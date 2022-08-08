Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I Walked Into a Fort Smith Restaurant And Found ThisCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
This Fort Smith Gas Station Has the 411 on Biscuits and GravyCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
I Found The Biggest Pizza in Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Tastiest Wings In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
It's The End of An Era As This Fort Smith Business ClosesCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Related
Apparent homicide victim found in Franklin County
Franklin County sheriff’s deputies received a report at approximately 6:30 a.m. on August 10 of a body laying near Arkansas Highway 186, south of Interstate 40 near Altus.
Man who shot Prairie Grove officer pleads guilty, sentenced to 30 years
On August 10, a man that shot a Prairie Grove police officer signed a plea agreement that will send him to prison for 30 years.
Fort Smith PD issues warning against phone scams
Fort Smith Police issued a release Wednesday warning of a phone scam in which individuals are trying to use the names of Fort Smith police officers to extort money by threatening victims with the app, Tinder.
Three adults, two juveniles arrested in Fort Smith burglary, shooting
Fort Smith police arrested five suspects on August 9 related to a burglary where shots were fired.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHBS
ASP investigating after body found in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police is investigating the death of a person after a body was found in Franklin County. The body of a woman was discovered Wednesday morning near the town of Wiederkehr Village. An Altus city official confirmed the body was found near Interstate 40 and Highway 186.
Arkansas State Police investigating body found along highway as homicide
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Aug. 10 at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found the body of a female.
Police: Body found on the side of Highway 186 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, deputies said those who found the body were traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40. Deputies reported to...
Two teens arrested in Fort Smith burglary case
Fort Smith Police announced the arrest of two teens in connection to commercial burglaries that occurred in Fort Smith from July 29-August 4.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fort Smith Police respond to car crash at 54th and Kelley Highway
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are responding to a car crash involving injuries and causing delays. Fort Smith officers are at the scene of a two-car injury accident that occurred at 54th and Kelley Highway. Police say one individual is being transported to a local hospital for...
KHBS
Arkansas schools adding armed presence
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
400 free backpacks filled with supplies in Fort Smith
Fort Smith Evangel Temple Assembly of God helped families prepare for school with backpacks filled with school supplies.
Election results | Fort Smith Board of Directors Position 5 Seat
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The field has been narrowed down to two candidates for the at-Large Position 5 Seat for the Fort Smith Board of Directors. Incumbent Robyn Dawson and Christina Catsavis were the two top-vote earners in the primary election that concluded Tuesday, Aug. 9. Dawson got 31%...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nwahomepage.com
Razorback golfer to tee off at LPGA tournament
Why Gravette Public Schools had to increase meal …. Doing Good: Micheaux Award and Film Labs helps creatives …. Gravette school teachers, staff treated with free …. Decatur schools social worker helps impoverished …. Question of the Day 8/8. Some Ark. Legislators not in favor of teacher pay …
yieldpro.com
Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio
Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
US Marshals Museum names new president and CEO
The United States Marshals Museum has found its new president and CEO, the Fort Smith facility announced Tuesday.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan, Scott, Yell by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 14:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan; Scott; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Logan County in western Arkansas Northeastern Scott County in western Arkansas Southwestern Yell County in central Arkansas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 258 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cardiff, or 14 miles south of Booneville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Booneville... Magazine Blue Mountain... Stonehouse Recreation Area Cardiff... Gravelly Fourche Valley... Havana Union Hill... Waveland Olio... Waltreak Bluffton... Nola Harvey... Sugar Grove Briggsville... Grayson Blue Ball HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Dead woman found in Fort Smith identified
On July 20, Fort Smith police announced that a dead woman found in the city on July 14 has been identified.
talkbusiness.net
2 Arkansas airports to use grant money for nonstop daily flights
Two of the largest commercial airports in Arkansas received a combined $1.35 million to support nonstop flights from Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith. Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill plans to use a $500,000 federal grant to restore nonstop service to San Francisco, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) news release.
Comments / 0