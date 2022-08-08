ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

South Carolina Senator Demands Book Removal; Threatens Public Library Jobs and Funding

“I’m not trying to ban any books. I’m trying to stop an indoctrination campaign against kids. Any person in this county that has children knows full well what I’m talking about,” said South Carolina Senator Josh Kimball in a press conference held yesterday across the street from Spartanburg County Public Library’s main branch. The senator is demanding libraries remove books he deems inappropriate from their collection or face a loss of funding.
SPARTANBURG, SC
NGU Ranks as Best Private Online College in South Carolina for 2022

With students’ changing demands for alternative education opportunities, online education continues to grow more popular as an option to traditional brick-and-mortar classrooms. Colleges and universities offer online programs designed to match the academic requirements of on-campus degrees with added flexibility, affordability, and convenience. The online technology firm ZDNet.com, recently...
TIGERVILLE, SC
Gov. McMaster sues Biden administration’s OSHA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster, along with the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation (LLR), announced a lawsuit and a motion for a preliminary injunction against the U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The governor’s lawsuit seeks to prohibit OSHA from having...
POLITICS
South Carolina State
South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
AIKEN, SC
South Carolina Still Has Stimulus Money Available For Rental And Utility Help

Are you a South Carolina resident? Do you struggle with your rent or utility bills? Help is available for South Carolinians. The state and power companies are telling citizens not to wait. The federal government sent hundreds of millions of dollars to South Carolina. This money is to help people avoid eviction and light shut-offs. And it got made available since the pandemic caused cash troubles for some residents. (source)
Henry Mcmaster
USDA invests $1 million in two South Carolina healthy feeding projects

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted $1 million in funds to two South Carolina organizations working to improve dietary health and nutrition in their communities. The grants are part of the $8 million available nationwide through the USDA's American Rescue Plan and will be administered through the organization's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
COLUMBIA, SC
‘Nightmare for S.C.’: Graham, McMaster slam Inflation Reduction Act

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster criticized a law Democrats say is designed to address record inflation. The Senate approved the Democrats’ big election-year economic package, known as the “Inflation Reduction Act.”. At a news conference in Columbia Tuesday afternoon,...
COLUMBIA, SC
How to qualify for South Carolina tax rebate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- If you are a South Carolina taxpayer, a rebate check may be headed to your mailbox by the end of the year. In order to qualify for the rebate, you must have filed your 2021 Individual Income Tax return by Oct.17, 2022. State lawmakers approved the rebate in June as they passed […]
INCOME TAX
These are South Carolina’s biggest consumer complaints

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina officials released a list of the most common consumer complaints in the state last year, ranging from vehicle problems to canceled travel plans. According to the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA), the department received 3,977 complaints in 2021. In resolving those complaints, the department recovered or saved South […]
INCOME TAX
Funds for AU Health hailed as a way to boost access to care

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services have approved the “GA-AIDE” proposal to invest more than $300 million into the Grady Health and Augusta University Health systems. Georgia’s Democratic U.S. senators said the money will open up access to quality care for Georgia’s most vulnerable...
AUGUSTA, GA
499 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death last week in Beaufort County

South Carolina reported 15,956 new cases of the coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 9.7% from the previous week. The previous week had 17,662 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. South Carolina ranked fifth among the states where the coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
It Takes 2.7 Full Time Jobs To Pay Rent at Minimum Wage In South Carolina

This is a startling statistic. If you work a minimum wage job in South Carolina you’d have to work 106 per week to afford the average rent. That number comes from the National Low Income Housing Coalition‘s 2022 Out of Reach report. The purpose is to bring awareness to the issue that rent is “out of reach” to many low-income workers across the country.
HOUSE RENT
Tax rebates on the way for eligible South Carolinians

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Revenue announced Wednesday morning nearly one billion dollars in state tax rebates will be issued to eligible South Carolinians before the end of 2022. The rebate is only for those who have filed their 2021 South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns by...
Some South Carolina Republicans pause at abortion ban brink

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some South Carolina lawmakers who oppose abortion are being cautious when it comes to tightening the state’s already restrictive laws even further. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, paving the way for states to enact total bans if they choose to do so.

