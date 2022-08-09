Read full article on original website
Related
norfolkneradio.com
Dean of Nebraska Extension shares vision, relationship with ag producers
The Dean of Nebraska Extension spoke with Brownfield about the organization’s future of providing expertise and helping communities connect with one another. Dr. Charles Stoltenow says extension has a few goals for the future under his leadership. "There are three goals that we want to have in these relationships....
norfolkneradio.com
Nebraska State Trooper talks back to school safety
It’s back to school season, which means morning and afternoon streets will be much more populated. Nebraska State Trooper Sergeant Ben Brakenhoff warned that there are more kids, more traffic, and more opportunities for accidents this time of year, so it's an adjustment period drivers will have to get used to.
norfolkneradio.com
Masketnthine, Willow Creek Reservoirs issued health alerts
The state of Nebraska issued a health alert for two local reservoirs for having toxic blue-green algae. Samples were taken from Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County. Both reservoirs measured above the 8 parts per billion threshold of total mirocystin (micro-SIS-tin), a toxin released by certain strains of the algae.
norfolkneradio.com
NPPD president appoints new VP of Customer Service and External Affairs
COLUMBUS – Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) President and CEO Tom Kent recently announced changes in two executive leadership positions at the district. As current Vice President of Customer Services and Chief Customer Officer Ken Curry transitions toward retirement, he will move into the role of Special Assistant to the President and CEO.
Comments / 0