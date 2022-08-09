Read full article on original website
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from CorEnergy Infr Trust CORR. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 5 per share. On Tuesday, CorEnergy Infr Trust will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Reinsurance Group RGA. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 80 per share. On Monday, Reinsurance Group will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 80 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Warner L Baxter, Executive Chairman at Ameren AEE, reported a large insider sell on August 11, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren. The total transaction amounted to $5,032,469.
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Franklin Duration Income FTF. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 6.13 per share. On Friday, Franklin Duration Income will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 6.13 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
NeuroPace, Inc. (NPCE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
NPCE earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
