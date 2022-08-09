Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants In Beautiful Dripping Springs, Texas
Less than a 25-minute car ride from downtown Austin, Dripping Springs, Texas, is a nice escape from the hustle and bustle of the busy city that seems to never end. This small hill country town draws visitors in mainly for its serene location, outdoor attractions, wineries, and weddings — yes, weddings. Given the title of “Official Wedding Captial Of Texas” in 2015, there’s been new growth in every direction, so you can bet that the food scene is rich and plentiful in Dripping Springs.
This Wild Rustic Barndominium Is A Deer Lover’s Dream In San Marcos, Texas
At first glance this property looks like a blast from the past, but when you peel back the layers you will see a home that was built in 2013 and made to look this way. There are just so many windows, and when you look outside there is actually something to see. It looks like it was designed to be a place to look outside of, more than it is about creature comforts.
KXAN
Want $1,000? Join the treasure hunt happening in Austin Saturday
AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt is making its way to Austin! On Saturday, Austinites will have the chance to participate in the free event and find a coin worth $1,000. Organizers said the game was its third event—with the first two stops being in Los Vegas...
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop.
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
Louisiana-based supermarket brings homemade gumbo to New Braunfels
A little bit of Louisiana will be in the Texas Hill Country
treksplorer.com
10 Best Day Trips from Austin, Texas
Looking to get off the beaten path on your visit to Austin, Texas? Fill your itinerary with some of the best day trips from Austin. With natural beauty, history, culture, and even wineries abound, you’ll find a lot to love around Texas’s capital city. Within a short drive...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Texas
There is no doubt that Texas is very rich in history and has a lot to offer. No matter what your definition of a perfect vacation is, you will most definitely be able to have it in Texas because there is something for everybody here. On top of that, people are friendly and welcoming and the food is absolutely delicious. There is no reason why you should not visit Texas if you haven't already. If you have already been to Texas before or you happen to live here, but you are looking for new, exciting places to explore, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Texas that are definitely worth your time. And if you have never visited Texas before, these places are an excellent start.
Gardening 101: Crape Myrtles
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Despite being native to China and Korea, the Crape Myrtle is the official shrub of Texas.You can hardly walk down a street in this area without seeing one in someone's yard or in a municipal planting. They come in a range of colors and sizes and, when in full bloom during the hot summer months, are a visual force to be reckoned with. I'm a big fan and so are many area municipalities, several of them co-claiming the crown as the "Crape Myrtle Capitol of Texas" (McKinney, Waxahachie and Burleson just to name a few).Once established, these trees...
Austin Chronicle
Who the Hell Is TVHeadATX?
TVHead’s bold work can be found all over the city, his wheat-pasted posters and ubiquitous stickers pulling public eyes to walls and utility poles and traffic signal boxes throughout our rapidly metastasizing urban core. The art’s central image: a business-suited citizen with a big old-fashioned cathode-ray-tube of a television...
Wicked San Antonio Home for Sale That Comes With Underground Natural Cavern
You truly haven't lived in Texas unless you've been to Natural Bridge Caverns. I recall my school taking us yearly and each time was such an amazing experience. Well, you don't need a trip to Natural Bridge Caverns to check out some awe-inspiring underground creations. All you need to do...
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
CBS Austin
Recycle right! Check out these tips from Austin Resource Recovery to make the best impact
Recycling is an important step in helping our planet, but there are a few recycling do's and don'ts that some might not be aware of. Memi Cardenas from the City of Austin Resource Recovery joined us on the patio to share how we can recycle the right way. Follow us...
intheknow.com
The Texas Geodome provides stunning views of Lake Travis
If you want to experience the perfect blend of breathtaking architecture and stunning nature, you need to stay at the Texas Geodome for your next vacation!. Run by owners Daniel and Anne Nguyen, the Texas Geodome is Located on Lake Travis in Volente, Texas, and it’s the perfect vacation home for renters looking to unwind in a one-of-a-kind space tucked away in a vast, natural setting.
Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?
Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
roundtherocktx.com
Live Music this Weekend in Round Rock
LIVE MUSIC IN ROUND ROCK: Lots of choices for your weekend listening pleasure!. 5:30 Steve Valentine, The American Legion, George Johns Post 447 (every Thursday) 8:30 Open Jam with Mojo, Roadhouse Bar (weekly Thursdays) 6p Live piano music, Double Cut Steak House. 7p Fabulous Jacks, Alcove Cantina. 8p David Touchton,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fried Food Finalists and More at This Year's State Fair of Texas
The State Fair of Texas announced the 10 finalists for the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards on Wednesday morning. Thirty-six semifinalists competed for best taste in the savory or sweet categories, and all the dishes are going head-to-head for most creative. The State Fair started awarding the Big Tex statues...
Austin residents share their 9 best hacks for free things in the city
Free parking, free paint, free plumbing.
KWTX
Finalists named for H-E-B Quest for Texas Best 2022
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KCBD) - H-E-B has released a list of its top 10 contestants who will present their products for judging at the Dallas Fair Park on Aug. 24. There were 564 products submitted by over 500 Texans for this year’s Quest for the Best competition, from spicy Harissa to hand soap. A panel of judges selected by H-E-B will determine four winning products, with the Grand Prize winner taking home $25,000 and the title of “Texas Best.” Additional cash prizes of $20,000, $15,000, and $10,000 will be awarded to the first, second, and third place winners.
matadornetwork.com
8 Texas Hill Country Glamping Sites Where You Can Experience the Outdoors in Luxury
There’s something about travel that just seems to pull at us, a desire to explore new places and experience different adventures. The draw of Texas Hill Country is strong, lulling millions of visitors each year with a promise to return peace to our combustible lives. Glamping is an interwoven...
