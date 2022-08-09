A comprehensive list of the Bunyavirales replication promoters reveals a unique promoter structure in Nairoviridae differing from other virus families

Read full article on original website
Drinking hydrogen water improves photoreceptor structure and function in retinal degeneration 6 mice
Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a genetically heterogeneous group of inherited retinal disorders involving the progressive dysfunction of photoreceptors and the retinal pigment epithelium, for which there is currently no treatment. The rd6 mouse is a natural model of autosomal recessive retinal degeneration. Given the known contributions of oxidative stress caused by reactive oxygen species (ROS) and selective inhibition of potent ROS peroxynitrite and OHÂ·by H2 gas we have previously demonstrated, we hypothesized that ingestion of H2 water may delay the progression of photoreceptor death in rd6 mice. H2 mice showed significantly higher retinal thickness as compared to controls on optical coherence tomography. Histopathological and morphometric analyses revealed higher thickness of the outer nuclear layer for H2 mice than controls, as well as higher counts of opsin red/green-positive cells. RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) analysis of differentially expressed genes in the H2 group versus control group revealed 1996 genes with significantly different expressions. Gene and pathway ontology analysis showed substantial upregulation of genes responsible for phototransduction in H2 mice. Our results show that drinking water high in H2 (1.2"“1.6Â ppm) had neuroprotective effects and inhibited photoreceptor death in mice, and suggest the potential of H2 for the treatment of RP.
Publisher Correction: A T cell resilience model associated with response to immunotherapy in multiple tumor types
In the version of this article initially published, author Trang Vu's name was shown as Vu Trang. The URL in ref. 12 should have been https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2018.10.024. Further, the top labels in Extended Data Fig. 9a were truncated. The errors have been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Author Correction: Structure basis for inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 by the feline drug GC376
Correction to: Acta Pharmacologica Sinica https://doi.org/10.1038/s41401-022-00929-z, published online 30 June 2022. After publication of our paper, we learned that we have overlooked several relevant GC376-MPro complex structures published previously (Fu et al., Nature Communications 2020, Vuong et al., Nature Communications 2020). Structural comparison reveals a very similar binding mode of our structure with the published structures. In this correction, we have discussed the similarity of these structures and added the references to the paper. We apologize for our oversight during the preparation of the paper.
Genetics follow up after rapid genomic sequencing in intensive care: current practices and recommendations for service delivery
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. The delivery of rapid genomic sequencing (rGS) to critically unwell children in intensive care occurs at a time of immense pressure and stress for parents. Contact with families after result disclosure, particularly after hospital discharge, presents an opportunity to meet their psychological, medical and information needs as they evolve. This study explores the preferences and perspectives of health professionals and parents of genetics follow up after rGS. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 30 parents, seven genetic counsellors (GCs) and four intensive care physicians with experience in rGS. Transcripts were analysed using reflexive thematic analysis. Current practices surrounding genetics follow up after rGS were highly variable, resulting in some families not receiving the ongoing care they needed. Reasons identified by families for wanting follow-up care represented only a subset of those identified by health professionals. While GCs routinely provided their details to allow parents to initiate further contact, this was not always sufficient for follow-up care. Health professionals identified both organisational and psychosocial barriers to conducting follow up. As rGS transforms the diagnostic pathway in rare disease, there is a need for a co-designed, standardised but flexible model for follow-up care with genetics professionals so that families' evolving needs are met.
Pandemic-Scale Phylogenomics Reveals The SARS-CoV-2 Recombination Landscape
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Abstract. Accurate and timely detection of recombinant lineages is...
Will ‘Centaurus’ be the next global coronavirus variant? Indian cases offers clues
The BA.2.75 variant is rising fast in the country, but hospitalization rates are low so far. You have full access to this article via your institution. As countries await the end of COVID-19 surges caused by the variant BA.5, researchers are on the lookout for what will come next. An...
Genetic overlap between mood instability and alcohol-related phenotypes suggests shared biological underpinnings
Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a pervasive and devastating mental illness with high comorbidity rates with other mental disorders. Understanding the genetic architecture of this comorbidity could be improved by focusing on intermediate traits that show positive genetic correlation with the disorders. Thus, we aimed to characterize the shared vs. unique polygenicity of AUD, alcohol consumption (AC) and mood instability (MOOD)Â "“beyond genetic correlation, and boost discovery for jointly-associated loci. Summary statistics for MOOD (a binary measure of the tendency to report frequent mood swings), AC (number of standard drinks over a typical consumption week) and AUD GWASs (Ns"‰>"‰200,000) were analyzed to characterize the cross-phenotype associations between MOOD and AC, MOOD and AUD and AC and AUD. To do so, we used a newly established pipeline that combines (i) the bivariate causal mixture model (MiXeR) to quantify polygenic overlap and (ii) the conjunctional false discovery rate (conjFDR) to discover specific jointly associated genomic loci, which were mapped to genes and biological functions. MOOD was highly polygenic (10.4k single nucleotide polymorphisms, SNPs, SD"‰="‰2k) compared to AC (4.9k SNPs, SD"‰="‰0.6k) and AUD (4.3k SNPs, SD"‰="‰2k). The polygenic overlap of MOOD and AC was twice that of MOOD and AUD (98% vs. 49%), with opposite genetic correlation (âˆ’0.2 vs. 0.23), as confirmed in independent samples. MOOD&AUD associated SNPs were significantly enriched for brain genes, conversely to MOOD&AC. Among 38 jointly associated loci, fifteen were novel for MOOD, AC and AUD. MOOD, AC and AUD were also strongly associated at the phenotypic level. Overall, using multilevel polygenic quantification, joint loci discovery and functional annotation methods, we evidenced that the polygenic overlap between MOOD and AC/AUD implicated partlyÂ shared biological underpinnings, yet, clearly distinct functional patterns between MOOD&AC and MOOD&AUD, suggesting new mechanisms for the comorbidity of AUD with mood disorders.
Every islet matters: improving the impact of human islet research
Detailed characterization of human pancreatic islets is key to elucidating the pathophysiology of all forms of diabetes, especially type 2 diabetes. However, access to human pancreatic islets is limited. Pancreatic tissue for islet retrieval can be obtained from brain-dead organ donors or from individuals undergoing pancreatectomy, often referred to as 'living donors'. Different protocols for human islet procurement can substantially impact islet function. This variability, coupled with heterogeneity between individuals and islets, results in analytical challenges to separate genuine disease pathology or differences between human donors from experimental noise. There are currently no international guidelines for human donor phenotyping, islet procurement and functional characterization. This lack of standardization means that substantial investments from multiple international efforts towards improved understanding of diabetes pathology cannot be fully leveraged. In this Perspective, we overview the status of the field of human islet research, highlight the challenges and propose actions that could accelerate research progress and increase understanding of type 2 diabetes to slow its pandemic spreading.
Correction to: Patterns of genetic diversity and structure of a threatened palm species (Euterpe edulis Arecaceae) from the Brazilian Atlantic Forest
Marcia Flores da Silva FerreiraÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-1541-66341,. Francine Alves Nogueira de AlmeidaÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1633-94771,. In this article the author name Guilherme Bravim Canal was incorrectly written as Guilherme Bravin Canal. The original article has been corrected. Department of Agronomy, Universidade Federal do EspÃrito Santo, Alegre, Brazil. AlÃ©xia...
Dietary intake of beans and risk of disabling dementia: The Circulatory Risk in Communities Study (CIRCS)
European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. To examine whether bean intake (including soybeans) among Japanese adults is associated with risk of disabling dementia severe enough to require care under the national insurance system. Methods. This cohort study involved 3739 individuals aged 40 to 64 years. The participants were...
Identification of novel genes whose expression in adipose tissue affects body fat mass and distribution: an RNA-Seq and Mendelian Randomization study
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Many studies have shown that abdominal adiposity is more strongly related to health risks than peripheral adiposity. However, the underlying pathways are still poorly understood. In this cross-sectional study using data from RNA-sequencing experiments and whole-body MRI scans of 200 participants in the EPIC-Potsdam cohort, our aim was to identify novel genes whose gene expression in subcutaneous adipose tissue has an effect on body fat mass (BFM) and body fat distribution (BFD). The analysis identified 625 genes associated with adiposity, of which 531 encode a known protein and 487 are novel candidate genes for obesity. Enrichment analyses indicated that BFM-associated genes were characterized by their higher than expected involvement in cellular, regulatory and immune system processes, and BFD-associated genes by their involvement in cellular, metabolic, and regulatory processes. Mendelian Randomization analyses suggested that the gene expression of 69 genes was causally related to BFM and BFD. Six genes were replicated in UK Biobank. In this study, we identified novel genes for BFM and BFD that are BFM- and BFD-specific, involved in different molecular processes, and whose up-/downregulated gene expression may causally contribute to obesity.
Effectiveness of third vaccine dose for coronavirus disease 2019 during the Omicron variant pandemic: a prospective observational study in Japan
The administration of a third booster dose of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has progressed worldwide. Since January 2022, Japan has faced a nationwide outbreak caused by the Omicron variant, which occurred simultaneously with the progression of mass vaccination with the third booster dose. Therefore, this study evaluated the effectiveness of the third dose of vaccine by reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test using nasopharyngeal swab samples from adults aged"‰â‰¥"‰18Â years tested after having close contact with COVID-19 cases between January and May 2022. Participants who completed only one dose were excluded from the study. Among the 928 enrolled participants, 139 had never been vaccinated, 609 had completed two doses, 180 had completed three doses before the swab test, and the overall RT-PCR test positivity rate in each group was 48.9%, 46.0%, and 32.2%, respectively. The vaccine effectiveness of the third dose to prevent infection after close contact was approximately 40% (95% confidence interval: 20"“60%), which was the highest at 10"“70Â days after receiving the third dose. In conclusion, the effectiveness of the three-dose mRNA COVID-19 vaccine after close contact during the Omicron outbreak is approximately 40%.
Ubap1 knock-in mice reproduced the phenotype of SPG80
SPG80 is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by a pure type of juvenile-onset hereditary spastic paraplegia and is caused by a heterozygous mutation of the UBAP1 (ubiquitin-associated protein 1) gene. UBAP1 is one of the subunits of the endosomal sorting complex required for transport I and plays a role in endosome sorting by binding to ubiquitin-tagged proteins. In this study, we generated novel Ubap1+/E176Efx23 knock-in mice, in which the SOUBA domain of Ubap1 was completely deleted with the UMA domain being intact, as an animal model of SPG80. The knock-in mice with this heterozygous Ubap1 truncated mutation appeared normal at birth, but they developed progressive hind limb dysfunction several months later. Molecular pathologically, loss of neurons in the spinal cord and accumulation of ubiquitinated proteins were observed in Ubap1+/E176Efx23 knock-in mice. In addition, changes in the distributions of Rab5 and Rab7 in the spinal cord suggest that this mutation in Ubap1 disturbs endosome-mediated vesicular trafficking. This is the first report of a mouse model that reproduces the phenotype of SPG80. Our knock-in mice may provide a clue for understanding the molecular pathogenesis underlying UBAP1-related HSP and screening of therapeutic agents.
Publisher Correction: An Artificial Intelligence-guided signature reveals the shared host immune response in MIS-C and Kawasaki disease
Pediatric Emergency Medicine Kawasaki Disease Research Group,. Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30357-w, published online 16 May 2022. The original version of this Article omitted from the author list the 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th authors Joseph Bocchini (Willis-Knighton Health System, Shreveport, LA), Soumita Das (Department of Pathology, University of California San Diego), Jane C. Burns (Department of Pediatrics, University of California San Diego and the Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego, San Diego, CA) and Debashis Sahoo (Department of Pediatrics, University of California San Diego and the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Jacob's School of Engineering, University of California San Diego). Additionally, the original version of this Article omitted to indicate Jane C. Burns and Debashis Sahoo as co-corresponding authors together with Pradipta Ghosh. The contact information for the corresponding authors of this Article is 'Jane C. Burns, M.D.; Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Director, Kawasaki Disease Research Center, University of California San Diego; 9500 Gilman Dr. MC 0641, La Jolla, CA 92093-0641 Phone: 858-246-0155: Email: jcburns@health.ucsd.edu', 'Debashis Sahoo, Ph.D; Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of California San Diego; 9500 Gilman Drive, MC 0703, Leichtag Building 132; La Jolla, CA 92093-0703 Phone: 858-246-1803: Fax: 858-246-0019: Email: dsahoo@ucsd.edu' and 'Pradipta Ghosh, M.D.; Professor, Departments of Medicine, and Cell and Molecular Medicine, University of California San Diego; 9500 Gilman Drive (MC 0651), George E. Palade Bldg, Rm 232, 239; La Jolla, CA 92093. Phone: 858-822-7633: Fax: 858-822-7636: Email: prghosh@ucsd.edu'. Furthermore, the list of members of the Pediatric Emergency Medicine Kawasaki Disease Research.
Brain injury following mild hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy in neonates"“Ten-year experience in a tertiary perinatal center
We aimed to evaluate abnormal magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) findings in neonates with mild hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE). This was a single-center, retrospective study of mild HIE conducted from 2011 to 2020. Almost all neonates with mild HIE received management targeted to a temperature of 36"‰Â±"‰0.5Â°C for 72"‰h and underwent MRI (135 of 145). We evaluated medical records and assessed amplitude-integrated electroencephalography (aEEG).
Correction: Developing and validating a multivariable prediction model which predicts progression of intermediate to late age-related macular degeneration-the PINNACLE trial protocol
The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in an author name. The correction is to the first name of Hrvoje Bogunovic, currently spelt 'Hvroje'. The authors apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected. Clinical and Experimental Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton,...
Correction: Interaction between laminin-5Î³2 and integrin Î²1 promotes the tumor budding of colorectal cancer via the activation of Yes-associated proteins
When sorting out the original data, the authors noted the representative immunohistochemistry image of integrin Î²1 for the integrin Î²1 group in Fig. 4F was mistakenly uploaded when assembling the figure. Although this does not affect the final conclusion, we are still sorry for our mistake.
Author Correction: Comparative and demographic analysis of orang-utan genomes
Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/nature09687 Published online 26 January 2011. In this Article, we reported genome sequencing data from five Sumatran and five Bornean orang-utans. In re-analysing these data, Banes et al.1 found that eight of the ten samples were mislabelled, and we wish to correct the original publication according to their findings. In addition, Banes et al.1 find that one of the orang-utans that we had labelled as a maleÂ Sumatran is in fact a femaleÂ Tapanuli orang-utan (an orang-utan species that was unknown at the time of publication of our original Article and that was first reported in 2017 (ref. 2)).Â While we here correct the original tables to display theÂ correct names and IDs of the individuals studied, we do not correct the analyses in the original paper since the Tapanuli species was discovered onlyÂ after we had concluded our study. We refer the reader to Banes et al.1Â for further information.
Publisher Correction: Cardiac disruption of SDHAF4-mediated mitochondrial complex II assembly promotes dilated cardiomyopathy
The original version of this Article omitted from the author list the 17th author Feng Gao, who is from the Key Laboratory of Aerospace Medicine of the Ministry of Education, School of Aerospace Medicine, Fourth Military Medical University, Xi'an, 710032, China. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Matters Arising: Food Compass novelty and NOVA category assignments
Arising from D. Mozaffarian et al. Nature Food https://doi.org/10.1038/s43016-021-00381-y (2021) Your institute does not have access to this article. Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. $29.99. monthly. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for 1 year. $119.00. only $9.92 per issue. All prices...
