ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Orlando, FL
Society
Orlando, FL
Government
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
wogx.com

In wake of Uvalde, Florida agencies beefing up school security

ORLANDO, Fla. - School safety is a major concern for parents in Central Florida following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Authorities in Orange County have detailed their plans to keep schools safe just as classes resume on Wednesday. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office announced that its school resource deputies...
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Linus Rent#Linus Realestate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
wogx.com

Video: Father kicked off Frontier plane from Orlando for letting child sit on lap during take-off

Video: Father kicked off Frontier plane from Orlando for letting child sit on lap during take-off A father and his 2-year-old daughter were removed from a Frontier Airlines flight traveling from Orlando, Florida, to Atlanta, Georgia after the crying child wanted to sit on his lap during take-off, which the airline says is an FAA violation. (Credit: Chrisean Rose on Instagram)
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Video: Florida mother holding baby robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman who was holding her baby was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight as her other young child stood nearby Tuesday, according to deputies. The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. on S Orange Blossom Trail off Holden Avenue, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in an arrest report.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Florida woman accused of drowning pet Chihuahua in swimming pool

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A woman has been accused of drowning her pet Chihuahua and authorities said it was caught on camera. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivy described 32-year-old Erica Black as a "despicable dog drowner." Investigators said the woman was caught on camera drowning her own Chihuahua in a swimming pool in October 2021.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Florida woman rescued after car crashes into country club swimming pool

Decades after leaving the Coast Guard, a Lakeland man used his life-saving skills to safely pull a woman from a sinking car after police say she mistook the gas pedal for the brake and drove her car into a swimming pool Wednesday morning. Investigators said the SUV went over a curb, through a fence and then into the pool at Sandpipers Golf and Country Club on Grouse Drive.
LAKELAND, FL
wogx.com

Watch: Disney's Magic Kingdom transforms overnight with fall decor

ORLANDO, Fla. - Fall has arrived at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom!. The theme park resort shared some video of the overnight transformation, turning Main Street U.S.A into a festive autumn delight! Pumpkins, garland and foliage now decorate the park, ready to kick off the fall season. But fans may notice something different this year.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy