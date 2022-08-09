Read full article on original website
Google: Blame Apple for blurry photos and broken smartphone group chat
Google has launched a social media campaign that attempts to shame Apple into adopting RCS for Messages. RCS is the successor to SMS and MMS on Android but it's unlikely Apple will adopt it in iOS. Google has launched the "Get the Message" campaign on its Android website, replete with...
How to set a reminder in Slack with the help of Slackbot
Slack is the go-to collaboration tool for the majority of teams across the globe. One reason for that is the sheer number of features the platform has to offer. Included with every Slack account is a handy tool called Slackbot, which is a built-in digital assistant that hangs out in Slack, waiting for commands to help you find or create something you need.
How to collaborate with an Apple Pages document via iCloud
I use Apple Pages when collaborating on fiction with my editor and publisher. Not only does Apple Pages make it easy to work through edits, but it's also a very reliable tool for the task. In my years of working with Pages (collaborating on full-length novels), I've not once experienced a problem. And given how easy it is to enable the collaboration feature, I find this to be a tool that anyone can use for their collaborative efforts.
Google wants to make Linux kernel flaws harder to exploit
Google says it uses Linux in "almost everything" from Chromebooks to the cloud. Now it is increasing its rewards for security researchers who can spot flaws in the open-source operating system. Since 2020, Google has run an open-source Kubernetes-based Capture-the-Flag (CTF) project called kCTF which allows researchers to connect to...
Amazon's Alexa scientists demonstrate bigger AI isn't always better
Two threads of research strongly dominate machine learning these days: making programs more general in their approach (to handle any potential task) and making them bigger. The biggest neural nets, as measured by their parameters or "weights," are clocking in at over half a trillion weights. Models such as Google's Pathways Language Model, or PaLM, and Nvidia and Microsoft's Megatron-Turing NLG 530B are among the biggest, with 540 billion and 530 billion parameters, respectively. The more parameters a program has, in general, the greater the amount of computing power it consumes to train, and also to run for making predictions, what's called inference.
Need a password manager? Get Dashlane Premium for 3 months for just $1
With the influx of hackers and malware, keeping track of passwords can get very confusing. After all, where one might require at least eight characters, symbols, and numbers, another site may have a completely different set of standards for building a unique passcode. If you want an easy way to keep track of your passwords, Dashlane is here to help. Even better, right now, with a special code, you can get three months of their premium subscription for only $1.
Improved Flex Mode, Taskbar turns Samsung's new foldables into mini laptops
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold phones are most notable for their ability to fold down the middle like a notebook. The phone's folding ability gives consumers a larger screen while still being the size of a normal handset when folded. To spice things up, Samsung's newest release of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with two usability upgrades: an improved Flex Mode and a new taskbar, both of which turn the portable 2-in-1 device into a miniature laptop.
Microsoft makes its 3D emoji library available on GitHub and Figma
Microsoft is making almost all of its refreshed 3D emojis available to customers to build with and on by putting them on GitHub and Figma starting today, August 10. The emojis will be fully customizable through vector files and available across all frameworks, officials said. Microsoft is taking this step in the name of the "democratization of creator experiences."
Hackers are still using these old security flaws in Microsoft Office. Make sure you've patched them
Cyber criminals are exploiting security vulnerabilities in Microsoft Office which have been known about for years to infect PCs with malware in attacks which demonstrate the importance of applying cybersecurity updates. As detailed by cybersecurity researchers at Fortinet, cyber criminals are taking advantage of the unpatched security flaws to deliver...
Does Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 Microsoft partnership mean the end of the Surface Duo?
At its Samsung Unpacked event Tuesday, Samsung made a case that its new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone is not only the social media-dominating, multitasking powerhouse that everyone expects foldable phones to be, it's also the ultracapable productivity smartphone that Microsoft has spent several years trying (and mostly failing) to nail down with its Surface Duo line. Interestingly, it did this with the help of Microsoft itself.
The 5 best smart notebooks: Digitize your school notes
A notebook is an essential item for any student. It contains your to-do lists, class notes, calendar, and random reminders. If you're still old-school and like the feeling of putting pen to paper but still appreciate technology, a smart notebook is the perfect hybrid option. We've rounded up the best...
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Motorola Razr 2022: Preorder the Flip or wait for the Razr?
The foldable smartphone market is still a relative infant compared with the more mundane, glass-rectangle smartphone market. In that relatively short lifetime, Samsung has dominated the foldables space, particularly in the US, where Chinese smartphone makers like Huawei and Honor are banned. However, there's been one standout competitor across these first few generations, and it bears a familiar name for those of us who remember when flip phones were a thing the first time around. The company is Motorola, and the phone is its revived Razr foldable smartphone.
Facebook is testing end-to-end encryption for all Messenger chats
Meta's Facebook is trialling new security and privacy features for Messenger. Meta has started to test end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) chat as a default for Messenger chats and, as a companion to it, launched a new online E2EE storage service dubbed Secure Storage for backing up chat histories. It's also going...
How to pre-order Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and all the best deals
Those who have been (im)patiently waiting for Samsung to drop the next in the Buds line have something to look forward to starting today. During Samsung Unpacked, Samsung announced the latest model of earbuds: the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. What are the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and what features...
Donate to charity by purchasing the App Store's top scanning app
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Modern smartphones can be a blessing or a curse depending on how you use them. On one hand, social media and games can kill your productivity. But if you use your phone wisely, it could actually turn into a valuable learning tool, especially if you use it to learn new skills or streamline everyday tasks.
Adventures in laser cutting: Solving a Glowforge sizing conundrum
It's interesting how people perceive you when all they know is what they read on ZDNet or see on YouTube. Somehow, I apparently give off the impression that I know what I'm doing when it comes to some of my build projects. And, yes, sometimes I do. But more often than not, I get just as stuck and flummoxed as anyone.
Amazon slices the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to $249
If you're looking for a new tablet for yourself or a device suitable for students going back to school, Amazon has a deal you will not want to miss. Tablets can be a great go-between for smartphones and laptops. They normally offer larger screens than our handsets and enough power to comfortably run apps that wouldn't work well on small displays -- and vendors have trimmed their design down to make them very portable and suitable for both work and entertainment. When it comes to students, they can use tablets to access email, online educational platforms, and complete assignments.
Your iPhone's deleted voicemails aren't actually deleted. Here's why and how to delete them for good
My voicemail is filled with automated message reminders, bum dials, and spam messages which are irrelevant to my daily life. Listening to and deleting these messages is not something I do often, but it can be helpful to prevent the dreaded "Mailbox is full" communication that incoming callers sometimes get.
Microsoft adjusts its consumer-strategy priorities (yet again)
According to a Business Insider report, Microsoft has eliminated as many as 200 jobs by shutting down its Modern Life Experience (MLX) team, which was focused on a number of consumer-facing products and services. The MLX team oversaw the Mile IQ, Money in Excel and Family Safety brands. (Based on...
How to update Linux Mint to Mint 21
As far as I'm concerned, Linux Mint is the best desktop around. Note, I didn't say best Linux desktop, I said desktop, and I mean it. Why? Because its Cinnamon interface is easy to learn and use. It runs quickly on PCs that would choke on Windows 11. And it's fast, secure, and works well. However, upgrading from one major release to another? That's not so easy. But you can do it if you follow these step-by-step instructions.
