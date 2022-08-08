Effective: 2022-08-08 14:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan; Scott; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Logan County in western Arkansas Northeastern Scott County in western Arkansas Southwestern Yell County in central Arkansas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 258 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cardiff, or 14 miles south of Booneville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Booneville... Magazine Blue Mountain... Stonehouse Recreation Area Cardiff... Gravelly Fourche Valley... Havana Union Hill... Waveland Olio... Waltreak Bluffton... Nola Harvey... Sugar Grove Briggsville... Grayson Blue Ball HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

