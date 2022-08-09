MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Improvements to the drainage system in the Popenoe Run area are in danger of not being completed due to issues between the city of Morgantown and MUB. In June and July of 2021 torrential rains overwhelmed the drainage system and caused damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure. After an investigation of the existing system the city of Morgantown and the Monongalia County commission agreed to allocate $1 million each of American Rescue Plan funds and enter into a partnership with MUB to upgrade the system in hopes of avoiding future flooding.

