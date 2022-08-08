Several Arkansas targets are found on the updated Top247 rankings, which were released Wednesday morning by 247Sports. Getting the bad news out of the way first, the Razorbacks did see their only 2024 commitment, running back Braylen Russell, fall out of the Top247 after previously holding the final spot in April's list. Other Arkansas targets who fell from the Top247 include safety Ka'Davion Dotson, who has visited multiple times, and quarterback Josh Flowers, who added an offer in May and visited a couple of weeks later.

12 HOURS AGO