LG Display announced a new 97-inch OLED EX TV panel that vibrates to produce 5.1 audio without the help of a built-in speaker. The giant display features LG’s CSO (Cinematic Sound OLED) technology seen previously on devices like this bendable 48-inch OLED panel. CSO uses a thin film exciter applied to the back of the panel to vibrate the display, resulting in audio being generated directly from the OLED without the need for additional speakers. LG Display claims the 5.1 channel system will offer a “cinematic level of immersion,” which is a bold claim considering all the sound will be coming from the TV rather than surround sound speakers placed behind the viewer.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO