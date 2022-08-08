ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 7 summer pie recipes are meant for Arizona

It’s still very much summer in Arizona and still very hot. And, while pie may not be the first dessert most people associate with scorching weather, there are variations of this sweet treat that can be incredibly refreshing. In my endeavor to find the most summery pie recipes, I appealed to chefs, bakers and dessert enthusiasts across the nation. From simple key lime and strawberry pie recipes to brilliant no-bake beauties, these seven summertime pies are sensational for sharing — or, keeping all to yourself after a sweltering day’s work.
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Arizona

There is no doubt that Arizona is one of the most beautiful states in the country, especially for those that enjoy outdoor activities. There is so much to do in Arizona that no matter how often you visit it, there still are lots of places left to explore. Also, no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something exciting to do in Arizona because there is something for everybody here. And if you don't know where to start, I have put together a list of three amazing places in Arizona that are great for short holidays like a weekend getaway but are also good options for a longer vacation, if you have the time.
Arizona again ranks among worst states for child well-being

Arizona once again ranks among the worst places in the country for child wellbeing. The Annie E. Casey Foundation considers education, health, family and economic factors in its annual Kids Count Data Book report. In this year's report, Arizona fell to 44th place among states. Last year, Arizona had ranked 40th.
Here’s a breakdown of current Arizona construction market

Ask just about any contractor in the Valley about the state of their current business and projects and they’ll tell you this: Business is booming! But, as fruitful as the Arizona construction and development market is throughout Metro Phoenix, it’s not without its challenges. Right now, Arizona’s contractors...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Arizona

When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 5 - A Dive Bar Off The Highway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herb Greenbeck presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the murders, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads us back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.
Ron DeSantis to Rally with Kari Lake, Blake Masters in Phoenix

Editor's note: This story was updated on August 10 to reflect that the rally was moved to Arizona Financial Theatre. The August primary elections are over. For the extreme — and energized — wing of the Republican Party in Arizona, they proved a decisive win. One new sign...
Teacher shortage hits Arizona: Why are they leaving?

While restaurants say the staffing and supply crunch is impacting their bottom line and menu prices, many are reporting that business is still doing well. Police recover stolen SUV in carjacking turned shooting outside Peoria shopping center. Updated: 41 minutes ago. |. Phoenix police have located an SUV that was...
