Fayetteville, AR

247Sports

Arkansas Targets in Updated Top247 for 2024

Several Arkansas targets are found on the updated Top247 rankings, which were released Wednesday morning by 247Sports. Getting the bad news out of the way first, the Razorbacks did see their only 2024 commitment, running back Braylen Russell, fall out of the Top247 after previously holding the final spot in April's list. Other Arkansas targets who fell from the Top247 include safety Ka'Davion Dotson, who has visited multiple times, and quarterback Josh Flowers, who added an offer in May and visited a couple of weeks later.
nwahomepage.com

Kenny Guiton and the WR battle

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) Fall camp is underway, and it’s a fresh slate for the Arkansas Razorbacks. A clean start which is stirring new opportunities in the wide receiver room. “This year is going to be great, not just for me, just for the whole team, especially the offense. I...
okwnews.com

Arkansas-Oklahoma MBB Ticket Information

FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas and Oklahoma men’s basketball programs will meet in game two of the Crimson & Cardinal Classic on Saturday – Dec. 10 in Tulsa’s BOK Center. Current Arkansas men’s basketball season ticket holders and Razorback Foundation members will have an exclusive opportunity starting Aug. 9 to request tickets for the contest.
nwahomepage.com

Cornerbacks Coach Dominique Bowman talks positional competitions and fall camp

Cornerbacks Coach Dominique Bowman talks positional competitions and fall camp.
247Sports

Arkansas cruises past Valencia Seleccion to open foreign tour, 108-59

The Arkansas Razorbacks took care of business in their foreign exhibition tour opener on Tuesday, defeating Valencia Seleccion, 108-59, from La Alqueria del Basket in Valencia, Spain. Nick Smith Jr. led all scorers with 21 points, including a trio of three-pointers, and dished out six assists. Kamani Johnson scored 12...
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas’ Tuesday Practice Tidbits, Notes

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas practiced in the Walker Pavilion on Tuesday with the first three periods open to the media. It appears the offensive line with Cody Kennedy is starting to take shape. The first unit had Dalton Wagner and Luke Jones at the tackles, Beaux Limmer and Brady Latham at the guards and Ricky Stromberg at center. Latham and Jones are on the left side.
nwahomepage.com

Gravette teachers get free car washes from basketball team

Gravette teachers get free car washes from basketball team
nwahomepage.com

Local teen competing for American Ninja Warrior finals

Local teen competing for American Ninja Warrior finals.
nwahomepage.com

WATCH: Hogs Cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman, players talk fall camp and more

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks finished their fourth day of fall camp on Monday. After practice, Cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman spoke to the media for the first time since he was hired. Cornerbacks Malik Chavis and Hudson Clark also spoke to reporters about how fall camp has...
hogville.net

Diamond Hogs picked for 2023 College Baseball Showdown

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorbacks baseball team is returning to the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in 2023. According to a press release, Arkansas, along with fellow SEC members Vanderbilt and Missouri and Big 12 foes Oklahoma State, Texas and TCU, will open next season at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The three-day tournament at the home of the Texas Rangers is set for February 17-19, 2023.
nwahomepage.com

Malik Chavis Making Move in Arkansas Secondary

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior Malik Chavis is preparing for the 2022 season and could be on the verge of a breakout season for him. Chavis, 6-2, 192, played in 11 games during the 9-4 2021 season while making two starts. He finished with 14 tackles, eight solo, and an interception against UAPB. He played 344 snaps with 198 on special teams and 146 on defense. Chavis has spent time at both corner and safety after signing with the Hogs in the Class of 2019 out of Rison High School.
247Sports

Don't forget about Arkansas cornerback LaDarrius Bishop

For a returning starter, perhaps no player on the team is being discussed less than Arkansas senior cornerback LaDarrius Bishop, aka Day Day. He's a redshirt senior. He's an Arkansan from Ashdown, and he's arguably the fastest player on the defensive side of the ball. But there are definitely reasons his name has been a little quiet.
Kicker 102.5

Peek Inside This 10 Million Dollar Barndominium In Arkansas

Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
KHBS

Arkansas schools adding armed presence

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
nwahomepage.com

A thousand teachers were celebrated in Rogers

A thousand teachers were celebrated in Rogers
nwahomepage.com

New security officer program in Springdale

New security officer program in Springdale
5NEWS

Arkansas school district struggling to find teachers for upcoming school year

ARKANSAS, USA — The start of school is next week for several districts across our area However, some school districts are still in the need of teachers. “But we will have people in those classrooms even if we don't have a permanent fix,” said Siloam Springs School District Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick.

