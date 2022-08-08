Read full article on original website
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
David Webb named as Co-Emcee for DDS4Vets Annual GalaK2 Photo MarketingJensen Beach, FL
The gas price ranges from $3.49 to $3.89 in Vero Beach,Florida as of August 9. Find the cheapest station near you.
Gasoline prices just hit the highest level since 2008, making the national average for a regular gallon of gas $4.065, according to AAA. In some areas, prices are much higher. Here's a list of stations and their prices from low to high near you. In Vero Beach,Florida, the gas price ranges from $3.49 to $3.89.
850wftl.com
Accident in Vero Beach leaves a motorcyclist dead
(INDIAN RIVER, Florida)– An accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV has left one man dead over the weekend, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The collision happened on Saturday, around 9:15 p.m. by the 6100 block of State Road 60, west of the Indian River Commons shopping area entrance.
wild941.com
Body Parts Found Sticking Out Of Sand On Florida Beach
A tragic scene unfolded on a Florida beach Monday. According to deputies, someone noticed body parts sticking out of the sand. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 35-year-old man was found buried in the sand. As you can imagine, it was probably a hectic scene with beachgoers frantically calling 911 for help.
treasurecoast.com
Village of Port Salerno
Port Salerno was in 1894 under another name and finally incorporated in 1921. It was named after immigrants from the Italian town of Salerno who settled in the area in the early 1900s. Industry in the area centered on fishing and pineapple farms. In the 1930s the shark industry was...
Dead man found buried in sand on South Florida beach
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said that a man found dead on the beach and buried in sand was likely the victim of a tragic accident. A person walking along Rock Beach called deputies on Monday after seeing feet sticking out of the sand, WPTV reported. “It was an...
cbs12.com
Emergency services respond to house fire in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Police Department and fire rescue services are responding to a house fire, according to the department's Facebook page. According to the post, all occupants were safely evacuated and there are no reports of injuries. The fire is on 19th Street and...
veronews.com
3 displaced after house fire in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH — Two men, a woman and two cats were displaced after a fire ignited Tuesday at a residence, according to fire rescue crews. No injuries were reported, Indian River County Fire Rescue Bureau Chief Richard Marini said. Police and fire rescue crews were dispatched to the blaze...
sebastiandaily.com
Tropical wave less favorable for gradual development
A tropical wave is still producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the Atlantic Ocean, and environmental conditions are forecast to become less favorable by this weekend. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said gradual development is still possible during the next few days, but nothing more than a tropical wave. Next...
Local developer eyes Brevard County project with homes, shops
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Winter Park-based Surrey Homes LLC has 118 acres under contract in Brevard County near the Mims area, the homebuilder’s latest move on the Space Coast.
moneytalksnews.com
10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Predicted to Decline the Most
People looking to buy a home may be frustrated by two recent trends, leaving them unsure of the best time to pull the trigger. Just as the price of homes in many areas has started to cool off, mortgage rates have spiked — the rate on a 30-year mortgage has doubled since the beginning of the year, as we recently reported. So do you buy now or wait to see if interest rates come down before prices go back up? Right about now, a crystal ball would help.
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie County
St. Lucie County, FL (August 8, 2022) –St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity is one of more than 230 Habitat for Humanity affiliates awarded a grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation as part of its nationwide initiative to help low to moderate-income families build and improve their homes across the U.S.
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to launch 'Operation Look Both Ways'
Sheriff Ken Mascara announced Wednesday that the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office will conduct high-visibility education and enforcement operations in areas with high traffic crashes.
click orlando
Florida man killed when beach dune collapses on him as he was trying to record sunrise
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – A 35-year-old Stuart man whose body was found on Hutchinson Island likely died when a beach dune collapsed on him, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, an early morning beachgoer called for help after finding part of a...
They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
New program helps Port St. Lucie residents find affordable housing
We're told home ownership is part of the American dream, however, today's housing market makes it feel more like a pipe dream for many.
southfloridaweekend.com
Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza opens its doors in Tequesta
TEQUESTA, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - There’s a new pizza spot to try in the Jupiter area! Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza opened its doors in Tequesta this August. The restaurant is the southernmost location for the New England-based pizzeria. “It’s thin crust, crunchy, when you take it out,...
“Taste Like Chicken” Florida Man In Country Illegally Arrested After Retrieving ATM Skimmer, Kicking K9
A Florida sheriff is questioning when criminals going to learn that their county is not the place you want to commit a crime and it’s certainly not the place you want to kick a law enforcement K-9. Deputies say in Brevard County on Friday night,
spacecoastdaily.com
10-Year Old Mixed Breed Dog ‘Lady’ Featured on K-9 Junny’s Dating Site
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – 10-year-old mixed breed dog Lady has been chosen as the newest animal featured on K-9 Junny’s dating site ‘Tender’. Lady is looking for a forever family. She likes the fine squeakies of life and enjoys treats in moderation. She likes long walks...
