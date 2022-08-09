Read full article on original website
Huge volcanic eruptions: time to prepare
You have full access to this article via your institution. The massive eruption of the Hunga Tonga–Hunga Ha‘apai volcano this January in Tonga, in the south Pacific Ocean, was the volcanic equivalent of a ‘near miss’ asteroid whizzing by the Earth. The eruption was the largest since Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines blew in 1991, and the biggest explosion ever recorded by instruments.
Designing water vapor fuelled brine-silk cocoon protein bio-battery for a self-lighting kettle and water-vapor panels
Water vapor increases the electrical conductivity of silk cocoons, human hair, jute, and corn silk. This phenomenon is unclear. In the present study, XPS analysis of cocoons showed that water vapor reduces the surface presence of low-energy carbon species (C"“C, C"“H). In contrast, electron-dense, high-energy carbon species (C"“N, C=C, C=O) remained unchanged, possibly enhancing surface charge hopping. While water vapor improves the conduction, the deficiency of charge carrier diminishes the effect. We increase the charge carrier by soaking the cocoon in an aqueous solution of common salt (NaCl) to amplify the current. Salt treatment followed by 2-min exposure to water vapor results in a sharp upward spike in the current (3.6"‰Â±"‰1.07Â mA, n"‰="‰12; mean"‰Â±"‰SE) from the baseline (0.06"‰Â±"‰0.02Â mA, n"‰="‰12). After 1 h, it maintains an average value of 0.39"‰Â±"‰0.12Â mA; n"‰="‰12, indicating an upward shift in the baseline. Every time the cocoon charges with water vapor, the next charging cycle initiates after the cocoon dries up. Inspired by the cocoon ecology, we demonstrate an alternating 'water vapor"“dry air' cycle for rapid charging and discharging of the cocoon battery. Finally, we designed a prototype of a self-lighting kettle and water"“vapor panels for futuristic homes using a 'brine-silk cocoon protein bio-battery,' where moist waste heat generates electricity.
A conserved alarmone as a direct regulator of purine metabolism
The conserved nucleotide diadenosine tetraphosphate (Ap4A) is induced under various stresses, including heat. In a non-biased screen, we identified a critical role of Ap4A in inhibiting a central step in purine metabolism and heat resistance. We clarify the molecular mechanism of Ap4A action on the inosine-5"²-monophosphate dehydrogenase (IMPDH) enzyme, showing Ap4A as a bona fide nucleotide second messenger.
Addressing the opportunity gap in the Latin American neuroscience community
Although issues surrounding diversity and inclusion in science are global, distinctive region-specific socioeconomic factors and operational biases interact to widen the opportunity gap and exacerbate the isolation of specific groups of disadvantaged scientists on the global stage. This commentary reviews the issues currently faced by the Latin American (neuro)science community and outlines key actions on multiple fronts to overcome the barriers impeding their global inclusion, visibility and success.
Author Correction: A human monoclonal antibody blocks malaria transmission and defines a highly conserved neutralizing epitope on gametes
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-21955-1, published online 19 March 2021. The original version of this Article omitted from the author list the 27th author Sara A. Healy, who is from the 'Vaccine Development Unit, Laboratory of Malaria Immunology and Vaccinology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, USA'. Consequently, 'S.A.H.' was added to the Author Contributions: 'I.S., S.A.H., J.J.T., J.V.R., J.T., J.H., M.B.S., J.R., N.H.T., and P.E.D. supervised the experiments and interpreted the data.' This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Effects of different concentrations of intraluminal sodium chloride solution on intracavitary ECG used for arm infusion port implantation
At present, there are few clinical studies on the application of high-concentration sodium chloride solutions in intracavitary ECG-guided catheter tip localization during the arm infusion port implantation. This study observed the effects of sodium chloride solutions with different concentrations on intracavitary ECG-guided arm infusion port implantation in the patients with cancer. The 657 patients receiving arm infusion port implantation in our hospital between January 2020 and August 2021 were randomly divided into 0.9% sodium chloride solution conduction group (group A), 5.45% sodium chloride solution conduction group (group B) and 10% sodium chloride solution conduction group (group C). The derived rate of stable intracavitary ECG, the occurrence rate of characteristic P wave, the time used for catheter tip localization and the optimal position rate of catheter tip were compared between the three groups. The derived rate of stable intracavitary ECG was significantly higher in the group B (97.78%) and group C (98.63%) than in the group A (93.90%) (all P"‰<"‰0.05). The occurrence rate of characteristic P wave was also significantly higher in the group B (96.89%) and group C (97.72%) than in the group A (88.73%) (all P"‰<"‰0.001). The time used for catheter tip localization was significantly shorter in the group B [(49.73"‰Â±"‰8.15) s] and group C [(48.27"‰Â±"‰8.61) s] than in the group A [(69.37"‰Â±"‰19.99) s] (all P"‰<"‰0.001). There was no significant difference in the optimal position rate of catheter tip among the three groups (P"‰>"‰0.05). The 5.45% and 10% sodium chloride solutions are significantly superior comparing with 0.9% sodium chloride solution in the derived rate of stable intracavitary ECG, occurrence rate of characteristic P wave and time used for catheter tip localization, but there were no significant differences between 5.45 and 10% sodium chloride solutions. Moreover, the 5.45% sodium chloride solution is closer to physiological state comparing with 10% sodium chloride solution, so the 5.45% sodium chloride solution may be recommended for the intracavitary ECG-guided arm infusion port implantation.
Open Letter to G7 and G20 leaders: resolve global crises to secure our future
To the Editor - The world is facing unprecedented global challenges that pose existential-level threats to the survival of humanity and the planet. Despite the enormity of these challenges, world leaders have failed to rise to the occasion. Instead, we have observed increasingly nationalistic, siloed responses that undermine much needed approaches centred around global solidarity. We write as a collective of young global health scholars and professionals who recognize the urgency of the challenges we face and the limited time we have to address them. We call on G7 and G20 leaders to act on commitments made and to strengthen global governance to address three interconnected challenges of our time: the COVID-19 pandemic, antimicrobial resistance and the climate crisis.
The power, potential, benefits, and challenges of implementing high-throughput sequencing in food safety systems
The development and application of modern sequencing technologies have led to many new improvements in food safety and public health. With unprecedented resolution and big data, high-throughput sequencing (HTS) has enabled food safety specialists to sequence marker genes, whole genomes, and transcriptomes of microorganisms almost in real-time. These data reveal not only the identity of a pathogen or an organism of interest in the food supply but its virulence potential and functional characteristics. HTS of amplicons, allow better characterization of the microbial communities associated with food and the environment. New and powerful bioinformatics tools, algorithms, and machine learning allow for development of new models to predict and tackle important events such as foodborne disease outbreaks. Despite its potential, the integration of HTS into current food safety systems is far from complete. Government agencies have embraced this new technology, and use it for disease diagnostics, food safety inspections, and outbreak investigations. However, adoption and application of HTS by the food industry have been comparatively slow, sporadic, and fragmented. Incorporation of HTS by food manufacturers in their food safety programs could reinforce the design and verification of effectiveness of control measures by providing greater insight into the characteristics, origin, relatedness, and evolution of microorganisms in our foods and environment. Here, we discuss this new technology, its power, and potential. A brief history of implementation by public health agencies is presented, as are the benefits and challenges for the food industry, and its future in the context of food safety.
Author Correction: Long COVID in hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients in a large cohort in Northwest Spain, a prospective cohort study
The original version of this Article contained an error in Table 1, where the values given for the Tobacco use were incorrect for "Total", "Hospitalized" and "Non Hospitalized". The correct and incorrect values appear below. The original Article has been corrected. A list of authors and their...
Energy security: step up the search for clean-energy minerals
Mitali Das ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-0051-2199 0 , Hailey Ordal ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-6971-8964 1 &. Samuel Kuersteiner ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-5861-7586 2. International Monetary Fund, Washington DC, USA. Hailey Ordal. Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA. Samuel Kuersteiner. St Albans School, Washington DC, USA. Geopolitical tensions and supply disruption have intensified concerns over the shortage of...
Dietary intakes of trihalomethanes and haloacetic acids from ready-to-eat vegetables in taiwan
Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. Chlorine-based disinfectants are often used to sanitize fruit and vegetables to produce a product called ready-to-eat (RTE) vegetables. During the disinfection process, disinfection byproducts (DBPs), such as trihalomethanes (THMs) and haloacetic acids (HAAs), might be formed via chlorination. Objective. To...
Nitrogen use aggravates bacterial diversity and network complexity responses to temperature
Rising temperature affects microbial composition and function in agriculture field, especially under nitrogen fertilization. In this study, we investigated the bacterial community of paddy soil incubated at controlled temperatures (5Â Â°C, 15Â Â°C, 25Â Â°C, and 35Â Â°C). Results showed that the response of bacterial communities to temperature was not uniform. Temperature elevation from 15 to 25Â Â°C abruptly shifted the soil bacterial community, whereas elevation from 5 to 15Â Â°C and from 25 to 35Â Â°C had a marginal effect. The bacterial Î±-diversity was higher at 5Â Â°C and 15Â Â°C, owing to the massively distributed taxa with low abundance. However, as the temperature increased to 25Â Â°C and 35Â Â°C, these taxa were diminished, whereas Firmicutes significantly increased, resulting in a strong decline in Î±-diversity. Simultaneously, bacterial network complexity significantly increased at 25Â Â°C and 35Â Â°C, indicating the bacteria had closer interactions. Nitrogen application aggravated the variation in bacterial diversity and network complexity among temperatures. Interestingly, most complex network was observed under higher temperatures in fertilized soils. Collectively, these results indicate that nitrogen exacerbates the response of the soil bacterial community to temperature, and association between diversity and network complexity may be present.
Author Correction: Programmable RNA targeting by bacterial Argonaute nucleases with unconventional guide binding and cleavage specificity
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-32079-5, published online 08 August 2022. In this article the affiliation 'Institute of Gene Biology, Russian Academy of Sciences, Moscow 119334, Russia' for Andrey Kulbachinskiy was incorrectly assigned as a present address. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Yeonoh Shin. Present address:...
Alhagi maurorum extract modulates quorum sensing genes and biofilm formation in Proteus mirabilis
Proteus mirabilis (P. mirabilis) is a frequent cause of catheter-associated urinary tract infections. This study aims to investigate the anti-infective effect of Alhagi maurorum extract (AME), the traditional medicinal plant in the middle east, on the biofilm-forming P. mirabilis isolates. Hydroalcoholic extract and oil of A. maurorum were characterized by HPLC and GC"“MS. The antiproliferative, anti-biofilm, and bactericidal activity of AME at various concentrations were assessed by turbidity, crystal violet binding, and agar well diffusion assays, respectively. The AME's effect on adhesion and quorum sensing (QS) were investigated by in vitro adhesion assay on cell culture and agar overlay assay using Janthinobacterium lividum (ATCC 12472) as a biosensor strain. In addition, the expression level of selected genes involved in QS and biofilm regulation were determined by quantitative Real-Time PCR. Furthermore, the bladder phantom model was created to evaluate the assays and investigate the catheter's calcium deposition. The most effective chemical compounds found in AME were tamarixetin, quercetin, and trans-anethole. Although AME did not inhibit swarming motility, it reduced biofilm production and exerted a concentration-dependent anti-adhesive and anti-QS activity against P. mirabilis. AME also downregulated the expression level of selected genes involved in biofilm formation and QS. This study showed that AME as a natural compound reduced biofilm formation of P. mirabilis by targeting virulence factor genes, quorum sensing, and other strategies that include preventing the adhesion of P. mirabilis to the cells. The results suggest that A. maurorum extract might have the potential to be considered for preventing UTIs caused by P. mirabilis.
Topology optimization of a heat-assisted magnetic recording write head to reduce transition curvature using a binary optimization algorithm utilizing the adjoint method
In this work, the possibility to reduce transition curvature in heat-assisted magnetic recording, using a conventional write head design, by shaping the recording field to counteract the circular profile of the heat pulse is investigated. Topology optimization of the head tip is performed in order to create the desired cross-track field profile for increasing distances from the write head tip. For the topology optimization, the adjoint method is utilized to calculate the necessary gradients and a binary optimization scheme is proposed. The optimizations are performed considering linearized material parameters reducing the computational complexity and the results are compared to optimizations incorporating the full non-linear material behavior. The optimized field profiles are evaluated for their influence on the read-back process. To do so, switching probability phase diagrams are calculated and the curvature parameter, the signal to noise ratio and the channel bit density are extracted. The presented results show that while transition curvature can be reduced by shaping the cross-track profile of the write field, this alone does not consequently lead to an improvement of the read back process. Therefore, completely new head designs, considering additional parameters have to be investigated.
Use of InSAR data for measuring land subsidence induced by groundwater withdrawal and climate change in Ardabil Plain, Iran
The Ardabil plain, with an approximate area of 1097.2 km2 in northwestern Iran, has experienced land subsidence due to intensive groundwater withdrawal and long seasons of drought in recent years. Different techniques have been used to investigate and evaluate subsidence in this region including: Global Positioning Systems (GPS), Levelling, and Geotechnical methods. These methods are typically expensive, time-consuming, and identify only a small fraction of the areas prone to subsidence. This study employs an Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) technique to measure the long-term subsidence of the plain. An open-source SAR interferometry time series analysis package, LiCSBAS, that integrates with the automated Sentinel-1 InSAR processor (COMET-LiCSAR) is used to analyze Sentinel-1 satellite images from October 2014 to January 2021. Processing of Sentinel-1 images shows that the Ardabil plain has been facing rapid subsidence due to groundwater pumping and reduced rainfall, especially between May 2018 to January 2019. The maximum subsidence rate was 45Â mm/yr, measured at the southeastern part of the plain. While providing significant advantages (less processing time and disk space) over other InSAR processing packages, implementation of the LiCSBAS processing package and its accuracy for land subsidence measurements at different scales needs further evaluation. This study provides a procedure for evaluating its efficiency and accuracy for land subsidence measurements by comparing its measurements with the results of the GMTSAR and geotechnical numerical modeling. The results of geotechnical numerical modeling showed land subsidence with an average annual rate of 38Â mm between 2006 and 2020, which was close to measurements using the InSAR technique. Comparison of the subsidence measurements of the Ardabil plain using the LiCSBAS package with results obtained from other techniques shows that LiCSBAS is able to accurately detect land deformation at large scales (~"‰km). However, they may not be optimized for more local deformations such as infrastructure monitoring.
The effect of reinforcement on the mechanical properties of veneered wood fiber/polypropylene composites assembled with chlorinated polypropylene
Wood fiber/polypropylene (WF/PP) composites are environmentally friendly materials with high dimensional stability and mechanical properties. However, the applications of WF/PP composites are limited by an unattractive surface texture. In this study, the WF/PP composites were decorated with poplar wood veneer using chlorinated polypropylene (CPP) as a hot melt adhesive, the bonding strength is over 1.18Â MPa. Surface bonding strength tests and scanning electron microscopy (SEM) were performed to analyze the quality of the CPP bonding layer. The physical and mechanical properties of the veneered WF/PP boards and unveneered controls were examined to determine the effects of reinforcement. The result shows that after veneered the tension strength and modulus of the whole composite board were increased over 30% and 10%; the flexural strength and modulus were increased over 10% and 20%. Low-velocity impact testing was performed to determine the impact resistance properties of the composites. Higher ratios of wood fiber in the WF/PP composite led to a higher surface bonding strength, which was evident in the SEM images. Wood veneer decoration increased the mechanical strength of the whole composite board. A tighter bond along the CPP layer would provide additional reinforcement of the veneered composite's mechanical properties.
Cryo-EM structures of the channelrhodopsin ChRmine in lipid nanodiscs
Microbial channelrhodopsins are light-gated ion channels widely used for optogenetic manipulation of neuronal activity. ChRmine is a bacteriorhodopsin-like cation channelrhodopsin (BCCR) more closely related to ion pump rhodopsins than other channelrhodopsins. ChRmine displays unique properties favorable for optogenetics including high light sensitivity, a broad, red-shifted activation spectrum, cation selectivity, and large photocurrents, while its slow closing kinetics impedes some applications. The structural basis for ChRmine function, or that of any other BCCR, is unknown. Here, we present cryo-EM structures of ChRmine in lipid nanodiscs in apo (opsin) and retinal-bound (rhodopsin) forms. The structures reveal an unprecedented trimeric architecture with a lipid filled central pore. Large electronegative cavities on either side of the membrane facilitate high conductance and selectivity for cations over protons. The retinal binding pocket structure suggests channel properties could be tuned with mutations and we identify ChRmine variants with ten-fold decreased and two-fold increased closing rates. A T119A mutant shows favorable properties relative to wild-type and previously reported ChRmine variants for optogenetics. These results provide insight into structural features that generate an ultra-potent microbial opsin and provide a platform for rational engineering of channelrhodopsins with improved properties that could expand the scale, depth, and precision of optogenetic experiments.
Automatic detection of microaneurysms in optical coherence tomography images of retina using convolutional neural networks and transfer learning
Microaneurysms (MAs) are pathognomonic signs that help clinicians to detect diabetic retinopathy (DR) in the early stages. Automatic detection of MA in retinal images is an active area of research due to its application in screening processes for DR which is one of the main reasons of blindness amongst the working-age population. The focus of these works is on the automatic detection of MAs in en face retinal images like fundus color and Fluorescein Angiography (FA). On the other hand, detection of MAs from Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) images has 2 main advantages: first, OCT is a non-invasive imaging technique that does not require injection, therefore is safer. Secondly, because of the proven application of OCT in detection of Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema, and normal cases, thanks to detecting MAs in OCT, extensive information is obtained by using this imaging technique. In this research, the concentration is on the diagnosis of MAs using deep learning in the OCT images which represent in-depth structure of retinal layers. To this end, OCT B-scans should be divided into strips and MA patterns should be searched in the resulted strips. Since we need a dataset comprising OCT image strips with suitable labels and such large labelled datasets are not yet available, we have created it. For this purpose, an exact registration method is utilized to align OCT images with FA photographs. Then, with the help of corresponding FA images, OCT image strips are created from OCT B-scans in four labels, namely MA, normal, abnormal, and vessel. Once the dataset of image strips is prepared, a stacked generalization (stacking) ensemble of four fine-tuned, pre-trained convolutional neural networks is trained to classify the strips of OCT images into the mentioned classes. FA images are used once to create OCT strips for training process and they are no longer needed for subsequent steps. Once the stacking ensemble model is obtained, it will be used to classify the OCT strips in the test process. The results demonstrate that the proposed framework classifies overall OCT image strips and OCT strips containing MAs with accuracy scores of 0.982 and 0.987, respectively.
Ultrasound-guided femoral approach for coronary angiography and interventions in the porcine model
Coronary angiography and percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedural details in swine are similar to those performed to humans, since their heart and coronary anatomy closely resembles. However, only a few detailed descriptions of the procedure are available, containing notable differences. We present a feasible and reproducible protocol for percutaneous coronary interventions in porcine experimental models, utilizing ultrasound-guided femoral approach. Nine female pigs were studied to explore the feasibility of superficial femoral arterial (SFA) access for coronary angiography and provisional PCI, as well as the most suitable guiding coronary catheters and angiographic projections for the above interventions. Experiments were performed under general anesthesia, using ultrasound-guided puncture of the SFA to gain arterial access. The Amplatzer AR1Â® catheter, and the Right Coronary BypassÂ® catheter were used for the selective engagement of the right and the left coronary artery, respectively. Successful arterial access and subsequent cardiac catheterization were performed in all pigs. Only one animal required a second puncture for femoral artery access. None of the 9 animals presented any significant tachycardia or hypotensive episode. One animal developed an access site-related complication following the first catheterization procedure. During follow-up, 100% success of SFA catheterization was achieved using the same ultrasound-guided technique. The ultrasound-guided superficial femoral artery access for coronary angiography and provisional interventions in porcine models is a quick and safe alternative to the carotid artery approach. The RCB and AR1 catheters may be the best choice for the quick and easy selective coronary engagement of the right and left ostia, respectively.
