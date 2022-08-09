Read full article on original website
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
The FBI is not the Gestapo despite what some shrill Republicans claim | Letters
During an unprecedented two Senate impeachment trials of President Donald Trump for what I believe was obvious criminal behavior, our two senators and all but a handful of their Republican colleagues refused to vote to convict him. In both Senate trials, most GOP senators embraced their leadership’s copout that Trump’s deeds “were a matter for the justice system, and should be addressed there.” Trump would not go scot free, they implied, and seemed to assure. Well, now we see the truth about them. As our justice system tries to deliver to our nation the justice that the GOP refused to impose via impeachment, that same GOP now attacks our FBI and Department of Justice as like “the Gestapo,” “corrupt,” “planting evidence” and essentially criminal in their intentions and methods. They are hysterically shrill in doing so. They regard their cult leader as above the law, and they are committed to no accountability for his and their own gross misconduct, possibly even including the stealing of top secret nuclear documents. In my view, our own national security now depends upon excluding the GOP from government.
