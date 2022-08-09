Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from CorEnergy Infr Trust CORR. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 5 per share. On Tuesday, CorEnergy Infr Trust will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

