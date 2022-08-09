Read full article on original website
The Verge
Meta’s Portal finds new life as a productivity tool
As the corporate world embraces its work-from-home future, Meta is doubling down on turning its line of smart displays into ultimate video calling devices. This week, the company announced its $349 Portal Plus (second-gen) and $199 Portal Go can now do extra work as a second display for your Mac or PC thanks to new support for the Duet Display app.
The Verge
Google is letting some people launch cloud games directly from search results
Friction is the mind-killer when it comes to cloud gaming. You can’t just click a game trailer to instantly be playing a game quite yet. But this week, Google appears to be rolling out a feature that could reduce that friction: if you simply search for the name of a game in Google search, you might be presented with a “Play” button that can instantly launch the title.
The Verge
Microsoft reportedly lays off team focused on winning back consumers
Microsoft is reportedly laying off its team focused on winning back consumers. In 2018 the software giant originally detailed its efforts to win back the non-enterprise customers it let down, forming a Modern Life Experiences team to focus on professional consumers (prosumers). Business Insider now reports that Microsoft is laying off that team, and telling the roughly 200 affected employees to find another position at the company or take severance pay.
The Verge
iRobot’s excellent Roomba i3 EVO is available refurbished for $170 off today
Another Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event has come and gone, leaving behind a flurry of announcements pertaining to foldable phones, wireless earbuds, and the beastly Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Thankfully, there are still plenty of ways to take advantage of Samsung’s ongoing preorder promotions — ahem, see here, here, and here — all of which will be available until the latest batch of Galaxy devices arrive on August 26th. If flagship-level foldables and newfangled Android smartwatches aren’t your thing, though, we’ve got you covered with a smattering of deals.
The Verge
Amazon finally added a good slideshow feature to the Echo Show
Amazon Echo Show smart displays have never been as good as Google's Nest Hub or a dedicated digital photo frame for doing one thing well: showing your pictures. This is because Amazon clutters up the screen with questionably useful info and alternates your pretty pictures with suggestions for the latest Alexa skill you might like to try, a recipe for egg salad, or a news tidbit about a tomato shaped like a duck.
UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War
M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
The Verge
Jabra’s terrific Elite 3 wireless earbuds are just $59.99 today
Times are hard, we get it, which is why today’s deal on Jabra’s budget-friendly Elite 3 wireless earbuds stands out. They may lack the bells and whistles other high-quality buds offer, like multipoint support and active noise cancellation, but these are still among our favorites because they boast great sound quality, long battery life, and extreme comfort even for long periods of time. They also offer other niceties, including an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, the ability to use any earbud independently, and easy-to-use controls.
The Verge
How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Samsung revealed its latest pair of true wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, during its Galaxy Unpacked event earlier today, introducing them alongside the forthcoming Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The second pair of earbuds under the Pro moniker launch on August 26th and are available for preorder starting today for $229.99, a cool $30 more than the price of the original Pros and $80 more than the standard second-edition buds.
The Verge
‘Take that, Elon Musk’: Ford’s CEO takes a swipe at EV rival while announcing solar investment
Ford CEO Jim Farley took a swipe at Tesla CEO Elon Musk Wednesday while announcing a major investment in solar energy. The comment was intended to draw a comparison between Tesla’s long-delayed Cybertruck and Ford’s plug-in pickup, the F-150 Lightning. Farley was speaking at a Ford plant in...
The Verge
Pirates of Khadda Market
Nestled between two hills in Karachi, Pakistan, lies a very different kind of Silicon Valley. Known as Khadda Market, it is one of the many vibrant places that symbolize the city’s charm. From noon to midnight, it is alive with the buzz of crowded restaurants, supplicating panhandlers, weaving motorcycles, and pushy vendors. Many come to Khadda to eat heavenly paratha rolls and biryani on the hoods of their cars.
ASIA・
The Verge
Kirby’s Dream Buffet will feast on the Nintendo Switch very soon
Kirby’s Dream Buffet, the Kirby-flavored Mario Party-like game that will undoubtedly cure our collective depression, has a release date. On August 17th — less than a week away — you and three other friends can roll, eat, and puyo your way to becoming the fattest, happiest Kirby on the block.
The Verge
The Zoom installer let a researcher hack his way to root access on macOS
A security researcher has found a way that an attacker could leverage the macOS version of Zoom to gain access over the entire operating system. Details of the exploit were released in a presentation given by Mac security specialist Patrick Wardle at the Def Con hacking conference in Las Vegas on Friday. Some of the bugs involved have already been fixed by Zoom, but the researcher also presented one unpatched vulnerability that still affects systems now.
The Verge
How to use Flex Mode on the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold
So you’re the proud owner of one of Samsung’s foldables. Look at you, you early adopter! There are obviously a few more ways to use your phone than a typical slab-style phone, and that’s probably why you bought one. Flex Mode is one of those features. That’s...
The Verge
LG Display’s 97-inch OLED panel vibrates to create ‘cinematic’ 5.1 sound
LG Display announced a new 97-inch OLED EX TV panel that vibrates to produce 5.1 audio without the help of a built-in speaker. The giant display features LG’s CSO (Cinematic Sound OLED) technology seen previously on devices like this bendable 48-inch OLED panel. CSO uses a thin film exciter applied to the back of the panel to vibrate the display, resulting in audio being generated directly from the OLED without the need for additional speakers. LG Display claims the 5.1 channel system will offer a “cinematic level of immersion,” which is a bold claim considering all the sound will be coming from the TV rather than surround sound speakers placed behind the viewer.
The Verge
It will cost $220 less to fix a broken Flip 4 or Fold 4 screen
The Flip and Fold turned a corner last year. Previous versions of Samsung’s folding phones were more tech demos than anything — awkward, very expensive, and too fragile for just anyone to consider against a garden-variety slab-style phone. That started to change in August 2021 when Samsung figured out how to waterproof folding phones.
The Verge
Hackers and fraudsters used crypto bridge RenBridge to launder $540 million, says report
Hackers, fraudsters, and others laundered at least $540 million through the cryptocurrency bridge network RenBridge since 2020, according to blockchain analysis group Elliptic. Elliptic researchers published the report today, citing RenBridge as an example of the risks of decentralized cross-chain networks. RenBridge is pitched as a way to easily convert...
The Verge
Samsung’s entry-level Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds with noise cancellation are just $99.99
We’re just a couple days removed from Samsung’s Unpacked event, where it announced two new foldable phones, two new smartwatches, and one new premium set of earbuds — the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. While there are some trade-in deals if you preorder those buds before their release on August 26th, there’s a better deal happening on the similarly named base model.
The Verge
Facebook begins testing default end-to-end encryption on Messenger
Facebook has shared an update on its long-awaited plans to turn on end-to-end encryption (E2EE) by default in its Messenger chat platform, saying it has begun testing the feature for chats “between some people” this week. Facebook currently offers Messenger users the option to turn on E2EE on...
The Verge
The auto industry lost its spectrum fight with the FCC because V2V was always a fantasy
Today, the DC circuit court released its decision, siding with the Federal Communications Commission, on its reallocation of part of the 5.9GHz band. It’s a big win for the FCC and a big loss for the auto industry, which has promised to use the airwaves to improve safety through a technology called “vehicle-to-vehicle” (V2V) or “vehicle-to-everything” (V2X) communication.
The Verge
Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked August 2022: the five biggest announcements
Samsung has just wrapped its latest Galaxy Unpacked event where, as expected, it announced two foldables, new smartwatches, and an update to its Galaxy Buds Pro line. While the company didn’t surprise us too much with what was announced, the updates seem like quality refinements across the board — though, as always, you should wait for full reviews of the products to see if they’re truly meaningful improvements.
