ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Business
Houston, TX
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tara Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Fraud#Fbi#Sentencing#Maternity#Inside America#Adoption Fraud Industry#Facetime
POLITICO

Opinion | The Supreme Court Wants to End the Separation of Church and State

Kimberly Wehle is a visiting professor at the American University Washington College of Law. Many legal scholars in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s radical decision to reverse Roe v. Wade have focused on the dangerous implications of the court’s centuries-old worldview on protections for things such as same-sex marriage and contraception. This concern is real, but there is another issue with equally grave constitutional consequences, one that portends the emergence of a foundational alteration of American government itself.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mini DIgest

THe History and Power of Black People

Black history has been a progressive climb from the lowest echelons of society during slavery to the highest. When you think of black history, we often think of the civil rights movement, of John Brown’s violent protests, of the Underground Railroad. But black history doesn’t end with any one event. It is always in the process of being made every day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy