Gravette, AR

nwahomepage.com

Decatur High School remodels gym

Fayetteville Public Schools ready for safe school …. Springdale Chamber Teacher Appreciation event kicks …. Washington County Veteran Service Office hosting …. Bikes to be raffled at Oakdale Middle School open …
DECATUR, AR
nwahomepage.com

Sam Pittman Prefers to Build Team With HS Recruits

FAYETTEVILLE — The Class of 2023 at Arkansas has 23 commitments with all being from the high school ranks. In the day and age of transfer portal some schools have signed as many as nearly 20 transfers. Sam Pittman talked about his philosophy on that Thursday when he met with the media.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Gravette Day, Elkfest, and more

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. The 129th Gravette Day festival will take place on Saturday. Most of the event takes place at Kindley Park. You can celebrate the founding of Gravette with a parade, pageants, a car show, games, food trucks, vendors, and more. The day begins with the pancake breakfast starting at 6:30 a.m. and then the 5k is at 8 a.m.
GRAVETTE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Dog Friendly Businesses in Fayetteville, AR

There are 44 pet friendly restaurants in Fayetteville that welcome dogs at their outdoor tables. Need help to decide where to eat? Here’s a detailed description of each restaurant, along with pictures and reviews from other dog owners. Coming from out of town? Get a discounted rate on pet friendly hotels in Fayetteville. Bone appetit!
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Pittman Better Head Coach Because of Smart

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman was an assistant at Arkansas from 2013-2015 before leaving to take a job at Georgia under Kirby Smart. He stayed at Georgia until after the 2019 season when he accepted the head coaching job at Arkansas. While Georgia and Arkansas are just two of the seven Power 5 schools he has coached it’s easy to see Smart influenced a lot of what he does today that has made him successful with the Hogs. Pittman is 12-11 as head coach at Arkansas including a 2020 season that included an all-SEC schedule.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas to Win Less Than 7.5 Games?

FAYETTEVILLE — Bleacher Report has projected the betting odds for win-loss totals of some football teams including Arkansas. The Razorbacks fresh off a 9-4 season that saw them defeat Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl. They were picked by the SEC Media to finish third in the SEC West last month at Media Days.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Kenny Guiton Impressed With 3 Freshmen WRs

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has three freshmen wide receivers and Kenny Guiton is impressed with each. The freshmen are Fayetteville’s Isaiah Sategna, Clarendon’s Quincey McAdoo and Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb’s Sam Mbake. McAdoo was on campus in the spring while Sategna and Mbake enrolled this summer. Sategna...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Swim Brothers, ‘Labyrinth’ movie night

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Woman Run, the statewide initiative, is hosting a conversation with the entrepreneurs – founders of FemHealth. The purpose is to empower other female entrepreneurs. It all goes down starting with a happy hour at 5:30 p.m. and programming runs from 6:15-7 p.m. The event is free with registration.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hudson Clark in Mix to Start at Cornerback

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior Hudson Clark and the Razorbacks will put on full pads for the first time today as they continue to prepare for the 2022 season. Clark, 6-2, 183, was originally a preferred walk-on from Highland Park (Texas), but earned a scholarship for his three-interception performance against Ole Miss in 2020. In 2021, Clark played in 12 games with four starts. He had 22 tackles, one for loss and a pass breakup. Clark is one of four cornerbacks Dominique Bowman said Monday was competing for a starting spot. Clark just wants to help the Razorbacks anyway he can.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Kenny Guiton and the WR battle

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) Fall camp is underway, and it’s a fresh slate for the Arkansas Razorbacks. A clean start which is stirring new opportunities in the wide receiver room. “This year is going to be great, not just for me, just for the whole team, especially the offense. I...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Sam Pittman Pleased With Progress of Wide Receivers

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman and everyone else had questions about wide receiver when fall practice started, but due to the emergence of two players not here in the spring plus one who was showing vast potential the position is considered a strength now. Pittman knew Jadon Haselwood, Ketron Jackson...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Learn about all the ‘Hound Hangouts’ in NWA

We have a new segment we are debuting on Good Day NWA! Today we’re introducing to you “Hound Hangouts” sponsored by Lighting Emporium that will aim to highlight all the great, pet-friendly areas you can take your furry friend for an enjoyable time out!. Watch as Jason...
BENTONVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Baton twirler Savannah Miller talks winning gold medal

We’re excited to welcome former University of Arkansas feature twirler, Savannah Miller, back to the show!. She is fresh off her trip overseas where she won gold in a world competition. Watch as she joins Good Day to tell us about being the first U.S. woman to win gold...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Dog Friendly Businesses in Bentonville, AR

There are 21 pet friendly restaurants in Bentonville that welcome dogs at their outdoor tables. Need help to decide where to eat? Here’s a detailed description of each restaurant, along with pictures and reviews from other dog owners. Coming from out of town? Get a discounted rate on pet friendly hotels in Bentonville. Bone appetit!
BENTONVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hellzapoppin Circus takes over Dickson Street

Happening this weekend one of a kind show is taking the stage at a staple on Dickson Street. Watch as we sit down with half-man and stuntman Short E. Dangerously to get all the details on the “Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow.”. He gives us a sneak peek at some performances...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

