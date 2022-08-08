Read full article on original website
Related
azbigmedia.com
These 7 summer pie recipes are meant for Arizona
It’s still very much summer in Arizona and still very hot. And, while pie may not be the first dessert most people associate with scorching weather, there are variations of this sweet treat that can be incredibly refreshing. In my endeavor to find the most summery pie recipes, I appealed to chefs, bakers and dessert enthusiasts across the nation. From simple key lime and strawberry pie recipes to brilliant no-bake beauties, these seven summertime pies are sensational for sharing — or, keeping all to yourself after a sweltering day’s work.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Arizona
There is no doubt that Arizona is one of the most beautiful states in the country, especially for those that enjoy outdoor activities. There is so much to do in Arizona that no matter how often you visit it, there still are lots of places left to explore. Also, no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something exciting to do in Arizona because there is something for everybody here. And if you don't know where to start, I have put together a list of three amazing places in Arizona that are great for short holidays like a weekend getaway but are also good options for a longer vacation, if you have the time.
'Stop printing it and destroying trees': Phoenix offers links to opt out of junk mail
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. That's what user "GarthZorn" asked recently on Phoenix's subreddit when their mail carrier dropped off a copy of the telephone directory to their home. "2-minutes later, it's in my recycling can," they said in the post. "How...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'How do they survive?': Mosquitoes shouldn't survive in Arizona's dry climate but they come to life during monsoon
ARIZONA, USA — Mosquitoes should just die here. “Theoretically, it's too hot, too dry," Krijn Paaijmans said. "Where are they during the day? How do they survive? How did they do it?”. Paaijmans has been studying mosquitoes for years, trying to predict their movements in places where they spread...
kjzz.org
Arizona again ranks among worst states for child well-being
Arizona once again ranks among the worst places in the country for child wellbeing. The Annie E. Casey Foundation considers education, health, family and economic factors in its annual Kids Count Data Book report. In this year's report, Arizona fell to 44th place among states. Last year, Arizona had ranked 40th.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s a breakdown of current Arizona construction market
Ask just about any contractor in the Valley about the state of their current business and projects and they’ll tell you this: Business is booming! But, as fruitful as the Arizona construction and development market is throughout Metro Phoenix, it’s not without its challenges. Right now, Arizona’s contractors...
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Parts of Arizona seeing more rain this season, according to meteorologist
PHOENIX - For Arizona, the monsoon season officially kicks off on June 15, and ends on Sept. 30. This means that as of Aug. 10, the state is halfway through 2022's monsoon season. Here's what you should know about the 2022 monsoon season, and, in the words of experts, its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Burger Places in Arizona
When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 5 - A Dive Bar Off The Highway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herb Greenbeck presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the murders, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads us back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.
KTAR.com
Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer wants Lake to stop elections rhetoric, pivot to policy
PHOENIX — Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer said Wednesday she wants Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake to stop her elections rhetoric and start focusing on policy issues ahead of November’s general election. “I want her to pivot, and I want her to move in the direction of policy....
AZFamily
Buses sending asylum seekers from Arizona to Washington, D.C. cost $80K per trip
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A program that sends asylum seekers on charter buses from the Arizona-Mexico border to Washington, D.C. has cost the State of Arizona an estimated $3 million in its three months of operation. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey started the program in May, sending asylum seekers from Arizona...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kawc.org
Yuma farmers educate Arizona gubernatorial candidate Hobbs on harsh realities of drought
Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs met with local farmers late Friday afternoon to learn more about how the historic drought is affecting Yuma’s agriculture industry. Hobbs found out the situation is extremely concerning, and it only promises to get worse. Drought promises to impact life in every corner...
KTAR.com
Arizona school district moves to 4-day weeks to boost teacher recruitment, retention
PHOENIX — An Arizona school district moved to four-day weeks this year in an effort to boost teacher recruitment and retention and it’s working, according to one principal. Casa Grande Elementary School District’s board voted 3-2 in April to make the change from the traditional five-day week.
12news.com
A Valley veteran took I-17 in his wheelchair to see his son. Then the chair died
PHOENIX — Of the unusual things usually seen on the side of Interstate 17, an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper and a civilian pushing someone in a wheelchair next to rushing traffic ranks pretty high. Roadway cameras captured that exact scene recently, and the story behind it is...
kjzz.org
An active monsoon will not end the drought, but it's good for Arizona's wildlife
Experts agree that the active monsoon is not going to end the drought or raise water levels at Lake Powell. But the rain does have a lot of benefits. Although reservoir levels in northern Arizona remain low, high country streams are healthy, which can be good for wildlife. It’s also good for small ponds and reservoirs.
KOLD-TV
How historic climate funding from the Inflation Reduction Act will impact Tucson and Arizonans
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Inflation Reduction Act includes the largest climate action investment in U.S. history: $369 billion. Here in Arizona, scientists say we are continuing to see climate change at the forefront with an increase in heat waves and 20-year mega drought. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero...
Phoenix New Times
Ron DeSantis to Rally with Kari Lake, Blake Masters in Phoenix
Editor's note: This story was updated on August 10 to reflect that the rally was moved to Arizona Financial Theatre. The August primary elections are over. For the extreme — and energized — wing of the Republican Party in Arizona, they proved a decisive win. One new sign...
AZFamily
Teacher shortage hits Arizona: Why are they leaving?
While restaurants say the staffing and supply crunch is impacting their bottom line and menu prices, many are reporting that business is still doing well. Police recover stolen SUV in carjacking turned shooting outside Peoria shopping center. Updated: 41 minutes ago. |. Phoenix police have located an SUV that was...
fox10phoenix.com
Drugs tests becoming a back-to-school trend for parents concerned about their kids
PHOENIX - It's back to school time. Did you get the pencils? The binders? What about the drug tests?. A Phoenix lab says this time every year demand goes up because parents want to know what their kids were up to during the summer. There are a lot of opinions...
Comments / 0