Saccharomyces cerevisiae and human cells with two Metabokiller-flagged human metabolites, namely 4-nitrocatechol and 3,4-dihydroxyphenylacetic acid, and observed high synergy between Metabokiller predictions and experimental validations.
