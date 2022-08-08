ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, AR
City
Decatur, AR
Greenwood, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Gravette, AR
KHBS

ASP investigating after body found in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police is investigating the death of a person after a body was found in Franklin County. The body of a woman was discovered Wednesday morning near the town of Wiederkehr Village. An Altus city official confirmed the body was found near Interstate 40 and Highway 186.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#Classroom#School Teachers#Library#Violent Crime
KHBS

Arkansas schools adding armed presence

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
FORT SMITH, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nwahomepage.com

Razorback golfer to tee off at LPGA tournament

Why Gravette Public Schools had to increase meal …. Doing Good: Micheaux Award and Film Labs helps creatives …. Gravette school teachers, staff treated with free …. Decatur schools social worker helps impoverished …. Question of the Day 8/8. Some Ark. Legislators not in favor of teacher pay …
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
yieldpro.com

Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio

Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan, Scott, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-08 14:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan; Scott; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Logan County in western Arkansas Northeastern Scott County in western Arkansas Southwestern Yell County in central Arkansas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 258 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cardiff, or 14 miles south of Booneville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Booneville... Magazine Blue Mountain... Stonehouse Recreation Area Cardiff... Gravelly Fourche Valley... Havana Union Hill... Waveland Olio... Waltreak Bluffton... Nola Harvey... Sugar Grove Briggsville... Grayson Blue Ball HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LOGAN COUNTY, AR
talkbusiness.net

2 Arkansas airports to use grant money for nonstop daily flights

Two of the largest commercial airports in Arkansas received a combined $1.35 million to support nonstop flights from Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith. Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill plans to use a $500,000 federal grant to restore nonstop service to San Francisco, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) news release.
FORT SMITH, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy