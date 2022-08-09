Read full article on original website
WOWO News
Allen County Commissioners give jail update
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Commissioners gave an update an efforts to improve jail conditions Friday. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that Commissioner Nelson Peters began the update by apologizing for the speed that they moved in proposing the new jail near Paulding and Adams Center. After public comments, Peters said the last thing that they wanted to do was to build a new jail. He also said that the long-term solution to meet the federal judge’s order left them with no alternative but to build a new jail.
fortwaynesnbc.com
News conference against proposed southeast side jail set for Wednesday afternoon
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Local organizations have planned a news conference Wednesday afternoon to voice concerns about Allen County Commissioners’ proposal to build a new jail on the southeast side of town. The Help Not Handcuffs Coalition and ChangeMakers Fort Wayne are holding the ‘“No...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Unacceptable: Southeast side leaders react to proposed new jail location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - There is more push back against a proposed Allen County Jail location in southeast Fort Wayne. Opponents gathered Wednesday to launch a new campaign to help their fight during rally took place at Citizens Square. Dozens showed up for a news conference...
Times-Union Newspaper
Mayor States U.S. 30 Project Years Away From The Design Phase
It’ll be years before the U.S. 30 freeway - or limited access highway - through Kosciusko County gets to an engineering design phase, but that hasn’t stopped the rumors from saying it’s already done. Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer addressed those rumors Thursday afternoon after getting several inquiries...
WOWO News
Paramedic Shortage Continuing To Be An Issue In Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A shortage of paramedics continues to plague Northeast Indiana. Three River’s Ambulance Authority continues to grapple with a paramedic shortage in Fort Wayne. The authority tells our partners in news at ABC21 that they are working towards some solutions in the future hoping to bring relief to their paramedics. TRAA Executive Director Joel Benz reported the latest numbers at their board meeting Tuesday night.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Noble county debating solar farm ordinance
Albion, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Should counties restrict how much land can be used for solar farms?. That’s the debate in Noble county right now, with passionate voices on both sides. Right now, if you’d like to install solar panels for your home or business, you’re in...
963xke.com
U.S. 6 to close for railroad crossing construction
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – The Indiana Department of Transportation says that a portion of U.S. 6 in Butler will close for railroad crossing reconstruction between Maple Street and C.R. 28. Norfolk Southern is scheduled to start the work on or after August 15, with work expected to last...
WANE-TV
New shell building going up near airport
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new shell building is being built just north of Fort Wayne International Airport. A groundbreaking will be held Tuesday to celebrate to launch of construction of a $5.4 million facility at 4455 Airway Ave. As a shell building, a prospective tenant can lease...
WANE-TV
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live nationwide
INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
How Fort Wayne, Indiana Is Courting VW To Build New Scouts in the Home of the Original
Ryan DuVall of Harvester HomecingScout CEO Scott Keogh visited the area last weekend and even spoke with city officials at an IH truck festival.
WNDU
INDOT investing $250 million into road projects in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Could a bypass be in Bristol’s future?. Preliminary discussions are underway according to INDOT’s Brad McNair. “Originally, we were looking at doing a pavement replacement project on State Road 120, and State Road 15,” McNair said. “The town of Bristol, Elkhart County, and MACOG have engaged us in looking at alternatives to re-route State Road 15 to avoid that heavy truck traffic downtown.”
Times-Union Newspaper
City Deals With 2 Dilapidated Buildings Owned By Same Person
Those were the first words from a woman last week when she was approached and asked about the dilapidated four-unit apartment building at 500 Chinworth Drive in Warsaw. The neighbor said the building near her residence has gone downhill in the past year with police calls, drug use and a continuous flow of new people in and out of the building.
Inside Indiana Business
Holcomb calls special election to fill Walorski’s seat
Governor Eric Holcomb has signed an executive order calling a special election in the 2nd Congressional District. The special election will be held to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Republican Jackie Walorski, who represented the 2nd District since 2013. On August 3, Walorski and three other...
What you need to know: Fort Wayne City Utilities updating water meters
If you haven't already, you'll receive a letter from Fort Wayne City Utilities sometime over the next year about scheduling an appointment to have your water meter replaced.
hoosieragtoday.com
4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair
The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
WANE-TV
School lunch prices: Better to pack or buy?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Students are headed back to school, and that has left parents with decisions on how to shave back to school costs. One of those decisions is whether or not to pack a lunch for their children. Last year this wasn’t an issue as the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Plans announced for Fort Wayne winery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The city that is flush with breweries will now be getting its first official winery. Vinland Reserve Winery announced on Facebook that they will be opening up shop on the city’s north side. Officials say it will be located on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold Roads, and plan to open in 2023.
WANE-TV
Railroad work forces week-long closure of US 6 in Butler
BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of U.S. 6 in Butler will be closed next week to allow for crews to reconstruct a railroad crossing. U.S. 6 will be closed between Maple Street and C.R. 28 starting Monday. The work is expected to take a week, INDOT said. Drivers...
wbiw.com
Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana
INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
Daily Standard
Area steer sets state record
COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
