FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman was an assistant at Arkansas from 2013-2015 before leaving to take a job at Georgia under Kirby Smart. He stayed at Georgia until after the 2019 season when he accepted the head coaching job at Arkansas. While Georgia and Arkansas are just two of the seven Power 5 schools he has coached it’s easy to see Smart influenced a lot of what he does today that has made him successful with the Hogs. Pittman is 12-11 as head coach at Arkansas including a 2020 season that included an all-SEC schedule.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 23 HOURS AGO